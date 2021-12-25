What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Call the Midwife’ holiday special; ‘The Repair Shop’ on Discovery

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Repair Shop The imported unscripted antique-repair series airs a marathon of new episodes, with a special Christmas episode at 8 p.m. ;9, 10, 11 a.m., Noon; 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Discovery

Crikey! It’s the Irwins While pregnant, Bindi continues to work at the Wildlife Hospital in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Holmes Family Rescue In the new episode, Mike Holmes and his children rush to help a pregnant woman struggling with a desperate situation: As she was approaching her due date, she and her partner were scammed by a contractor who left them with an absolute mess of a kitchen. 8 p.m. HGTV

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted The chef shares extended versions of his favorite episodes: “Extra Helping: The Great Smoky Mountains” 8 p.m.; “Extra Helping: Holy Mole Mexico” 9 p.m.; “Extra Helping: Michigan’s Yooper Cuisine” 10 p.m. and “Extra Helping: Finland’s Midnight Sun” 11 p.m. National Geographic

Call the Midwife The historical drama’s holiday episode opens in 1966, as Lucille and Cyril (Leonie Elliott, Zephryn Taitte) prepare for their winter wedding. Meanwhile, the Nonnatus House team faces its busiest Christmas Day ever, as expectant mothers — each with her own issues — fill the maternity home. Fortunately, Mother Mildred (Miriam Margolyes) is present to lend her support. Stephen McGann, Helen George and Jenny Agutter also star. 9:06 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Since its first airing in 1966, this adaptation of the Dr. Seuss children’s book has evolved into an annual holiday viewing tradition. Legendary animator Chuck Jones directed the story about a green-skinned grouch who sets out to spoil Christmas for the citizens of Whoville. Boris Karloff provides narration, with additional voices by Thurl Ravenscroft and June Foray. 8 p.m. NBC

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade The Walt Disney Parks’ Christmas tradition is showcased from Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland, in a music-filled two-hour special. Derek and Julianne Hough anchor the Florida coverage, while Freeform stars Trevor Jackson (“grown-ish”) and Sherry Cola (“Good Trouble”) host from the West Coast. Musical performers include Kristin Chenoweth (“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”), Meg Donnelly (“Jingle Bell Rock”), Pentatonix (“I Saw Three Ships”), Gwen Stefani (“Cheer for the Elves”) and Darren Criss (“Christmas Dance”). 9 a.m. ABC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the New York Knicks, 9 a.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 11:30 a.m. ABC; the Golden State Warriors visit the Phoenix Suns, 2 p.m. ABC; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Lakers, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

U.S. Olympic Trials Ski Jumping from Lake Placid, N.Y., 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Football Camellia Bowl: Georgia State versus Ball State, 11:30 a.m. ESPN

NFL Football The Cleveland Browns visit the Green Bay Packers, 1:30 p.m. Fox and NFL; the Indianapolis Colts visit the Arizona Cardinals, 5:15 p.m. NFL

College Basketball Diamond Head Classic, 3rd-place game: Teams TBA, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; Diamond Head Classic, final: Teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN2

Premier League Soccer Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Watford, Sunday, 4:25 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Leeds United, Sunday, 4:30 a.m. USA

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Meet the Press Film Festival A look at the best short documentary films of the year. noon MSNBC

MOVIES

Writing Around the Christmas Tree A romance novelist (Krystal Joy Brown) has a successful career but little luck when it comes to her love life. Worse, she’s struggling with writer’s block. She decides to revive her late mother’s holiday writers retreat at a snowy chalet, where she meets a nonfiction writer (Curtis Hamilton). 8 p.m. Lifetime

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) 8 a.m. KLCS; 8 a.m. KPBS

The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 a.m. Comedy Central

Forrest Gump (1994) 8 and 11:30 a.m., 3 and 6:30 p.m. Paramount

A Christmas Story (1983) 8 and 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. TBS; 9 and 11 a.m., 1, 3, 5 and 7 p.m. TNT

The Wizard of Oz (1939) 8, 9:07, 10:15 a.m., 12:30 and 1:37 p.m. Cartoon Network; 8 p.m. TBS

Scott Pilgrim Versus the World (2010) 8:05 a.m. TMC

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 8:30 a.m. Showtime

Fatal Attraction (1987) 8:47 a.m. Cinemax

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. E!

Casino Royale (2006) 9 and 2:30 p.m. Pop

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9 a.m. USA

The Santa Clause (1994) 9:10 a.m. Freeform

Clueless (1995) 9:10 a.m. HBO

Shrek 2 (2004) 10 a.m. Comedy Central

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 10 a.m. IFC

The Natural (1984) 10 a.m. TMC

Coming to America (1988) 10 a.m., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m. VH1

White Christmas (1954) 10:15 a.m. Sundance

Scrooged (1988) 10:30 a.m. AMC

O. Henry’s Full House (1952) 10:30 a.m. TCM

Twelve Monkeys (1995) 10:48 a.m. Cinemax

Super 8 (2011) 10:48 a.m. HBO

The American President (1995) 11 a.m. Ovation

The Good Dinosaur (2015) 11:18 a.m. Encore

Sing (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX

My Cousin Vinny (1992) Noon and 5:30 p.m. Bravo; 10:05 p.m. Paramount

Shrek (2001) Noon Comedy Central

Casino (1995) Noon Showtime

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 12:14 and 8 p.m. Starz

The Polar Express (2004) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Spider-Man (2002) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 12:30 p.m. USA

Ron’s Gone Wrong (2021) 12:40 p.m. HBO

Iron Man 3 (2013) 12:55 and 9 p.m. Encore

The Preacher’s Wife (1996) 1 p.m. OWN

El Dorado (1967) 1 p.m. Sundance

The Big Lebowski (1998) 1 p.m. TMC

Gremlins (1984) 1:02 p.m. BBC America

Top Gun (1986) 2:17 p.m. Starz

Goodfellas (1990) 2:30 p.m. Bravo

Misery (1990) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 2:30 p.m. HBO

John Wick (2014) 3 and 11:04 p.m. A&E

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 3 p.m. Epix

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) 3 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 3:05 p.m. Syfy

The Man From Snowy River (1982) 3:09 p.m. Encore

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 3:30 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 3:30 p.m. IFC

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 3:30 p.m. USA

The Fugitive (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Big (1988) 4:57 p.m. Encore

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

Revolver (2005) 5 p.m. TMC

Smallfoot (2018) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) 6 and 8:30 p.m. BBC America

Tombstone (1993) 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Sundance

Home Alone (1990) 6:45 p.m. Freeform

Downton Abbey (2019) 7 p.m. KOCE

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) 7 and 9:15 p.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 7 p.m. USA

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E

Knives Out (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. Bravo

The Black Stallion (1979) 8 p.m. Epix

Writing Around the Christmas Tree (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Witness for the Prosecution (1957) 8 p.m. TCM

Dirty Dancing (1987) 9 p.m. CMT

Zola (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime

Doctor Strange (2016) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 9 p.m. TMC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 9:23 p.m. USA

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 10 p.m. KVCR

Midnight Lace (1960) 10:15 p.m. TCM

Boogie Nights (1997) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

Backdraft (1991) 11:14 p.m. Encore

Wonder (2017) 11:15 p.m. TBS

TV NEXT WEEK

