What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Women of the Movement’ and ‘Let the World See’ on ABC; ‘Ghosts,’ CBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) acts as Mary’s (Zoe Perry) spy during a youth lock-in at church. Also, Georgie (Montana Jordan) is attracted to an older woman. Lance Barber and Raegan Revord also star with Emily Osment and Dan Byrd. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Women of the Movement After her son’s body is recovered in Mississippi, Mamie (Adrienne Warren) insists on having a public wake with an open casket in this new episode of the docudrama, 8 p.m. ABC. The documentary miniseries “Let the World See” follows at 10.

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

United States of Al Riley and Vanessa (Parker Young, Kelli Goss) can’t agree on what to do when Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) gets in trouble at school. Adhir Kalyan, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer also star in this new episode with guest stars Brian Thomas Smith, Angel Lakota Moore and Dayne Jarrah. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Ghosts Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister (guest star Punam Patel) comes to visit him and Sam (Rose McIver) after a romantic disappointment. While she’s there, Jay and Sam realize that she’s communicating with someone they know on a dating app. Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Danielle Pinnock and Richie Moriarty also star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Call Me Kat As this comedy settles into its regular Thursday timeslot after last Sunday’s season premiere, Kat (Mayim Bialik) wants to celebrate an important anniversary. Julian Gant, Kyla Pratt, Swoosie Kurtz and Cheyenne Jackson also star with guest star Christopher Rivas. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway (N) 9 p.m. Bravo

B Positive Gina’s (Annaleigh Ashford) sister (guest star Katie Finneran) makes a surprise visit in this new episode. Also, Drew (Thomas Middleditch) starts an extended road trip with Harry (Hector Elizondo), unaware that he and his passenger have totally different destinations in mind. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Linda Lavin, Jane Seymour and Ben Vereen also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Pivoting Amy (Eliza Coupe) is stricken with survivor’s guilt and is paranoid that death is lurking around every corner as this new comedy series moves into its regular timeslot. Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey and JT Neal also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox

Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Seton Hall visits DePaul, 2 p.m. FS1; Ohio State visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Georgetown, 4 p.m. FS1; Indiana visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1; Oregon visits UCLA, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; St. Mary’s visits Pepperdine, 8 p.m. BSSC; Colorado visits Arizona, 8 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Former Vice President Al Gore; Dan Ackerman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ten years after the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster; Dr. Michelle Henry; Bobby Flay. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jack Quaid; Nita Prose; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Isla Fisher (“Wolf Like Me”); Ginnifer Goodwin (“Pivoting”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Cecily Strong. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk David Arquette. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kaitlyn Bristowe; Brooke Shields. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show A survivor of a notorious serial predator who posed as an anesthesiologist; inflammation. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France (“Queer Eye”); Melissa Barrera. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Working”; Neve Campbell; Marcus Scribner. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”); psychic Ainslie MacLeod. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Sierra Gates (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Willem Dafoe; Ariana DeBose; the Lumineers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Liev Schreiber; Allison Russell performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Peter Dinklage; Fortune Feimster; Oliver Tree performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ansel Elgort; Jane Levy. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Stacey Abrams; Tucker Rule. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

A Royal Night Out (2015) 8 a.m. TMC

The Chosen (1981) 9:05 a.m. Cinemax

Krisha (2015) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Ordinary People (1980) 10:25 a.m. Epix

Losing Isaiah (1995) 10:54 a.m. Cinemax

A Ghost Story (2017) 11 a.m. Showtime

Julie & Julia (2009) 11:21 a.m. Encore

Ferdinand (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

Colors (1988) 12:42 p.m. Cinemax

Pretty Woman (1990) 1 p.m. Freeform

American Hustle (2013) 1:27 and 9 p.m. Encore

Abominable (2019) 2 p.m. FX

Revolutionary Road (2008) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Friday (1995) 2:40 p.m. VH1

Philadelphia (1993) 2:45 p.m. Showtime

Maytime (1937) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC

The Kid Detective (2020) 3:48 p.m. Encore

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Matrix (1999) 4:25 p.m. Syfy

The Croods (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

In Cold Blood (1967) 5 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Judy (2019) 6 p.m. Epix

Matchstick Men (2003) 6:02 p.m. Cinemax

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET

True Grit (2010) 7 p.m. Ovation

The Dark Knight (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount

Yellow Rose (2019) 7:22 p.m. Encore

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 7:30 p.m. Syfy

The Boston Strangler (1968) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC

Rocky (1976) 8 p.m. Cinemax

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 8 p.m. Epix

Trolls (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005) 8 p.m. TMC

River’s Edge (1987) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Rocky II (1979) 10 p.m. Cinemax

Days of Heaven (1978) 10:05 p.m. Epix

X-Men (2000) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Half Nelson (2006) 11:22 p.m. Encore

