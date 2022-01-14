Guests on Sunday talk shows: Rep. James Clyburn on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.); Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas); Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fox News Sunday Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin; Dr. Ashish Jha, Brown University School of Public Health. Panel: Josh Holmes; Marie Harf; Chad Pergram. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia and Ukraine: Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for Vladimir Putin. Deciphering Putin: Thomas Graham, Council on Foreign Relations; Radoslaw Sikorski, former minister of defense, Poland. Coronavirus and democracy: Danielle Allen. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); Missouri Atty. Gen. Eric Schmitt (R); Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio); author James O’Keefe (“American Muckraker”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Our fragile democracy: Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.); Barbara F. Walter; Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Va.); Al Sharpton; voting rights activists Melanie Campbell and Cora Masters Barry; Clarence Jones; Nsé Ufot, New Georgia Project. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.); Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.); Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City, Mo.; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; Betsey Stevenson, University of Michigan. Polling: Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Panel: Matthew Continetti, American Enterprise Institute; Andrea Mitchell; Amna Nawaz, PBS; Eugene Robinson, Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy; Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.); Tom Bossert. Panel: Cecilia Vega; Rachel Scott; Ian Pannell; Steve Inskeep, NPR. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Two former White House press officials on Biden, Trump and the future of presidential debates: Alyssa Farah Griffin, former Trump White House aide; Joe Lockhart, Clinton White House press secretary. How Sean Hannity is propping up Dr. Oz’s Senate campaign: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine. Joe Rogan dispensing misinformation and COVID advice: Kate Starbird, University of Washington; Caroline Orr Bueno, University of Maryland. China’s crackdown on press freedoms in Hong Kong: Ivan Watson. Separating fact from fiction online: Steven Brill, NewsGuard; Gordon Crovitz, NewsGuard. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Leslie Marshall; Kevin Corke; Glenn Greenwald; Clay Travis, Outkick. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Barbara F. Walter. 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes A investigation into the seven-decade-old mystery of how the Nazis discovered Anne Frank, her family and four others in hiding in an Amsterdam annex; singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
