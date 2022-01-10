What’s on TV Monday: ‘That’s My Jam’ and ‘Kenan’ on NBC; CFP National Championship on ESPN
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Kenan In the first of two new episodes of the workplace comedy, Kenan (Kenan Thompson) struggles to define his personal and professional relationship with Mika (Kimrie Lewis). In the second, Kenan believes he should help Mika with her boyfriend troubles, whether she wants him to or not. 8 p.m. NBC
The Bachelor Hilary Duff enlists the help of the ladies to throw a Beverly Hills birthday party. Amanda Jordan performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star The unexpected arctic cold front and ice storm continue to wreak havoc in Austin as Tommy, T.K. and Gillian (Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Brianna Baker) race to rescue a young boy who fell through a frozen pond. Also, Mateo and Judd (Julian Works, Jim Parrack) try to free Paul (Brian Michael Smith). Rob Lowe also stars with guest star Billy Burke. 8 p.m. Fox
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman divide the young bakers into two teams of five for a chocolate versus peanut butter throwdown. 8 p.m. Food Network
That’s My Jam Taika Waititi, Rita Ora, Normani and Taraji P. Henson compete in a series of music-, dance- and trivia-based games and musical performances in this new episode of the game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. 9 p.m. NBC
The Cleaning Lady When FBI agents show up asking questions, Thony (Elodie Yung) tries to break all ties with the crime syndicate. Instead, she is forced to become even more deeply involved with them as her son’s health takes a turn for the worse. Adan Canto also stars with guest star Jay Mohr. (N) 9 p.m. Fox
The Big Bake Teams make bake-believe creations depicting their favorite fantasy beasts. 9 p.m. Food Network
Ordinary Joe (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Special Report: The Fight To Save American Democracy Fareed Zakaria examines threats to America’s as a democratic nation, with a look back at the year since insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. (N) 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
CFP National Championship Georgia versus Alabama, 5 p.m. ESPN and ESPN2
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Dr. Celine Gounder; novelist Bobbie Ann Mason. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Selena Gomez (“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania”); Ginger Zee (“A Little Closer to Home”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Oliver Hudson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show How to feel lighter and more comfortable; bloat-fighting foods; high blood pressure. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette (“Scream”); chef Pilar Valdes. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “The End of the World”; Joel McHale; Storm Reid; Caroline Jones performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jay Leno; Black Pumas perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton; Lara Brown; Ann Stone. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Cena; Bridget Everett; Cordae performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Gal Gadot; Henry Lloyd-Hughes; Tori Kelly performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Bianca Richardson with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Richard Jewell Set during and after the 1996 Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta, director Clint Eastwood’s 2019 drama chronicles how Richard Jewell (Paul Walter Hauser), an aspiring law enforcement officer working as a security guard at the Games, finds and reports a bomb on the premises. Initially hailed as a hero, he is horrified when suspicion mounts that he placed the device himself to gain attention. Kathy Bates, Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde also star. 9 p.m. TNT
Mata Hari (1931) 9 a.m. TCM
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9:30 a.m. FX
Captain Fantastic (2016) 10:38 a.m. Starz
Captain Phillips (2013) 11:22 a.m. and 11 p.m. Encore
Flesh (1932) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) Noon FX
Narc (2002) 12:41 and 10:02 p.m. Starz
The Other Guys (2010) 1:30 p.m. MTV
Baby Boy (2001) 1:30 p.m. VH1
Transformers (2007) 2:23 p.m. HBO
Matchstick Men (2003) 2:28 p.m. Cinemax
Jaws (1975) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Whitney (2018) 3 p.m. BET
The Merry Widow (1952) 3 p.m. TCM
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 3:34 p.m. Starz
Seabiscuit (2003) 4 p.m. FS1
True Grit (2010) 4 p.m. Ovation
Ain’t Them Bodies Saints (2013) 4:45 p.m. Showtime
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018) 5 and 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
The World’s End (2013) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
One Way Passage (1932) 6:15 p.m. TCM
A Ghost Story (2017) 6:25 p.m. Showtime
Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC
Don’t Breathe (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 8 p.m. Pop
Saving Private Ryan (1998) 10 p.m. Paramount
A Most Violent Year (2014) 10 p.m. TMC
Tenet (2020) 11:10 p.m. HBO
TV highlights for Jan. 9-15 include ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie,’ ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth,’ John Cena in ‘Peacemaker’ and the return of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ starring Zendaya
TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 9 - 15 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ on TCM; ‘Ordinary People ' on Epix
Movies on TV this week: January 9: ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ on TCM; ‘Ordinary People ,’ Epix; ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ KCET; ‘Almost Famous,’ IFC
Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 9 - 15 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.