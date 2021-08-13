Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) will be on “Sunday Morning Futures”
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Incoming Governor of New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Wildfires in Greece: Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prime minister of Greece. U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: Former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Michael Mullen. The impact of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan on women: Mahbooba Seraj, Afghan Women’s Network. The U.N.'s climate change report: John Kerry, presidential envoy for climate change. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna; Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton (R). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Former Atty. Gen. Eric Holder; Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y); Amy Walter; Brittney Cooper; Matthew Dowd, Country Over Party; Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.); Robin Givhan, Washington Post; Tarana Burke, Me Too. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases; Incoming Governor of New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D); Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.); Rosalind Osgood, Broward County, Fla., School Board. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Panel: Kristen Soltis Anderson, SiriusXM; Peter Baker; Cornell Belcher; Anne Gearan. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Former FCC Chair Newton Minow. Panel: Doug Heye; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Juan Williams. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter COVID misinformation and the media: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy. Reporting in Afghanistan: Clarissa Ward. Press freedom in Poland: David Leavy, Discovery; Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic. Newsmax and One America News (OAN) are sued over false election claims: Stephen Shackelford, attorney for Dominion Voting Systems. Will Rachel Maddow leave MSNBC? Lachlan Cartwright, Daily Beast. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Will Cain; Leslie Marshall; Steve Krakauer; Liz Claman; Robby Soave, Reason. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
60 Minutes An organization in Kenya provides legal counsel to inmates; driverless truck technology. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.