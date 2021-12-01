What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years,’ ‘Home Economics’ and ‘The Goldbergs’ on ABC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Frank Grillo and Steve-O are guests in this new episode. 7 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) learns that he has been accepted by NYU and Brea (Sadie Stanley) has been accepted by a school far away in this new episode of the family comedy. Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer Two singers perform solo, then with celebrity duet partners Jesse McCartney and Michael Bolton. 8 p.m. Fox
The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) is excited about spending time with his big brother (guest star Spence Moore II) who is back home from Vietnam, but readjusting to life in 1960s-era Montgomery, Ala., poses challenges for the returning soldier. Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
In retooling sitcoms from the turn of the ‘90s, the series offer more than nostalgia or fan service: they cast beloved originals in a new light.
Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS
The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Alter Ego The remaining four contestants compete in the semifinals. (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller Peabody Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller returns for a new season of this investigative documentary series in which she works her way inside various black market or trafficking networks to expose key players and inner workings of shadow economies. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants perform the music of Depeche Mode and Poison. 9:30 p.m. E!
Home Economics As the holiday seasonapproaches, Tom (Topher Grace) gets his first advance check from the book, leaving him and Marina (Karla Souza) to decide how best to use the cash in this new episode. Also, Sarah (Caitlin McGee) receives an extravagant gift from the parents at her new school. Jimmy Tatro and Sasheer Zamata also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
CSI: Vegas (N) 10 p.m. CBS
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Twenties Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs) meets with a potential manager. Also, as sharing brings Nia and Ben (Gabrielle Graham, Alex Alomar Akpobome) closer, secrecy pulls Marie and Chuck (Christina Elmore, Jevon McFerrin) apart in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia The raunchy comedy returns with a two-episode season premiere. Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day and Danny DeVito star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’: A low-budget hit
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Intergalactic (N) 10 p.m. Syfy
The Sinner Ambrose (Bill Pullman) exposes the secret that threw Percy’s (Alice Kremelberg) life off course in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center This year’s tree is a Norway spruce from Elkton, Md. It’s 79 feet tall, 45 feet wide and weighs about 12 tons. Before the switch is flipped, the two-hour special features performances by Brad Paisley, Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Carrie Underwood, Norah Jones and the Radio City Rockettes. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin host. Early coverage begins at 7:30 p.m., and the full program starts at 8 p.m. NBC
Only a fool would tune into “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC’s annual tree-lighting special, for a thoughtful response to the events of the day.
Beebo Saves Christmas An elf (voice of Chris Kattan) obsessed with efficiency is convinced that Christmas would run a lot more smoothly without Santa Claus (voice of Ernie Hudson), just as Beebo (voice of Ben Diskin) and his friends make a journey to the North Pole to determine what it is that makes the holiday so magical in this new animated special. The voice cast includes Kimiko Glenn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Keith Ferguson and Victor Garber. 8 p.m. The CW
World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas Elizabeth Stanton hosts with special guest Kayla Compton. Commentary is provided by Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Maiara Walsh and Brian Cooper. 9 p.m. The CW
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around Kelly Clarkson celebrates the holidays with this festive special. Among those scheduled to appear are Ariana Grande, Brett Eldredge, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Jay Leno and Amy Poehler. 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Central Michigan visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Texas Tech visits Providence, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW; the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. TNT
