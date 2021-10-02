What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The Good Father’ on Lifetime; ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC
SERIES
The Zoo: San Diego In this new episode the zoo staff cares for an abandoned beaded lizard found in a local yard. Also, the meerkats are put on a new diet. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (N) 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Owen Wilson hosts with musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson are among the cast members returning for the new season. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Austin City Limits Texan singer-songwriters Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall showcase their collaborative album “The Marfa Tapes” in the season premiere of the performance series. 11:30 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 Ryan Seacrest hosts this special featuring some of the biggest stars in contemporary music. 8 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Leeds United versus Watford, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Chelsea versus Southampton, 7 a.m. USA; Brighton & Hove Albion versus Arsenal, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Football Arizona State visits UCLA, 7:30 p.m. FS1. Also, Texas visits TCU, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. Fox; Arkansas visits Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN; Duke visits North Carolina, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Louisville visits Wake Forest, 9:30 a.m. BSSC; Cincinnati visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Ole Miss visits Alabama, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Oregon visits Stanford, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Oklahoma visits Kansas State, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Texas Tech visits West Virginia, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Nevada visits Boise State, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Florida visits Kentucky, 3 p.m. ESPN; Baylor visits Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits Iowa State, 4 p.m. FS1; Indiana visits Penn State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Auburn visits LSU, 6 p.m. ESPN; Montana visits Eastern Washington, 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Tampa Bay Rays visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 6 p.m. BSW; the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. SportsNet LA and MLB
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Heather O’Neill and Maria Fleet (“No Ordinary Life”). 11 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
The Good Father: The Martin MacNeill Story A Utah doctor (Tom Everett Scott) moves his mistress in under the guise of a live-in nanny just weeks after his wife’s (Charisma Carpenter) suspicious death in this new TV murder mystery based on actual events from executive producer Nancy Grace. Anwen O’Driscoll also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Love Strikes Twice An unhappily married lawyer (Katie Findlay) wakes up somehow 15 years in the past and has the choice to marry her current husband (Wyatt Nash), or pursue romance with her old college flame (Marshall Williams). Brynn Godenir co-stars in this new romantic fantasy. 9 p.m. Hallmark
North Hollywood Ryder McLaughlin stars as a teenager who wants to be the next Tony Hawk. Vince Vaughn and Miranda Cosgrove also star in this 2021 coming-of-age drama. 9 p.m. Showtime
Rushmore (1998) 8:10 a.m. Epix
The American President (1995) 8:30 a.m. Showtime
Bend It Like Beckham (2002) 8:55 a.m. HBO
Back to the Future (1985) 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. E!
The Ides of March (2011) 9:25 a.m. TMC
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 9:35 a.m. Freeform
Drumline (2002) 10:18 a.m. Cinemax
Forrest Gump (1994) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 11 a.m. FX
Requiem for a Heavyweight (1962) 11 a.m. TCM
Rescue Dawn (2006) 11:10 a.m. and 6:55 p.m. TMC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. E!
Captain Phillips (2013) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
Total Recall (2012) 11:40 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sundance
The Client (1994) Noon POP
Die Hard (1988) Noon USA
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 12:07 p.m. Encore
Casper (1995) 12:15 p.m. Freeform
The Way Back (2020) 12:18 p.m. Cinemax
The Way, Way Back (2013) 12:40 p.m. HBO
Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Enemy of the State (1998) 1 p.m. Showtime
Dazed and Confused (1993) 1:15 p.m. TMC
Selena (1997) 1:30 p.m. VH1
The Untouchables (1987) 1:40 p.m. Epix
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 2 and 9:30 p.m. E!
Goosebumps (2015) 2 p.m. FX
Argo (2012) 2:08 p.m. Cinemax
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 2:25 p.m. HBO
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 2:30 p.m. POP
Face/Off (1997) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 3 p.m. BET
Die Hard 2 (1990) 3 p.m. USA
Halloween (1978) 4 and 10 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me (2010) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
Love & Basketball (2000) 4:30 p.m. VH1
42 (2013) 5 p.m. POP
Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 p.m. Bravo
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 5:30 and 11:11 p.m. USA
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Monsters, Inc. (2001) 6:55 p.m. Freeform
The Stranger (1946) 8 p.m. KVCR
The Bourne Legacy (2012) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Crimson Tide (1995) 8 p.m. Epix
Double Jeopardy (1999) 8 p.m. Ovation
Joker (2019) 8 p.m. TNT
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 8:15 p.m. USA
Big (1988) 9 p.m. Encore
Monsters University (2013) 9 p.m. Freeform
Love Strikes Twice (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Ice Age (2002) 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
North Hollywood (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime
The Glass Wall (1953) 9 p.m. TCM
Open Water (2003) 9 p.m. TMC
The Mask (1994) 9:03 p.m. Syfy
Bridesmaids (2011) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Richard Jewell (2019) 10:15 p.m. Cinemax
In the Line of Fire (1993) 10:30 p.m. Ovation
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 10:35 p.m. Showtime
The Hunger Games (2012) 10:45 p.m. Epix
Being There (1979) 10:45 p.m. TCM
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 11:02 p.m. Syfy
