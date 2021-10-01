What’s on TV Friday: Season premieres of ‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

S.W.A.T. In the aftermath of his decision to speak candidly to the press, Hondo (Shemar Moore) retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to take time to reassess his life and what his professional future may hold. Instead, he’s drawn into a local family’s fight to win justice in the season premiere of the action series. Val Dorantes, Timothy V. Murphy and Jose-Maria Aguila guest-star. Alex Russell, Jay Harrington and Lina Esco also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in the season premiere include Jandro, Piff the Magic Dragon, Helen Coghlan and Paul Gertner. Alyson Hannigan returns as host. 8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

Magnum P.I. Working alone while Higgins (Perdita Weeks) is abroad, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) takes on the case of a missing single mother who is being hunted by two gangs in the season premiere. Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC This new episode revisits the case of James Chambers, a 28-year-old North Carolina construction worker who disappeared in August 2014. 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty Blake and Cristal (Grant Show, Ana Brenda Contreras) work together on the new obstacles threatening Blake’s Senate campaign, while Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Amanda (Eliza Bennett) for help regarding Liam (Adam Huber) and their marriage. Sam Underwood also stars in the season finale of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW



Selling the Big Easy (season premiere) 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV

The Ghost and Molly McGee A family moves into their new home and find it’s already occupied by a ghost in the premiere of this new animated comedy. 9:40 p.m. Disney

Advertisement

Blue Bloods Following a high-profile shooting, Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with the mayor (Dylan Walsh) over the best way to protect the city from a jump in crime. Also, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) consults a psychic medium (recurring guest star Callie Thorne) to solve a young boy’s murder in the season premiere of the police family drama. Bridget Moynahan also stars with guest star Roslyn Ruff. 10 p.m. CBS

20/20 This new episode revisits the case of Anna Sorokin, known as the Soho Grifter, and features an interview with Sorokin following her release from prison. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Eli Roth’s History of Horror (season premiere) 10 p.m. AMC

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek and Ed Sheeran are guests in the season premiere. 11 p.m. BBC America

SPECIALS

The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World Whoopi Goldberg hosts this new special, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World resort in Florida. Highlights include performances by Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey. Anthony Anderson, Tom Brady and John Stamos also are scheduled to appear. 8 p.m. ABC

The Kennedy Center at 50 Audra McDonald hosts this new special celebrating a milestone anniversary for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Joshua Bergasse directed and choreographed the evening, which features performances by Kelli O’Hara, Joshua Henry, Renée Fleming and Tony Yazbeck. The cast of the musical “Soft Power” also performs. 9 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

SPORTS

College Football Iowa visits Maryland, 5 p.m. FS1

Baseball The Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. BSW; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

High School Football St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle, from Concord, Calif., 7 p.m. ESPN2; Mater Dei at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Today Kristen Welker; David Chase. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Celebrating Walt Disney World‘s 50th anniversary. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View A former co-host returns. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Stevie Van Zandt (“Unrequited Infatuations: A Memoir”); Jeff Mauro (“The Kitchen”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Shemar Moore; John Forté performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Dr. Oz Show The pandemic and meat supply chains; Rick Ross; a breast cancer prevention guide. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Author Phoebe Robinson (“Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Saving All My Love for You”; Demi Lovato; Kathy Hilton; Dogs Matter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A group of dynamic, vibrant and inspiring seniors. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Joel McHale (“Stargirl”); guest host Arsenio Hall. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real William Shatner. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Lifting the debt ceiling; divisions within the Democratic party; COVID-19 vaccines; Afghanistan: Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Natasha Bertrand, CNN; Garrett Haake, MSNBC; Carl Hulse, the New York Times. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Musician and author Stevie Van Zandt. Panel: Katherine Mangu-Ward, Reason; podcaster Matt Taibbi (“Useful Idiots With Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper”). (N) 10 p.m. and 1:10 a.m. HBO

Advertisement

The Issue Is: With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jerry Seinfeld; Léa Seydoux; Twice performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rebecca Ferguson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Helen Hunt; Black Pumas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Revenant (2015) 8 a.m. FX

Advertisement

Junior (1994) 8:05 a.m. TMC

The Kid Detective (2020) 8:10 a.m. Starz

Dances With Wolves (1990) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 8:48 a.m. Cinemax

Advertisement

Revolutionary Road (2008) 8:55 a.m. Epix

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9:20 a.m. Encore

White Zombie (1932) 9:45 a.m. TCM

Children of Men (2006) 10 a.m. TMC

Advertisement

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 10:45 a.m. BBC America

Hoosiers (1986) 10:55 a.m. Epix

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) 11 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

Advertisement

Roxanne (1987) 11:40 a.m. Encore

The Aviator (2004) 11:45 a.m. HBO

The Family Fang (2015) 11:54 a.m. Starz

Erin Brockovich (2000) Noon and 10 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Nobody’s Fool (1994) 12:13 p.m. Cinemax

Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX

The Croods (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 2:15 p.m. TMC

Casper (1995) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

District 9 (2009) 3:17 p.m. Encore

Freaks (1932) 3:45 p.m. TCM

Advertisement

Love and Monsters (2020) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Arachnophobia (1990) 4:15 p.m. BBC America

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 4:15 p.m. HBO

Despicable Me (2010) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Advertisement

Quartet (2012) 4:30 p.m. TMC

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX

The Bad News Bears (1976) 5 p.m. TCM

American Pie (1999) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Advertisement

Crash (2004) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Halloween (1978) 6 p.m. AMC

Super 8 (2011) 6:10 p.m. HBO

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 7 p.m. KTBN

Advertisement

Harold and Maude (1971) 7 p.m. TCM

Boyz n the Hood (1991) 7:30 p.m. BET

Die Hard (1988) 7:30 p.m. USA

Wedding Crashers (2005) 8 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Mad Max (1979) 8 p.m. Epix

Goosebumps (2015) 8 p.m. FX

42 (2013) 8 p.m. Pop

20th Century Women (2016) 8 p.m. TMC

Advertisement

Selena (1997) 8 p.m. VH1

Galaxy Quest (1999) 8:45 p.m. BBC America

Black Sunday (1977) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9 p.m. Encore

Advertisement

The Lost Boys (1987) 9 p.m. Paramount

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 9:35 p.m. Epix

Haywire (2011) 9:36 p.m. Cinemax

Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. Tru

Advertisement

Die Hard 2 (1990) 10:30 p.m. USA

21 Jump Street (2012) 11 p.m. E!

61* (2001) 11 p.m. HBO

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 p.m. Pop

Advertisement

Movies on TV the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



Advertisement

TV Grids for the week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Sept. 26 - Oct. 2 in downloadable and printable PDF files

