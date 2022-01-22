What’s on TV Saturday: Will Forte hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC; NFL on CBS and Fox
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Crikey! It’s the Irwins Chandler handles a koala crisis while Terri helps with an influx of puggles (young mammals hatched from eggs) in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Former cast member Will Forte (“MacGruber”) returns to host, with musical guest Måneskin. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Celebration of Black Cinema & Television The Critics Choice Association honors achievements in Black filmmaking, from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Niecy Nash hosts.8 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Leeds United versus Newcastle United, 7 a.m. USA; Southampton versus Manchester City, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Basketball Villanova visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. Fox; Virginia Tech visits Boston College, 9 a.m. BSSC; Syracuse visits Duke, 9 a.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Texas Tech, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits St. John’s, 9 a.m. FS1; George Washington visits Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m. USA; Kentucky visits Auburn, 10 a.m. CBS; Colorado State visits Air Force, 11 a.m. FS1; Saint Joseph’s visits VCU, 11:30 a.m. USA; UC Davis visits UC Santa Barbara, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Richmond visits La Salle, 1:30 p.m. USA; LSU visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. ESPN; East Carolina visits Houston, 3 p.m. ESPN2; San Francisco visits Pepperdine, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; Arizona State visits Stanford, 8 p.m. FS1
Winter X Games From Aspen, Colo., 11 a.m. ABC; 7 p.m. ESPN
Golf LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Third round, 11 a.m. Golf; noon NBC
Women’s College Basketball BYU at San Diego, 1 p.m. BSSC
NFL Football The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tennessee Titans, 1:30 p.m. CBS; the San Francisco 49ers visit the Green Bay Packers, 5 p.m. Fox
Australian Open Tennis Round of 16, 6 p.m. ESPN2
High School Basketball Colony versus Etiwanda, 6:30 p.m. KDOC; Corona Centennial versus Crean Lutheran, 8 p.m. KDOC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Kay Adams. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
MOVIES
Don’t Forget I Love You On her birthday a woman opens a time capsule left by her late mother and finds a list of challenges intended to push her out of her comfort zone and enhance her chances of finding love. Emilie Ullerup, Clayton James and Daphne Hoskins star in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Nobody After he and his family are the victims of a home invasion, bored family man (Bob Odenkirk) draws on his skills from his previous secret life as a CIA assassin in filmmaker Ilya Naishuller’s 2021 thriller. Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Vanished: Searching for My Sister While watching over her niece while her recently divorced twin sister gets their new home in order, a woman (Tatyana Ali, in a dual role) grows concerned when she doesn’t hear anything from her sister for a few days. When the police seem to do nothing she assumes the identity of her missing twin, a ruse that leads her into a shocking netherworld. Jasmine Guy, Justin Bruening and Carolyn Hennesy also star in this 2022 TV thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Sense and Sensibility (1995) 8:05 a.m. Epix
Tortilla Flat (1942) 9 a.m. TCM
Scrooged (1988) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
Ad Astra (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Apollo 13 (1995) 10 a.m. AMC
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10 a.m. Syfy
King Solomon’s Mines (1950) 11 a.m. TCM
Coach Carter (2005) 11 a.m. TNT
Patriot Games (1992) 11:05 a.m. and 7 p.m. TMC
This Is the End (2013) 11:11 a.m. Encore
Grease (1978) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT
The Patriot (2000) Noon Ovation
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:15 p.m. Freeform
The Hangover (2009) 12:30 p.m. FX
Gloria Bell (2018) 12:35 p.m. Showtime
Young Cassidy (1965) 1 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:33 p.m. Syfy
Top Gun (1986) 2 p.m. Paramount
Rush Hour (1998) 2 p.m. TNT
The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 2:05 p.m. Epix
The Hurt Locker (2008) 2:28 p.m. Starz
American Psycho (2000) 2:45 p.m. Sundance
A Simple Favor (2018) 2:50 p.m. POP
The Sunshine Boys (1975) 3 p.m. TCM
Avatar (2009) 3:30 p.m. IFC
My Week With Marilyn (2011) 4 p.m. KCET
Fury (2014) 4 p.m. AMC
The Bad News Bears (1976) 4 p.m. MLB
Matchstick Men (2003) 4:19 p.m. Cinemax
Air Force One (1997) 4:30 p.m. Paramount
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E
Doctor Zhivago (1965) 5 p.m. TCM
Selena (1997) 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. E!
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Rocky Balboa (2006) 6:17 p.m. Cinemax
The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7:07 p.m. Encore
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E
A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance
Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8:45 p.m. Freeform
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021) 9 p.m. Epix
Angel and the Badman (1947) 9:30 p.m. KVCR
Friends With Benefits (2011) 9:30 p.m. MTV
Gangs of New York (2002) 9:33 p.m. Cinemax
Wedding Crashers (2005) 10 p.m. Comedy Central
The Fugitive (1993) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Gladiator (2000) 10:30 p.m. Showtime
The China Syndrome (1979) 10:45 p.m. TCM
The Avengers (2012) 11:05 p.m. Epix
