What’s on TV Friday: Season premieres of ‘Magnum P.I.,’ ‘S.W.A.T.’ and ‘Blue Bloods’ on CBS
SERIES
S.W.A.T. In the aftermath of his decision to speak candidly to the press, Hondo (Shemar Moore) retreats to a quiet town in Mexico to take time to reassess his life and what his professional future may hold. Instead, he’s drawn into a local family’s fight to win justice in the season premiere of the action series. Val Dorantes, Timothy V. Murphy and Jose-Maria Aguila guest-star. Alex Russell, Jay Harrington and Lina Esco also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in the season premiere include Jandro, Piff the Magic Dragon, Helen Coghlan and Paul Gertner. Alyson Hannigan returns as host. 8 p.m. The CW
Magnum P.I. Working alone while Higgins (Perdita Weeks) is abroad, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) takes on the case of a missing single mother who is being hunted by two gangs in the season premiere. Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang and Amy Hill also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC This new episode revisits the case of James Chambers, a 28-year-old North Carolina construction worker who disappeared in August 2014. 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty Blake and Cristal (Grant Show, Ana Brenda Contreras) work together on the new obstacles threatening Blake’s Senate campaign, while Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) turns to Amanda (Eliza Bennett) for help regarding Liam (Adam Huber) and their marriage. Sam Underwood also stars in the season finale of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. The CW
Selling the Big Easy (season premiere) 9 and 9:30 p.m. HGTV
The Ghost and Molly McGee A family moves into their new home and find it’s already occupied by a ghost in the premiere of this new animated comedy. 9:40 p.m. Disney
Blue Bloods Following a high-profile shooting, Frank (Tom Selleck) clashes with the mayor (Dylan Walsh) over the best way to protect the city from a jump in crime. Also, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) consults a psychic medium (recurring guest star Callie Thorne) to solve a young boy’s murder in the season premiere of the police family drama. Bridget Moynahan also stars with guest star Roslyn Ruff. 10 p.m. CBS
20/20 This new episode revisits the case of Anna Sorokin, known as the Soho Grifter, and features an interview with Sorokin following her release from prison. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Eli Roth’s History of Horror (season premiere) 10 p.m. AMC
The Graham Norton Show Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Rami Malek and Ed Sheeran are guests in the season premiere. 11 p.m. BBC America
SPECIALS
The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World Whoopi Goldberg hosts this new special, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World resort in Florida. Highlights include performances by Christina Aguilera and Halle Bailey. Anthony Anderson, Tom Brady and John Stamos also are scheduled to appear. 8 p.m. ABC
The Kennedy Center at 50 Audra McDonald hosts this new special celebrating a milestone anniversary for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. Joshua Bergasse directed and choreographed the evening, which features performances by Kelli O’Hara, Joshua Henry, Renée Fleming and Tony Yazbeck. The cast of the musical “Soft Power” also performs. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
College Football Iowa visits Maryland, 5 p.m. FS1
Baseball The Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. BSW; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
High School Football St. Frances Academy (Md.) at De La Salle, from Concord, Calif., 7 p.m. ESPN2; Mater Dei at St. John Bosco, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kristen Welker; David Chase. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Celebrating Walt Disney World‘s 50th anniversary. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Sarah Paulson (“Impeachment: American Crime Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View A former co-host returns. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Stevie Van Zandt (“Unrequited Infatuations: A Memoir”); Jeff Mauro (“The Kitchen”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Shemar Moore; John Forté performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The pandemic and meat supply chains; Rick Ross; a breast cancer prevention guide. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Author Phoebe Robinson (“Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Saving All My Love for You”; Demi Lovato; Kathy Hilton; Dogs Matter. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A group of dynamic, vibrant and inspiring seniors. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Joel McHale (“Stargirl”); guest host Arsenio Hall. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real William Shatner. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Lifting the debt ceiling; divisions within the Democratic party; COVID-19 vaccines; Afghanistan: Laura Barrón-López, Politico; Natasha Bertrand, CNN; Garrett Haake, MSNBC; Carl Hulse, the New York Times. Moderator Yamiche Alcindor. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Musician and author Stevie Van Zandt. Panel: Katherine Mangu-Ward, Reason; podcaster Matt Taibbi (“Useful Idiots With Matt Taibbi and Katie Halper”). (N) 10 p.m. and 1:10 a.m. HBO
The Issue Is: With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jerry Seinfeld; Léa Seydoux; Twice performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rebecca Ferguson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Helen Hunt; Black Pumas perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Revenant (2015) 8 a.m. FX
Junior (1994) 8:05 a.m. TMC
The Kid Detective (2020) 8:10 a.m. Starz
Dances With Wolves (1990) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 8:48 a.m. Cinemax
Revolutionary Road (2008) 8:55 a.m. Epix
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9:20 a.m. Encore
White Zombie (1932) 9:45 a.m. TCM
Children of Men (2006) 10 a.m. TMC
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 10:45 a.m. BBC America
Hoosiers (1986) 10:55 a.m. Epix
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) 11 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
Roxanne (1987) 11:40 a.m. Encore
The Aviator (2004) 11:45 a.m. HBO
The Family Fang (2015) 11:54 a.m. Starz
Erin Brockovich (2000) Noon and 10 p.m. TMC
Nobody’s Fool (1994) 12:13 p.m. Cinemax
Mystery of the Wax Museum (1933) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 2 p.m. FX
The Croods (2013) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Bridges of Madison County (1995) 2:15 p.m. TMC
Casper (1995) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
District 9 (2009) 3:17 p.m. Encore
Freaks (1932) 3:45 p.m. TCM
Love and Monsters (2020) 4:10 p.m. Epix
Arachnophobia (1990) 4:15 p.m. BBC America
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 4:15 p.m. HBO
Despicable Me (2010) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
Quartet (2012) 4:30 p.m. TMC
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 5 p.m. FX
The Bad News Bears (1976) 5 p.m. TCM
American Pie (1999) 5:30 p.m. IFC
Crash (2004) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Halloween (1978) 6 p.m. AMC
Super 8 (2011) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Love’s Enduring Promise (2004) 7 p.m. KTBN
Harold and Maude (1971) 7 p.m. TCM
Boyz n the Hood (1991) 7:30 p.m. BET
Die Hard (1988) 7:30 p.m. USA
Wedding Crashers (2005) 8 p.m. Bravo
Mad Max (1979) 8 p.m. Epix
Goosebumps (2015) 8 p.m. FX
42 (2013) 8 p.m. Pop
20th Century Women (2016) 8 p.m. TMC
Selena (1997) 8 p.m. VH1
Galaxy Quest (1999) 8:45 p.m. BBC America
Black Sunday (1977) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 9 p.m. Encore
The Lost Boys (1987) 9 p.m. Paramount
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 9:35 p.m. Epix
Haywire (2011) 9:36 p.m. Cinemax
Superbad (2007) 10 p.m. Tru
Die Hard 2 (1990) 10:30 p.m. USA
21 Jump Street (2012) 11 p.m. E!
61* (2001) 11 p.m. HBO
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 p.m. Pop
