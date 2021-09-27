What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted,’ ‘FBI: International’ on CBS; ‘Supergirl’ on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

FBI Special agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) try to stop a hacker who is disabling life-saving equipment in New York City hospitals in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Blind auditions continue with coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

DC’s Stargirl (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Bachelor in Paradise (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident When one of the doctors on the staff is found unconscious in an elevator, his colleagues try to retrace his steps for clues to the cause of his condition. Jessica Lucas, Bruce Greenwood and Jane Leeves star with guest star Vince Foster. 8 p.m. Fox

In Their Own Words This new episode profiles former President Jimmy Carter. Interviewees include his son, Chip Carter, and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young. 8 p.m. KOCE

Level Playing Field This new episode of the documentary series explores how the shift in U.S. immigration policy toward Central America during the Trump administration adversely affected the horse-racing industry. 8 p.m. HBO

FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS

La Brea This new action-fantasy opens on an epic scale as a massive sinkhole opens without warning in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings far into its depths. Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken and Jon Seda star. 9 p.m. NBC

Supergirl In this new episode, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to secure a magical totem that controls courage. 9 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Our Kind of People Angela (Yaya DaCosta) uncovers a disturbing secret about her mother as she tries to land a spot for Eve’s Crown in the Franklin incubator program. Nadine Ellis, Joe Morton and Morris Chestnut also star with guest stars L. Scott Caldwell and Jeff Hephner. 9 p.m. Fox

Citizen Hearst: An American Experience Special William Randolph Hearst goes to Hollywood, has a romance with actress Marion Davies, builds a castle at San Simeon and reacts to the movie “Citizen Kane” in the conclusion of the two-part documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE

FBI: Most Wanted New Fugitive Task Force member Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos) joins Jess (Julian McMahon) and the team on a manhunt for a dangerous fugitive from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes also star. 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Impeachment: American Crime Story As Monica (Beanie Feldstein) leans on Linda (Sarah Paulson) for support, Linda begins documenting their conversations in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX

SPORTS

Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA

WNBA Basketball The Chicago Sky visit the Connecticut Sun, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Phoenix Mercury visit the Las Vegas Aces, 7 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Steven Van Zandt. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Alan Jackson; Trisha Yearwood; Alessandro Nivola; Chassie Post. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Phoebe Robinson; author Ayana Gray; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jason Biggs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Robin Thicke. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall Ashanti; photographer Gillian Laub. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Murders and unexplained deaths are linked to one powerful family; the Gabby Petito case. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Vanessa Hudgens (“My Little Pony: A New Generation”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Melissa McCarthy; Sydney Sweeney; Lawrence Zarian; Patrick Droney performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

Dr. Phil A woman says her boyfriend monitors her every move. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leslie Jordan; guest co-host Mila Kunis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Logan Browning (“Dear White People”); Cynthia Erivo. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Advertisement

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jake Gyllenhaal; Karamo Brown; G-Eazy and Demi Lovato. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Drew Carey; Phoebe Robinson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gabrielle Union; Mark Duplass; Angels & Airwaves perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Advertisement

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mayim Bialik; Gillian Jacobs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ray Liotta; Natasia Demetriou; Spencer Ackerman; Nick Baglio performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

King Kong (2005) 8 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

Trainwreck (2015) 9 a.m. FX

Aliens (1986) 9:15 a.m. AMC

Back to School (1986) 9:15 a.m. IFC

Elysium (2013) 9:25 a.m. and 7 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

Open Water (2003) 9:40 a.m. Epix

Meet the Robinsons (2007) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

The Crimson Pirate (1952) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Under Fire (1983) 11 a.m. Epix

Advertisement

I Love You, Man (2009) 11:15 a.m. TMC

WALL-E (2008) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

Wonder Boys (2000) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

Seven Days in May (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

20th Century Women (2016) 1 p.m. TMC

Pretty in Pink (1986) 1:52 and 11 p.m. Encore

The Father (2020) 2:27 p.m. Starz

Hercules (1997) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Sweet Smell of Success (1957) 3 p.m. TCM

Patriot Games (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation

Chicago (2002) 4:07 p.m. Starz

GalaxyQuest (1999) 4:30 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 4:30 p.m. Freeform

Star Trek (2009) 5 p.m. AMC

Gladiator (2000) 5 p.m. BBC America

Network (1976) 5 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Spy (2015) 5 p.m. TNT

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 5:50 p.m. HBO

Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Finding Nemo (2003) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

The Untouchables (1987) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Runaway Jury (2003) 6:49 p.m. Encore

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. TNT

Friday (1995) 7:55 p.m. BET

Advertisement

Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC

Blades of Glory (2007) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Fright Night (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

The Lobster (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Let Him Go (2020) 8:30 p.m. HBO

Finding Dory (2016) 9 p.m. Freeform

Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation

John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy

Advertisement

Hear My Song (1991) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) 10 p.m. TMC

Octopussy (1983) 11 p.m. Ovation

Love and Monsters (2020) 11:15 p.m. Epix

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 26 - Oct. 2, in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in downloadable and printable PDF files



Television What’s on TV: Television listings Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.