Funkalicious! Guy Fieri is ‘all in’ to officiate Kristen Stewart’s wedding

Shut the front door: Kristen Stewart’s request that Food Network star Guy Fieri officiate her wedding is the real deal.

Earlier this week, the “Spencer” star suggested in an interview with Howard Stern that the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host preside over her nuptials, and was blown away Thursday when the “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” host took her up on the offer.

“We’re just going to do it ourselves and just not have somebody officiate, sort of like have another party involved in our moment,” she told Stern. “But we did hear that Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings. So the idea of that man ― that sweet, sweet, spiky-headed man ― coming to our wedding and officiating ... it just makes me laugh so much!”

Her suggestion wasn’t exactly out of bounds. In fact, in 2014, the “Guy’s Grocery Games” host presided over the enormous wedding of 101 same-sex couples in Miami. Dynamite!’

Stewart, who revealed her engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer in that Stern interview, appeared on the “Today” show Thursday to plug her new film about Princess Diana when hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie surprised her with the Mayor of Flavortown’s blessing.

“I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spiky-haired officiant for your wedding,” Fieri said in a pre-taped video that aired toward the end of the segment. “I’m all in!”

Delighted, Stewart asked the hosts if he was kidding and that she “absolutely” wanted the Triple D host to officiate. (Hey, if Cardi B is up for officiating for Kal Penn, why not?)

“Do you know where he lives?” Stewart asked. “What’s his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this.”

Fieri later tweeted a clip of the segment and said his offer “is legit.”

Earlier this week, Stewart shared that Meyer proposed to her and that they’re marrying. The two reportedly met on a movie set about eight years ago. They started dating in summer 2019 after the actor ended things with model Stella Maxwell. The couple had reconnected at a mutual friend’s party and bonded over having grown up in Los Angeles.