What’s on TV Monday: The season finales of ‘Duncanville’ and ‘HouseBroken’ on Fox; U.S Open

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior The finals return to Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC

Roswell, New Mexico Max (Nathan Dean) conducts an investigation into a break-in while Alex (Tyler Blackburn) does his own research in this new episode. Also, Rosa (Amber Midthunder) teams up with Isobel (Lily Cowles) while Liz (Jeanine Mason) makes a shocking discovery. Michael Vlamis, Heather Hemmens and Michael Trevino also star. 8 p.m. the CW

Bachelor in Paradise Lance Bass is the guest host in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell’s Kitchen (N) 8 p.m. Fox

The Republic of Sarah Danny (Luke Mitchell) shares some good news about the town’s financial picture, but it thrusts Sarah (Stella Baker) into the middle of a debate between her two closest friends. Hope Lauren, Landry Bender, Forrest Goodluck, Ian Duff and Megan Follows also star. 9 p.m. the CW

HouseBroken The second season of this animated comedy about neighborhood animal friends concludes with Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) out for a wild night with Coyote (voice of guest star John Benjamin Hickey). The guest voice cast also includes Nat Faxon, Nicole Byer and Ben Schwartz. 9 p.m. Fox

Ben & Jerry’s Clash of the Cones Four contestants vie for three spots in the finale. 9 p.m. Food Network

Laëtitia Based on actual events, this six-episode limited drama from France chronicles the disappearance of an 18-year-old girl named Laëtitia (Marie Colomb). Trying to follow the her last known movements, Det. Touchais (Yannick Choirat) and his team learn that the missing teen and twin sister (Sophie Breyer) had endured a troubling upbringing. (Part 1 of 6, in French with English subtitles) 9 p.m. HBO

9/11: One Day in America This five-episode documentary miniseries airing through Wednesday commemorates the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 9 and 9:50 p.m. National Geographic

Duncanville During the annual Witch Day Festival, Kimberly (voice of Riki Lindhome) concocts a potion that actually works, causing Jing (voice of Joy Osmanski) to become possessed in the season finale of this animated comedy. Amy Poehler and Ty Burrell also provide voices. (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

The Wall (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC

POV “The Song of the Butterflies,” a new documentary from Peruvian filmmaker and actor Nuria Frigola Torrent, follows Indigenous painter Rember Yahuarcani as he returns home to his Amazonian community in the forests of Peru in search of inspiration. 10 p.m. KOCE

Titans While Rachel (Teagan Croft), Kory (Anna Diop) and Gar (Ryan Potter) travel by train with Angela (Rachel Nichols) to Ohio, Dick (Brenton Thwaites) tries to reconnect with an old friend (Conor Leslie) in this new episode. 10 p.m. TNT

SPORTS

U.S. Open Tennis From the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. First round: 9 a.m. ESPN and 3 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Detroit Tigers, 11 a.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. ESPN; the New York Yankees visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA

Tokyo Paralympics Wheelchair basketball, cycling, sitting volleyball, 6 p.m. NBCSP; swimming, cycling, track and field, midnight NBCSP

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View New York mayoral candidate Eric Adams; Connie Britton. 10 a.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Joshua Jackson; Swedish House Mafia, Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anderson Cooper; Sleater-Kinney performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Singer Camila Cabello; Rüfüs Du Sol performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kristen Bell; Dax Shepard; John Stamos. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

1917 (2019) 8 a.m. Showtime

Hell or High Water (2016) 9 a.m. AMC

The Family Fang (2015) 9 a.m. FXX

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1935) 9 a.m. TCM

Friday Night Lights (2004) 9:21 a.m. Starz

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 9:30 a.m. Syfy

War Horse (2011) 9:55 a.m. HBO

The Oklahoma Kid (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 12:30 p.m. VH1

Dances With Wolves (1990) 1 p.m. Paramount

White Heat (1949) 1 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX

Enemy of the State (1998) 2:30 p.m. AMC

The Princess Bride (1987) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 2:30 p.m. VH1

Game Night (2018) 3 p.m. TNT

Animal House (1978) 3:30 p.m. Sundance

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

For Your Eyes Only (1981) 4 p.m. Ovation

A Most Violent Year (2014) 4 p.m. TMC

Arachnophobia (1990) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Dirty Dancing (1987) 4:50 p.m. Cinemax

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation (2015) 5 p.m. FX

Kick-Ass (2010) 6 p.m. Epix

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 6 p.m. Sundance

Fist of Fury (1972) 6:05 p.m. TMC

The Reader (2008) 6:50 p.m. HBO

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7 p.m. Syfy

Love Me or Leave Me (1955) 7 p.m. TCM

Doctor Strange (2016) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Tombstone (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 8 p.m. BBC America; 11 p.m. BBC America

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Fault in Our Stars (2014) 8 p.m. Freeform

The Client (1994) 8 p.m. POP

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Seven Psychopaths (2012) 9:40 p.m. TMC

Say Anything ... (1989) 9:53 p.m. Cinemax

Open Range (2003) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Silverado (1985) 10:47 p.m. Encore

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 10:53 p.m. TNT

The Rock (1996) 11 p.m. AMC

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 p.m. POP

Borg Versus McEnroe (2017) 11 p.m. Showtime

