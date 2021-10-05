What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘American Masters: Rita Moreno’ on PBS; ‘La Brea’; ‘Hip Hop Awards’
SERIES
FBI After the team finds a connection between bombings and a private veterans’ club in New York City, Isobel (Alana De La Garza) tells Special Agent Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) to recruit a former Army buddy for intel. Missy Peregrym also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice Blind auditions continue with Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Bachelor in Paradise (season finale) 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident An accident brings one former patient back to the hospital, and another returns with long-term effects of COVID-19. Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp and Manish Dayal star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox
Level Playing Field The conclusion of this four-part documentary series explores how sports and politics intersect by examining the role that the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream played in the election of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and plays in the ongoing fight against aggressive voter suppression in Georgia. 8 p.m. HBO
FBI: International The team investigates when the hijacking of cryptocurrency en route to a safety vault in Switzerland leaves one American transporter dead and another on the run in this new episode. Luke Kleintank, Heida Reed and Carter Redwood star. 9 p.m. CBS
La Brea With Josh’s (Jack Martin) life in danger, Eve (Natalie Zea) navigates the wilderness back to the clearing to save him. Also, Gavin and Izzy (Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki) try to prove survivors are alive inside the sinkhole. 9 p.m. NBC
Supergirl (N) 9 p.m. The CW
From George Reeves to the new “Superman & Lois,” the superhero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, have thrived most on TV’s patient character development.
Our Kind of People Angela (Yaya DaCosta) wants Nikki (Alana Bright) to be the face of the beauty shop. Also, Piggy (recurring guest star Debbi Morgan) confronts her past, while Raymond (Morris Chestnut) faces off with Teddy (Joe Morton) to get his company back. Rhyon Nicole Brown also stars with guest star Susan Spain. 9 p.m. Fox
American Masters Airing in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the new episode “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” profiles the Oscar-, Emmy-, Grammy- and Tony Award-winning actress whose career has spanned 70 years. 9 p.m. KOCE
Review: Documentary sheds light on Rita Moreno’s career — and recent ‘In the Heights’ remarks
‘Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It’ unabashedly hails the performer, and illuminates her recent defense of ‘In the Heights’ casting.
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Keeping their mother’s memory alive is the top priority for two sisters who just inherited their childhood home in the premiere of this renovation series. 9 p.m. HGTV
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Dinner: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine is at the Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, to make dinner for 150 people celebrating the park’s 150th anniversary in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
Hip Hop Awards Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion have nine nominations each as this year’s edition of the annual event showcasing hip-hop performers, producers and music video directors airs from Atlanta. 9 and 11 p.m. BET; 9 p.m. VH1
SPORTS
Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Boston Red Sox, 5 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Stanley McChrystal; Katharine Hayhoe; Imagine Dragons. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Dave Grohl; update on “Cake Boss”; producer David Chase (“The Many Saints of Newark”). (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Stanley Tucci; Daniel Craig; “Dancing With the Stars” eliminated couple. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Maura Tierney (“American Rust”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Guest co-host Alyssa Farah; John Lithgow. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Drew Carey (“The Price Is Right”); design duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jorja Fox and Paula Newsome. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Amy Grant; Deji LaRay and Thomas Q. Jones; Julia Sweeney and Abby McEnany; Molly Ringwald. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Erika Jayne’s (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) estranged husband is accused of embezzlement. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show 50 Cent (“Power”); tortellini in broth; Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein (“Cheap Old Houses”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Stanley Tucci; JoJo Siwa; Cristo Fernández; Chris Young performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Gabby Petito’s parents; the manhunt for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Leah Remini (“People Puzzler”); Dr. Michael Beckwith. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real DC Young Fly (“Hip Hop Awards”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah; Kaitlyn Dever; Chris Stapleton performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Michael Keaton; Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Rami Malek; Melissa Benoist; Old Dominion performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Taraji P. Henson; Gabrielle Union; Jake Wesley Rogers. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista; Alessandro Nivola; Anthony Doerr; Barrett Martin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Deerskin Jean Dujardin stars in writer-director Quentin Dupieux’s darkly comic 2019 horror film as a middle-aged drifter who becomes obsessed with owning an expensive deerskin jacket. Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy and Pierre Gommé also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8:30 a.m. IFC
The Good Dinosaur (2015) 8:38 a.m. and 8 p.m. Encore
The Way, Way Back (2013) 8:47 a.m. HBO
Tea and Sympathy (1956) 9 a.m. TCM
Death Becomes Her (1992) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
The Hole in the Ground (2019) 9:45 a.m. TMC
Little Women (2019) 10:15 a.m. and 5:42 p.m. Encore
Matilda (1996) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Jurassic Park (1993) 10:31 a.m. HBO
Drumline (2002) 10:51 a.m. Cinemax
Split (2016) 11 a.m. FXX
Pleasantville (1998) 11 a.m. Showtime
Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 11:15 a.m. TCM
We Were Soldiers (2002) 11:40 a.m. Epix
Casper (1995) 12:30 p.m. Freeform
Rush Hour (1998) 1 p.m. TNT
The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) 1:30 p.m. FX
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 2 p.m. BBC America
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 2 p.m. Epix
Independence Day (1996) 2:30 p.m. HBO
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 2:46 p.m. Cinemax
Poltergeist (1982) 3 p.m. AMC
Shrek (2001) 3 p.m. Freeform
Krisha (2015) 3 p.m. TMC
In a Lonely Place (1950) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Richard Jewell (2019) 4:19 p.m. Cinemax
Shrek 2 (2004) 5 p.m. Freeform
Rome, Open City (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
Fright Night (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC
A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001) 5:30 p.m. Epix
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 6:25 p.m. HBO
Men in Black (1997) 7 p.m. Syfy
La Strada (1954) 7 p.m. TCM
Big Fish (2003) 7:07 p.m. Starz
Deerskin (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Il Posto (1961) 9 p.m. TCM
Dumb & Dumber (1994) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Double Jeopardy (1999) 10 p.m. Ovation
L’Eclisse (1962) 10:45 p.m. TCM
Gremlins (1984) 11 p.m. Syfy
