Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Adam Schiff on MSNBC’s ‘The Sunday Show’

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) in his office in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill.
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) will be a guest on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart.”
(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill). Jon Stewart (“The Problem With Jon Stewart”). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz. Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson. Panel: Karl Rove; Kristin Soltis Anderson, the Washington Examiner; Mo Elleithee. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Fareed Zakaria GPS The global supply chain mess: David Lynch, the Washington Post. Labor shortages with many unemployed: Heather Long, the Washington Post. Poland and the European Union: Anne Applebaum. How South Dakota become a repository for the money of the rich and powerful; global corruption: Author Sarah Chayes (“On Corruption in America: And What Is at Stake”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Texas rancher Tim Ward; Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas); Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.); candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe (D-Va.); mayoral candidate Annissa Essaibi George (D-Boston); former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Meet the Press Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.). Kimberly Atkins Stohr; Garrett Haake; John Podhoretz, Commentary Magazine; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Supply chain gridlock: Deirdre Bolton; Diane Swonk, Grant Thornton. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Rick Klein; MaryAlice Parks; Stephanie Ramos, (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Political reporters: Marc Elias, Democracy Docket; author Robert Costa (“Peril”). The impact of vaccine-doubting media: Author Jen Senko (“The Brainwashing of My Dad”); Oliver Darcy. Delivering “honest news for sane people” in a world that has “gone mad”: Bari Weiss, Common Sense on Substack. Hollywood news, including IATSE strike; Dave Chapelle, “Succession”: Matthew Belloni, Puck. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Leslie Marshall; Mollie Hemingway; Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Stevie Van Zandt. (N) 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates; the longest running cattle drive in America; the future of English pubs. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

