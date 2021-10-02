What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The Good Father’ on Lifetime; ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo: San Diego In this new episode the zoo staff cares for an abandoned beaded lizard found in a local yard. Also, the meerkats are put on a new diet. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (N) 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Owen Wilson hosts with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson are among the cast members returning for the new season. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Austin City Limits Texan singer-songwriters Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall showcase their collaborative album “The Marfa Tapes” in the season premiere of the performance series. 11:30 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 Ryan Seacrest hosts this special featuring some of the biggest stars in contemporary music. 8 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Leeds United versus Watford, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Chelsea versus Southampton, 7 a.m. USA; Brighton & Hove Albion versus Arsenal, 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Football Arizona State visits UCLA, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Also, Texas visits TCU, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. Fox; Arkansas visits Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN; Duke visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Louisville visits Wake Forest, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; Cincinnati visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Ole Miss visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Oregon visits Stanford, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Oklahoma visits Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Texas Tech visits West Virginia, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Nevada visits Boise State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Florida visits Kentucky, 3 p.m. ESPN; Baylor visits Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits Iowa State, 4 p.m. FS1; Indiana visits Penn State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Auburn visits LSU, 6 p.m. ESPN; Montana visits Eastern Washington, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

Baseball The Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 6 p.m. BSW; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNet LA and MLB

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Heather O’Neill and Maria Fleet (“No Ordinary Life”). 11 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story A Utah doctor (Tom Everett Scott) moves his mistress in under the guise of a live-in nanny just weeks after his wife’s (Charisma Carpenter) suspicious death in this new TV murder mystery based on actual events from executive producer Nancy Grace. Anwen O’Driscoll also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love Strikes Twice An unhappily married lawyer (Katie Findlay) wakes up somehow 15 years in the past and has the choice to marry her current husband (Wyatt Nash), or pursue romance with her old college flame (Marshall Williams). Brynn Godenir co-stars in this new romantic fantasy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

North Hollywood Ryder McLaughlin stars as a teenager who wants to be the next Tony Hawk. Vince Vaughn and Miranda Cosgrove also star in this 2021 coming-of-age drama. 9 p.m. Showtime

Rushmore (1998) 8:10 a.m. Epix

The American President (1995) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 8:55 a.m. HBO

Back to the Future (1985) 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. E!

The Ides of March (2011) 9:25 a.m. TMC

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 9:35 a.m. Freeform

Drumline (2002) 10:18 a.m. Cinemax

Forrest Gump (1994) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11 a.m. FX

Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) 11 a.m. TCM

Rescue Dawn (2006) 11:10 a.m. and 6:55 p.m. TMC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. E!

Captain Phillips (2013) 11:30 a.m. Sundance

Total Recall (2012) 11:40 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sundance

The Client (1994) Noon POP

Die Hard (1988) Noon USA

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 12:07 p.m. Encore

Casper (1995) 12:15 p.m. Freeform

The Way Back (2020) 12:18 p.m. Cinemax

The Way, Way Back (2013) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Enemy of the State (1998) 1 p.m. Showtime

Dazed and Confused (1993) 1:15 p.m. TMC

Selena (1997) 1:30 p.m. VH1

The Untouchables (1987) 1:40 p.m. Epix

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 2 and 9:30 p.m. E!

Goosebumps (2015) 2 p.m. FX

Argo (2012) 2:08 p.m. Cinemax

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 2:25 p.m. HBO

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 2:30 p.m. POP

Face/Off (1997) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3 p.m. BET

Die Hard 2 (1990) 3 p.m. USA

Halloween (1978) 4 and 10 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

Love & Basketball (2000) 4:30 p.m. VH1

42 (2013) 5 p.m. POP

Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 p.m. Bravo

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 5:30 and 11:11 p.m. USA

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Monsters, Inc. (2001) 6:55 p.m. Freeform

The Stranger (1946) 8 p.m. KVCR

The Bourne Legacy (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Crimson Tide (1995) 8 p.m. Epix

Double Jeopardy (1999) 8 p.m. Ovation

Joker (2019) 8 p.m. TNT

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 8:15 p.m. USA

Big (1988) 9 p.m. Encore

Monsters University (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform

Love Strikes Twice (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark

Ice Age (2002) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

North Hollywood (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime

The Glass Wall (1953) 9 p.m. TCM

Open Water (2003) 9 p.m. TMC

The Mask (1994) 9:03 p.m. Syfy

Bridesmaids (2011) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Richard Jewell (2019) 10:15 p.m. Cinemax

In the Line of Fire (1993) 10:30 p.m. Ovation

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 10:35 p.m. Showtime

The Hunger Games (2012) 10:45 p.m. Epix

Being There (1979) 10:45 p.m. TCM

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 11:02 p.m. Syfy