NBA Basketball The Sacramento Kings visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Graham Nash. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today James Andrew Miller; Sandra Bullock. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rachel Zegler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rita Moreno (“West Side Story”); Nicholas Braun (“Succession”); Jake Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rita Moreno. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Vanessa Williams (“Queen of the Universe”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”); guest hosts Leah Remini and Michelle Visage. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Bradley Whitford. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) discusses going undercover and investigating human trafficking. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Martha Stewart. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Dionne Warwick; Sutton Foster (“Hooked”); Vanessa Lachey (“Life From Scratch”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Diego Boneta; Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman; Kristin Chenoweth performs; guest host Jay Leno. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she enabled her now-adult kids so badly that it made them hateful and disrespectful. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Andy Cohen; Kirk Franklin. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company 11 p.m. KCET
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ryan Busse (“Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry That Radicalized America”); Scottie Pippen (“Unguarded”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Rogen; Colson Baker (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly); Macklemore and Windser perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cate Blanchett; Gang of Youths perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ken Jeong; Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Octavia Spencer; Max Greenfield; Travis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Swift; Aisling Bea; Elmo Lovano with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Gaslight Ingrid Bergman stars as the mentally tortured wife of a man (Charles Boyer) who has a dark secret in director George Cukor’s 1944 classic. With Joseph Cotten and Angela Lansbury, in her film debut. 5 p.m. TCM
Adrienne Filmmaker Andy Ostroy celebrates the life and career of his late wife, actress and filmmaker Adrienne Shelly, who was murdered in late 2006, shortly before her film “Waitress” opened at the Sundance Film Festival. Interviewees in the 2021 documentary include “Waitress” stars Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Cheryl Hines and Jeremy Sisto. 8 p.m. HBO
Match Made in Mistletoe An interior designer (Natalie Lisinska) in Washington, D.C., is hired by an embassy to decorate for its annual holiday ball. But the new ambassador (Damon Runyan) has tastes that clash with hers, in this 2021 romance. Madeline Leon, Jill Frappier and Alex Harrouch also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Wall Street (1987) 8:21 a.m. Cinemax
Follow the Fleet (1936) 8:45 a.m. TCM
The Natural (1984) 9 a.m. Showtime
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 9 a.m. Syfy
Reign Over Me (2007) 9 a.m. TMC
Mad Max (1979) 10 a.m. BBC America
Blockers (2018) 10 a.m. FXX
Attack the Block (2011) 10 a.m. Starz
Shall We Dance (1937) 10:45 a.m. TCM
The Santa Clause (1994) 11:05 a.m. Freeform
Homicide (1991) 11:05 a.m. TMC
The Bourne Identity (2002) 11:10 a.m. HBO
The Blues Brothers (1980) 11:20 a.m. Showtime
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Noon BBC America
Bull Durham (1988) 12:40 p.m. Epix
The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle (1939) 1 p.m. TCM
Scrooged (1988) 1:30 p.m. AMC
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 2:30 p.m. Epix
The Blind Side (2009) 3 and 6 p.m. E!
The Barkleys of Broadway (1949) 3 p.m. TCM
Misery (1990) 3:46 p.m. Cinemax
The Karate Kid (1984) 4 p.m. IFC
Set It Off (1996) 4:50 p.m. VH1
Dances With Wolves (1990) 4:55 p.m. TMC
At Any Price (2012) 5:10 p.m. Encore
Scary Movie (2000) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Cinderella Man (2005) 5:35 p.m. Cinemax
Home Alone (1990) 5:50 p.m. Freeform
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 6 p.m. Starz
The Nutty Professor (1996) 7 p.m. Paramount
Casablanca (1942) 7 p.m. TCM
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Terminator (1984) 8 p.m. Ovation
Salt (2010) 8 p.m. Syfy
Nebraska (2013) 8 p.m. TMC
The Thing (1982) 9 p.m. Encore
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941) 9 p.m. TCM
Coming to America (1988) 9:15 p.m. Paramount
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 9:30 p.m. Epix
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10 p.m. AMC
Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10 p.m. Showtime
Boy (2010) 10 p.m. TMC
Drumline (2002) 11:05 p.m. Cinemax
Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 11:15 p.m. Epix
Saratoga Trunk (1945) 11:15 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Waltons,’ ‘CMA Country Christmas,’ Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
TV highlights for Nov. 28-Dec. 4 include ‘CMA Country Christmas,’ ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ and new TV movie ‘The Waltons’ Homecoming’
Movies on TV this week: ‘Casablanca,’ TCM; ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Godfather, Part II’ on TMC
Movies on TV this week: November 28: ‘Casablanca,’ TCM; ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Godfather, Part II’ on TMC; ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ AMC; ‘Patton,’ Encore
Movies on TV for the entire week, Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Nov. 28 - Dec. 4 as PDF files you can download and print
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.