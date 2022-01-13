What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Women of the Movement’ and ‘Let the World See’ on ABC; ‘Ghosts,’ CBS
SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) acts as Mary’s (Zoe Perry) spy during a youth lock-in at church. Also, Georgie (Montana Jordan) is attracted to an older woman. Lance Barber and Raegan Revord also star with Emily Osment and Dan Byrd. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Women of the Movement After her son’s body is recovered in Mississippi, Mamie (Adrienne Warren) insists on having a public wake with an open casket in this new episode of the docudrama, 8 p.m. ABC. The documentary miniseries “Let the World See” follows at 10.
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
United States of Al Riley and Vanessa (Parker Young, Kelli Goss) can’t agree on what to do when Hazel (Farrah Mackenzie) gets in trouble at school. Adhir Kalyan, Dean Norris and Elizabeth Alderfer also star in this new episode with guest stars Brian Thomas Smith, Angel Lakota Moore and Dayne Jarrah. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Ghosts Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) sister (guest star Punam Patel) comes to visit him and Sam (Rose McIver) after a romantic disappointment. While she’s there, Jay and Sam realize that she’s communicating with someone they know on a dating app. Brandon Scott Jones, Rebecca Wisocky, Devan Chandler Long, Danielle Pinnock and Richie Moriarty also star in this new episode of the supernatural comedy. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Call Me Kat As this comedy settles into its regular Thursday timeslot after last Sunday’s season premiere, Kat (Mayim Bialik) wants to celebrate an important anniversary. Julian Gant, Kyla Pratt, Swoosie Kurtz and Cheyenne Jackson also star with guest star Christopher Rivas. 9 p.m. Fox
Project Runway (N) 9 p.m. Bravo
B Positive Gina’s (Annaleigh Ashford) sister (guest star Katie Finneran) makes a surprise visit in this new episode. Also, Drew (Thomas Middleditch) starts an extended road trip with Harry (Hector Elizondo), unaware that he and his passenger have totally different destinations in mind. Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Linda Lavin, Jane Seymour and Ben Vereen also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Pivoting Amy (Eliza Coupe) is stricken with survivor’s guilt and is paranoid that death is lurking around every corner as this new comedy series moves into its regular timeslot. Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey and JT Neal also star. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Seton Hall visits DePaul, 2 p.m. FS1; Ohio State visits Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Butler visits Georgetown, 4 p.m. FS1; Indiana visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1; Oregon visits UCLA, 6:30 p.m. ESPN; St. Mary’s visits Pepperdine, 8 p.m. BSSC; Colorado visits Arizona, 8 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 5 p.m. BSSC; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Former Vice President Al Gore; Dan Ackerman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Ten years after the Costa Concordia cruise ship disaster; Dr. Michelle Henry; Bobby Flay. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jack Quaid; Nita Prose; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Isla Fisher (“Wolf Like Me”); Ginnifer Goodwin (“Pivoting”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Cecily Strong. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk David Arquette. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kaitlyn Bristowe; Brooke Shields. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show A survivor of a notorious serial predator who posed as an anesthesiologist; inflammation. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France (“Queer Eye”); Melissa Barrera. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Working”; Neve Campbell; Marcus Scribner. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”); psychic Ainslie MacLeod. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Sierra Gates (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Willem Dafoe; Ariana DeBose; the Lumineers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Liev Schreiber; Allison Russell performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Peter Dinklage; Fortune Feimster; Oliver Tree performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ansel Elgort; Jane Levy. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Stacey Abrams; Tucker Rule. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
A Royal Night Out (2015) 8 a.m. TMC
The Chosen (1981) 9:05 a.m. Cinemax
Krisha (2015) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Ordinary People (1980) 10:25 a.m. Epix
Losing Isaiah (1995) 10:54 a.m. Cinemax
A Ghost Story (2017) 11 a.m. Showtime
Julie & Julia (2009) 11:21 a.m. Encore
Ferdinand (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
Colors (1988) 12:42 p.m. Cinemax
Pretty Woman (1990) 1 p.m. Freeform
American Hustle (2013) 1:27 and 9 p.m. Encore
Abominable (2019) 2 p.m. FX
Revolutionary Road (2008) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Friday (1995) 2:40 p.m. VH1
Philadelphia (1993) 2:45 p.m. Showtime
Maytime (1937) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon (1987) 3 p.m. AMC
The Kid Detective (2020) 3:48 p.m. Encore
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Matrix (1999) 4:25 p.m. Syfy
The Croods (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
In Cold Blood (1967) 5 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Judy (2019) 6 p.m. Epix
Matchstick Men (2003) 6:02 p.m. Cinemax
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 6:30 p.m. BET
True Grit (2010) 7 p.m. Ovation
The Dark Knight (2008) 7 p.m. Paramount
Yellow Rose (2019) 7:22 p.m. Encore
The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 7:30 p.m. Syfy
The Boston Strangler (1968) 7:30 p.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 8 p.m. AMC
Rocky (1976) 8 p.m. Cinemax
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 8 p.m. Epix
Trolls (2016) 8 and 10 p.m. FX
Frank Miller’s Sin City (2005) 8 p.m. TMC
River’s Edge (1987) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Rocky II (1979) 10 p.m. Cinemax
Days of Heaven (1978) 10:05 p.m. Epix
X-Men (2000) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Half Nelson (2006) 11:22 p.m. Encore
