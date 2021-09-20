The Emmys’ ‘Just A Friend’ cover made promises voters didn’t keep. Read the lyrics

2021 Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer kicked off Sunday’s telecast with a special tribute to television, our best friend.

“Tonight, it isn’t just the very best of this past year, it’s all about the things that we love about television,” said “The Neighborhood” actor before leading a group singalong to a special cover of late rapper Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend.”

The Emmy edition of Markie’s earworm included nods to classics like “Friends,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Sesame Street,” as well as newer favorites including “Ted Lasso,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “PEN15.” It also included a shoutout to diversity on TV that the awards themselves, which shut out actors of color despite a historic number of nominations, did not reflect.

Performers who jumped in for a verse included LL Cool J, David “Lil Dicky” Burd and Rita Wilson, while nominees such as Billy Porter, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and others joined in on the chorus.

Here are the full lyrics to the Emmys’ cover of “Just A Friend”:

Have you ever seen a screen you thought was great

80 inches on the wall your wife trying to hate

You do not need to be watching that much TV

You just wasting your life away

Let me tell you a story about my situation

Couldn’t leave the crib TV was my staycation

From the crack of dawn you filled my every need

I watched you so much I forgot how to read

This one’s for B-I-Z-M-A-R-K-I-E

I got you bro we pulled a gambit they let queens in

Sick of the quarantinin’

Sick of deferring dreams and fighting over vaccines

And tonight I’m on your screen and

We’re bossed up on TV, got these famous people screamin’

We came to flip the script and take Emmys from Europeans

From 1520 Sedgwick to Emmy stages with Cedric

My job is to inspire you lookin’ at where you’re headed

TV you got what I need but you say he’s just a friend

But you say he’s just a friend, oh baby

You, you got what I need, but you say he’s just a friend

But you say he’s just a friend

TV’s my lifeline, Dave’s here, it’s show time

I came up on “Friends,” “Curb” and “Seinfeld,” I’m so white

But love me some “black-ish,” “PEN15” bingeing

I enjoy “Ted Lasso,” but 20 nominations is a lot

I’m a “Top Chef” with the sauce, “I May Destroy You” aww

Out here like toothpaste, how I’m getting my tube on

Emmys we back, CBS thank you

I have to go, I gotta … “Schitt’s Creek”

Hulu, who knew they had so much TV

First year of HBO Max I got for free

And this rap wouldn’t be complete

I gotta give a shoutout to “Sesame Street”

So many characters I love, in fact

That’s Bert and Ernie’s business, we don’t care about that

The rhyme’s about over, it’s about to end

Just want to say TV, you are my best friend

TV you got what I need, but you say he’s just a friend

But you say he’s just a friend, oh baby

You, you got what I need, but you say he’s just a friend

But you say he’s just a friend

TV you got what I need, but you say he’s just a friend

But you say he’s just a friend, oh baby

You, you got what I need, but you say he’s just a friend

But you say he’s just a friend