What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Riverdale’ on The CW; ‘America’s Got Talent’ on NBC; ‘Archer’ on FXX
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
America’s Got Talent Five of the 11 acts from the previous show move on to the finals. 8 p.m. NBC
Riverdale After she discovers there is palladium underneath her maple groves, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) seeks help from Archie, Kevin, Fangs and Reggie (KJ Apa, Casey Cott, Drew Ray Tanner, Charles Melton). Betty and Alice (Lili Reinhart and Mädchen Amick, who directed this episode) confront a trucker who may have been involved in Polly’s disappearance. Cole Sprouse also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
Press Your Luck (N) 8 p.m. ABC
MasterChef Chefs Val Cantu, Jonathan Yao, Sherry Yard and Tanya Holland are seated in a restaurant to judge a battle of the sexes two-course menu. Then, after a Mystery Box challenge judged by French chef Ludo Lefebvre, the contestants are challenged to make two elevated French Bistro-style dishes in this new two-hour episode. 8 p.m. Fox
House Calls With Dr. Phil (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Family Game Fight! (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In the Dark (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The $100,000 Pyramid Kal Penn versus Kathy Najimy and Neil deGrasse Tyson versus Gilbert Gottfried in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
9/11: One Day in America At Ground Zero, two ex-Marines and an ex-paramedic join forces to search for survivors and pull off one of the most miraculous rescues of the day in the finale of the documentary series. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Superstar Legendary comic Richard Pryor is profiled in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Future of Work In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic this new documentary miniseries examines changes in the contemporary workplace and their long-term impact on workers, employers, educators and communities. The premiere looks at some of the continuing disrupting factors to the world of work, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, platform technology, globalization and labor practices. 10 p.m. KOCE
CMT Crossroads Hip-hop superstar Nelly and country stars Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Blanco Brown & Breland merge their musical styles in performing hit songs in this new episode. 10 p.m. CMT
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Despite professional setbacks and creepy auditions, Nora (Awkwafina) stands by Edmund (Bowen Yang) and his new acting career. B.D. Wong, Jennifer Esposito and Lori Tan Chinn also star. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Good Trouble As Callie and Gael (Maia Mitchell, Tommy Martinez) struggle to find a way to spend more time together, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) tries to redeem herself with the Fight Club Girls. Zuri Adele and Sherry Cola also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX
Archer (N) 10 p.m. FXX
Younger Maggie (Debi Mazar) unveils a new art show at an unconventional location, while Clare (Phoebe Dynevor) gives Kelsey (Hilary Duff) a hand at work as their dating lives begin to converge. Sutton Foster, Peter Hermann, Nico Tortorella and Laura Benanti also star. 10 p.m. TV Land
SPORTS
2021 U.S. Open Tennis Second Round, 9 a.m. ESPN; 3 p.m. ESPN2
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Norway versus the Netherlands, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Angels, 4 p.m. BSW; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
College Football Alabama-Birmingham visits Jacksonville State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sportscaster Mike Tirico; professional golfer Collin Morikawa; Marisel Salazar. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Audra McDonald. 10 a.m. KABC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Highlights include Machine Gun Kelly, Mickey Guyton, Paula Abdul, Maluma and Justin Bieber. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Ozuna; Rojo Perez. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Dr. Jonathan LaPook; Fumi Abe. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Niall Horan; Lizzo; Cristo Fernández; Kane Brown performs; Jonas Brothers. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Clive Owen; James Arthur performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ethan Hawke; Jodie Comer. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Instant Family (2018) 9 a.m. FX
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Paramount
The Browning Version (1951) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Antwone Fisher (2002) 10:05 a.m. HBO
Braveheart (1995) 10:22 a.m. Starz
Sausage Party (2016) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 10:31 a.m. Syfy
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Paramount
Burn After Reading (2008) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1939) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Skyfall (2012) 12:10 p.m. Epix
Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 1:05 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 1:36 p.m. Syfy
Twister (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform
Tenet (2020) 2 p.m. HBO
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Paramount
Kick-Ass (2010) 3 p.m. Showtime
The Natural (1984) 4 p.m. FS1
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Forrest Gump (1994) 5 p.m. AMC
Platoon (1986) 5 p.m. Showtime
The Barkleys of Broadway (1949) 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 5:10 p.m. Syfy
The Lobster (2015) 6 p.m. TMC
Rudy (1993) 6:30 p.m. FS1
The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines (2006) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
G.I. Jane (1997) 7 p.m. Showtime
They Died With Their Boots On (1941) 7 p.m. TCM
His Girl Friday (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR
Cast Away (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
I, Tonya (2017) 8 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Detroit (2017) 8:34 p.m. Starz
The Invisible Man (2020) 9:26 p.m. Cinemax
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (1967) 9:30 p.m. TCM
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9:33 p.m. KVCR
Road to Perdition (2002) 10 p.m. Epix
Grease (1978) 11 p.m. AMC
