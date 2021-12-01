What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years,’ ‘Home Economics’ and ‘The Goldbergs’ on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Frank Grillo and Steve-O are guests in this new episode. 7 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) learns that he has been accepted by NYU and Brea (Sadie Stanley) has been accepted by a school far away in this new episode of the family comedy. Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer Two singers perform solo, then with celebrity duet partners Jesse McCartney and Michael Bolton. 8 p.m. Fox

The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) is excited about spending time with his big brother (guest star Spence Moore II) who is back home from Vietnam, but readjusting to life in 1960s-era Montgomery, Ala., poses challenges for the returning soldier. Dulé Hill and Saycon Sengbloh also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC



Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Alter Ego The remaining four contestants compete in the semifinals. (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives of Orange County (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller Peabody Award-winning journalist Mariana van Zeller returns for a new season of this investigative documentary series in which she works her way inside various black market or trafficking networks to expose key players and inner workings of shadow economies. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Clash of the Cover Bands Contestants perform the music of Depeche Mode and Poison. 9:30 p.m. E!

Home Economics As the holiday seasonapproaches, Tom (Topher Grace) gets his first advance check from the book, leaving him and Marina (Karla Souza) to decide how best to use the cash in this new episode. Also, Sarah (Caitlin McGee) receives an extravagant gift from the parents at her new school. Jimmy Tatro and Sasheer Zamata also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

CSI: Vegas (N) 10 p.m. CBS

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Twenties Hattie (Jojo T. Gibbs) meets with a potential manager. Also, as sharing brings Nia and Ben (Gabrielle Graham, Alex Alomar Akpobome) closer, secrecy pulls Marie and Chuck (Christina Elmore, Jevon McFerrin) apart in this new episode. 10 p.m. BET

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia The raunchy comedy returns with a two-episode season premiere. Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day and Danny DeVito star. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Intergalactic (N) 10 p.m. Syfy

The Sinner Ambrose (Bill Pullman) exposes the secret that threw Percy’s (Alice Kremelberg) life off course in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center This year’s tree is a Norway spruce from Elkton, Md. It’s 79 feet tall, 45 feet wide and weighs about 12 tons. Before the switch is flipped, the two-hour special features performances by Brad Paisley, Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Carrie Underwood, Norah Jones and the Radio City Rockettes. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin host. Early coverage begins at 7:30 p.m., and the full program starts at 8 p.m. NBC

Beebo Saves Christmas An elf (voice of Chris Kattan) obsessed with efficiency is convinced that Christmas would run a lot more smoothly without Santa Claus (voice of Ernie Hudson), just as Beebo (voice of Ben Diskin) and his friends make a journey to the North Pole to determine what it is that makes the holiday so magical in this new animated special. The voice cast includes Kimiko Glenn, Yvette Nicole Brown, Keith Ferguson and Victor Garber. 8 p.m. The CW

World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas Elizabeth Stanton hosts with special guest Kayla Compton. Commentary is provided by Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Maiara Walsh and Brian Cooper. 9 p.m. The CW

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around Kelly Clarkson celebrates the holidays with this festive special. Among those scheduled to appear are Ariana Grande, Brett Eldredge, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Odom Jr., Jay Leno and Amy Poehler. 10 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Central Michigan visits Xavier, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Texas Tech visits Providence, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW; the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. TNT

NBA Basketball The Sacramento Kings visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Graham Nash. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today James Andrew Miller; Sandra Bullock. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rachel Zegler. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rita Moreno (“West Side Story”); Nicholas Braun (“Succession”); Jake Cohen. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rita Moreno. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Vanessa Williams (“Queen of the Universe”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Dancer Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”); guest hosts Leah Remini and Michelle Visage. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Bradley Whitford. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) discusses going undercover and investigating human trafficking. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Martha Stewart. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Dionne Warwick; Sutton Foster (“Hooked”); Vanessa Lachey (“Life From Scratch”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Diego Boneta; Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman; Kristin Chenoweth performs; guest host Jay Leno. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she enabled her now-adult kids so badly that it made them hateful and disrespectful. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Andy Cohen; Kirk Franklin. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company 11 p.m. KCET

