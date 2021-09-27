What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted,’ ‘FBI: International’ on CBS; ‘Supergirl’ on The CW
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
FBI Special agents Bell and Zidan (Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki) try to stop a hacker who is disabling life-saving equipment in New York City hospitals in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Blind auditions continue with coaches Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Bachelor in Paradise (N) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident When one of the doctors on the staff is found unconscious in an elevator, his colleagues try to retrace his steps for clues to the cause of his condition. Jessica Lucas, Bruce Greenwood and Jane Leeves star with guest star Vince Foster. 8 p.m. Fox
In Their Own Words This new episode profiles former President Jimmy Carter. Interviewees include his son, Chip Carter, and former U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young. 8 p.m. KOCE
Level Playing Field This new episode of the documentary series explores how the shift in U.S. immigration policy toward Central America during the Trump administration adversely affected the horse-racing industry. 8 p.m. HBO
FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS
La Brea This new action-fantasy opens on an epic scale as a massive sinkhole opens without warning in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings far into its depths. Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken and Jon Seda star. 9 p.m. NBC
Supergirl In this new episode, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to secure a magical totem that controls courage. 9 p.m. The CW
Our Kind of People Angela (Yaya DaCosta) uncovers a disturbing secret about her mother as she tries to land a spot for Eve’s Crown in the Franklin incubator program. Nadine Ellis, Joe Morton and Morris Chestnut also star with guest stars L. Scott Caldwell and Jeff Hephner. 9 p.m. Fox
Citizen Hearst: An American Experience Special William Randolph Hearst goes to Hollywood, has a romance with actress Marion Davies, builds a castle at San Simeon and reacts to the movie “Citizen Kane” in the conclusion of the two-part documentary. 9 p.m. KOCE
FBI: Most Wanted New Fugitive Task Force member Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos) joins Jess (Julian McMahon) and the team on a manhunt for a dangerous fugitive from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Keisha Castle-Hughes also star. 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Impeachment: American Crime Story As Monica (Beanie Feldstein) leans on Linda (Sarah Paulson) for support, Linda begins documenting their conversations in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
SPORTS
Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. BSW; the San Diego Padres visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. ESPN and SportsNetLA
WNBA Basketball The Chicago Sky visit the Connecticut Sun, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Phoenix Mercury visit the Las Vegas Aces, 7 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Steven Van Zandt. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Alan Jackson; Trisha Yearwood; Alessandro Nivola; Chassie Post. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Phoebe Robinson; author Ayana Gray; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Jason Biggs. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Robin Thicke. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Ashanti; photographer Gillian Laub. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Murders and unexplained deaths are linked to one powerful family; the Gabby Petito case. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Vanessa Hudgens (“My Little Pony: A New Generation”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Melissa McCarthy; Sydney Sweeney; Lawrence Zarian; Patrick Droney performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her boyfriend monitors her every move. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leslie Jordan; guest co-host Mila Kunis. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Logan Browning (“Dear White People”); Cynthia Erivo. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jake Gyllenhaal; Karamo Brown; G-Eazy and Demi Lovato. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Drew Carey; Phoebe Robinson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gabrielle Union; Mark Duplass; Angels & Airwaves perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mayim Bialik; Gillian Jacobs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Ray Liotta; Natasia Demetriou; Spencer Ackerman; Nick Baglio performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
King Kong (2005) 8 a.m. HBO
Trainwreck (2015) 9 a.m. FX
Aliens (1986) 9:15 a.m. AMC
Back to School (1986) 9:15 a.m. IFC
Elysium (2013) 9:25 a.m. and 7 p.m. Starz
Open Water (2003) 9:40 a.m. Epix
Meet the Robinsons (2007) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
The Crimson Pirate (1952) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Under Fire (1983) 11 a.m. Epix
I Love You, Man (2009) 11:15 a.m. TMC
WALL-E (2008) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Wonder Boys (2000) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
Seven Days in May (1964) 12:45 p.m. TCM
20th Century Women (2016) 1 p.m. TMC
Pretty in Pink (1986) 1:52 and 11 p.m. Encore
The Father (2020) 2:27 p.m. Starz
Hercules (1997) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Sweet Smell of Success (1957) 3 p.m. TCM
Patriot Games (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation
Chicago (2002) 4:07 p.m. Starz
GalaxyQuest (1999) 4:30 p.m. Epix
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Star Trek (2009) 5 p.m. AMC
Gladiator (2000) 5 p.m. BBC America
Network (1976) 5 p.m. TCM
Spy (2015) 5 p.m. TNT
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 5:50 p.m. HBO
Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Finding Nemo (2003) 6:30 p.m. Freeform
The Untouchables (1987) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Runaway Jury (2003) 6:49 p.m. Encore
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) 7:30 p.m. TNT
Friday (1995) 7:55 p.m. BET
Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC
Blades of Glory (2007) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Fright Night (2011) 8 p.m. Epix
The Lobster (2015) 8 p.m. TMC
Let Him Go (2020) 8:30 p.m. HBO
Finding Dory (2016) 9 p.m. Freeform
Cliffhanger (1993) 9 p.m. Ovation
John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
Hear My Song (1991) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004) 10 p.m. TMC
Octopussy (1983) 11 p.m. Ovation
Love and Monsters (2020) 11:15 p.m. Epix
