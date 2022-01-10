What’s on TV Monday: ‘That’s My Jam’ and ‘Kenan’ on NBC; CFP National Championship on ESPN

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Kenan In the first of two new episodes of the workplace comedy, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) struggles to define his personal and professional relationship with Mika (Kimrie Lewis). In the second, Kenan believes he should help Mika with her boyfriend troubles, whether she wants him to or not. 8 p.m. NBC

The Bachelor Hilary Duff enlists the help of the ladies to throw a Beverly Hills birthday party. Amanda Jordan performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star The unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continue to wreak havoc in Austin as Tommy, T.K. and Gillian (Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Brianna Baker) race to rescue a young boy who fell through a frozen pond. Also, Mateo and Judd (Julian Works, Jim Parrack) try to free Paul (Brian Michael Smith). Rob Lowe also stars with guest star Billy Burke. 8 p.m. Fox

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman divide the young bakers into two teams of five for a chocolate versus peanut butter throwdown. 8 p.m. Food Network

That’s My Jam Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Normani and Taraji P. Henson compete in a series of music-, dance- and trivia-based games and musical performances in this new episode of the game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. 9 p.m. NBC

The Cleaning Lady When FBI agents show up asking questions, Thony (Elodie Yung) tries to break all ties with the crime syndicate. Instead, she is forced to become even more deeply involved with them as her son’s health takes a turn for the worse. Adan Canto also stars with guest star Jay Mohr. (N) 9 p.m. Fox

The Big Bake Teams make bake-believe creations depicting their favorite fantasy beasts. 9 p.m. Food Network

Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Special Report: The Fight To Save American Democracy Fareed Zakaria examines threats to America’s as a democratic nation, with a look back at the year since insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (N) 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

SPORTS

CFP National Championship Georgia versus Alabama, 5 p.m. ESPN and ESPN2

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Dr. Celine Gounder; novelist Bobbie Ann Mason. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Selena Gomez (“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”); Ginger Zee (“A Little Closer to Home”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Oliver Hudson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show How to feel lighter and more comfortable; bloat-fighting foods; high blood pressure. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette (“Scream”); chef Pilar Valdes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “The End of the World”; Joel McHale; Storm Reid; Caroline Jones performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jay Leno; Black Pumas perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton; Lara Brown; Ann Stone. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; Bridget Everett; Cordae performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gal Gadot; Henry Lloyd-Hughes; Tori Kelly performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Bianca Richardson with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Richard Jewell Set during and after the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, director Clint Eastwood’s 2019 drama chronicles how Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser), an aspiring law enforcement officer working as a security guard at the Games, finds and reports a bomb on the premises. Initially hailed as a hero, he is horrified when suspicion mounts that he placed the device himself to gain attention. Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde also star. 9 p.m. TNT

Mata Hari (1931) 9 a.m. TCM

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9:30 a.m. FX

Captain Fantastic (2016) 10:38 a.m. Starz

Captain Phillips (2013) 11:22 a.m. and 11 p.m. Encore

Flesh (1932) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) Noon FX

Narc (2002) 12:41 and 10:02 p.m. Starz

The Other Guys (2010) 1:30 p.m. MTV

Baby Boy (2001) 1:30 p.m. VH1

Transformers (2007) 2:23 p.m. HBO

Matchstick Men (2003) 2:28 p.m. Cinemax

Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Whitney (2018) 3 p.m. BET

The Merry Widow (1952) 3 p.m. TCM

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 3:34 p.m. Starz

Seabiscuit (2003) 4 p.m. FS1

True Grit (2010) 4 p.m. Ovation

Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 4:45 p.m. Showtime

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) 5 and 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

The World’s End (2013) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

One Way Passage (1932) 6:15 p.m. TCM

A Ghost Story (2017) 6:25 p.m. Showtime

Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC

Don’t Breathe (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. Pop

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 p.m. Paramount

A Most Violent Year (2014) 10 p.m. TMC

Tenet (2020) 11:10 p.m. HBO