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ryan Busse (“Gunfight: My Battle Against the Industry That Radicalized America”); Scottie Pippen (“Unguarded”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Rogen; Colson Baker (a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly); Macklemore and Windser perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cate Blanchett; Gang of Youths perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ken Jeong; Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Octavia Spencer; Max Greenfield; Travis performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Taylor Swift; Aisling Bea; Elmo Lovano with the 8G Band. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Gaslight Ingrid Bergman stars as the mentally tortured wife of a man (Charles Boyer) who has a dark secret in director George Cukor’s 1944 classic. With Joseph Cotten and Angela Lansbury, in her film debut. 5 p.m. TCM

Adrienne Filmmaker Andy Ostroy celebrates the life and career of his late wife, actress and filmmaker Adrienne Shelly, who was murdered in late 2006, shortly before her film “Waitress” opened at the Sundance Film Festival. Interviewees in the 2021 documentary include “Waitress” stars Keri Russell, Nathan Fillion, Cheryl Hines and Jeremy Sisto. 8 p.m. HBO

Match Made in Mistletoe An interior designer (Natalie Lisinska) in Washington, D.C., is hired by an embassy to decorate for its annual holiday ball. But the new ambassador (Damon Runyan) has tastes that clash with hers, in this 2021 romance. Madeline Leon, Jill Frappier and Alex Harrouch also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Wall Street (1987) 8:21 a.m. Cinemax

Follow the Fleet (1936) 8:45 a.m. TCM

The Natural (1984) 9 a.m. Showtime

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 9 a.m. Syfy

Reign Over Me (2007) 9 a.m. TMC

Mad Max (1979) 10 a.m. BBC America

Blockers (2018) 10 a.m. FXX

Attack the Block (2011) 10 a.m. Starz

Shall We Dance (1937) 10:45 a.m. TCM

The Santa Clause (1994) 11:05 a.m. Freeform

Homicide (1991) 11:05 a.m. TMC

The Bourne Identity (2002) 11:10 a.m. HBO

The Blues Brothers (1980) 11:20 a.m. Showtime

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Noon BBC America

Bull Durham (1988) 12:40 p.m. Epix

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle (1939) 1 p.m. TCM

Scrooged (1988) 1:30 p.m. AMC

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 2:30 p.m. Epix

The Blind Side (2009) 3 and 6 p.m. E!

The Barkleys of Broadway (1949) 3 p.m. TCM

Misery (1990) 3:46 p.m. Cinemax

The Karate Kid (1984) 4 p.m. IFC

Set It Off (1996) 4:50 p.m. VH1

Dances With Wolves (1990) 4:55 p.m. TMC

At Any Price (2012) 5:10 p.m. Encore

Scary Movie (2000) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Cinderella Man (2005) 5:35 p.m. Cinemax

Home Alone (1990) 5:50 p.m. Freeform

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 6 p.m. Starz

The Nutty Professor (1996) 7 p.m. Paramount

Casablanca (1942) 7 p.m. TCM

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Terminator (1984) 8 p.m. Ovation

Salt (2010) 8 p.m. Syfy

Nebraska (2013) 8 p.m. TMC

The Thing (1982) 9 p.m. Encore

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941) 9 p.m. TCM

Coming to America (1988) 9:15 p.m. Paramount

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 9:30 p.m. Epix

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 10 p.m. AMC

Grindhouse Presents: Death Proof (2007) 10 p.m. Showtime

Boy (2010) 10 p.m. TMC

Drumline (2002) 11:05 p.m. Cinemax

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 11:15 p.m. Epix

Saratoga Trunk (1945) 11:15 p.m. TCM

