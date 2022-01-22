What’s on TV Saturday: Will Forte hosts ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC; NFL on CBS and Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Chandler handles a koala crisis while Terri helps with an influx of puggles (young mammals hatched from eggs) in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live Former cast member Will Forte (“MacGruber”) returns to host, with musical guest Måneskin. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Celebration of Black Cinema & Television The Critics Choice Association honors achievements in Black filmmaking, from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Niecy Nash hosts.8 p.m. The CW

Advertisement

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Leeds United versus Newcastle United, 7 a.m. USA; Southampton versus Manchester City, 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Basketball Villanova visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. Fox; Virginia Tech visits Boston College, 9 a.m. BSSC; Syracuse visits Duke, 9 a.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Texas Tech, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits St. John’s, 9 a.m. FS1; George Washington visits Rhode Island, 9:30 a.m. USA; Kentucky visits Auburn, 10 a.m. CBS; Colorado State visits Air Force, 11 a.m. FS1; Saint Joseph’s visits VCU, 11:30 a.m. USA; UC Davis visits UC Santa Barbara, 1 p.m. SportsNet; Richmond visits La Salle, 1:30 p.m. USA; LSU visits Tennessee, 3 p.m. ESPN; East Carolina visits Houston, 3 p.m. ESPN2; San Francisco visits Pepperdine, 4:30 p.m. BSSC; Arizona State visits Stanford, 8 p.m. FS1

Winter X Games From Aspen, Colo., 11 a.m. ABC; 7 p.m. ESPN

Golf LPGA Tour: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Third round, 11 a.m. Golf; noon NBC

Women’s College Basketball BYU at San Diego, 1 p.m. BSSC

NFL Football The Cincinnati Bengals visit the Tennessee Titans, 1:30 p.m. CBS; the San Francisco 49ers visit the Green Bay Packers, 5 p.m. Fox

Australian Open Tennis Round of 16, 6 p.m. ESPN2

High School Basketball Colony versus Etiwanda, 6:30 p.m. KDOC; Corona Centennial versus Crean Lutheran, 8 p.m. KDOC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Kay Adams. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

MOVIES

Don’t Forget I Love You On her birthday a woman opens a time capsule left by her late mother and finds a list of challenges intended to push her out of her comfort zone and enhance her chances of finding love. Emilie Ullerup, Clayton James and Daphne Hoskins star in this new romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Nobody After he and his family are the victims of a home invasion, bored family man (Bob Odenkirk) draws on his skills from his previous secret life as a CIA assassin in filmmaker Ilya Naishuller’s 2021 thriller. Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Vanished: Searching for My Sister While watching over her niece while her recently divorced twin sister gets their new home in order, a woman (Tatyana Ali, in a dual role) grows concerned when she doesn’t hear anything from her sister for a few days. When the police seem to do nothing she assumes the identity of her missing twin, a ruse that leads her into a shocking netherworld. Jasmine Guy, Justin Bruening and Carolyn Hennesy also star in this 2022 TV thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Sense and Sensibility (1995) 8:05 a.m. Epix

Tortilla Flat (1942) 9 a.m. TCM

Scrooged (1988) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

Ad Astra (2019) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Apollo 13 (1995) 10 a.m. AMC

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 10 a.m. Syfy

King Solomon’s Mines (1950) 11 a.m. TCM

Coach Carter (2005) 11 a.m. TNT

Patriot Games (1992) 11:05 a.m. and 7 p.m. TMC

This Is the End (2013) 11:11 a.m. Encore

Grease (1978) Noon and 7:30 p.m. CMT

The Patriot (2000) Noon Ovation

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 12:15 p.m. Freeform

The Hangover (2009) 12:30 p.m. FX

Gloria Bell (2018) 12:35 p.m. Showtime

Young Cassidy (1965) 1 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 1:33 p.m. Syfy

Top Gun (1986) 2 p.m. Paramount

Rush Hour (1998) 2 p.m. TNT

The Last of the Mohicans (1992) 2:05 p.m. Epix

The Hurt Locker (2008) 2:28 p.m. Starz

American Psycho (2000) 2:45 p.m. Sundance

A Simple Favor (2018) 2:50 p.m. POP

The Sunshine Boys (1975) 3 p.m. TCM

Avatar (2009) 3:30 p.m. IFC

My Week With Marilyn (2011) 4 p.m. KCET

Fury (2014) 4 p.m. AMC

The Bad News Bears (1976) 4 p.m. MLB

Matchstick Men (2003) 4:19 p.m. Cinemax

Air Force One (1997) 4:30 p.m. Paramount

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E

Doctor Zhivago (1965) 5 p.m. TCM

Selena (1997) 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. E!

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Rocky Balboa (2006) 6:17 p.m. Cinemax

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 7 p.m. Paramount

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 7:07 p.m. Encore

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E

A Few Good Men (1992) 8 and 11 p.m. Sundance

Black Panther (2018) 8 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 8:45 p.m. Freeform

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021) 9 p.m. Epix

Angel and the Badman (1947) 9:30 p.m. KVCR

Friends With Benefits (2011) 9:30 p.m. MTV

Gangs of New York (2002) 9:33 p.m. Cinemax

Wedding Crashers (2005) 10 p.m. Comedy Central

The Fugitive (1993) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Gladiator (2000) 10:30 p.m. Showtime

The China Syndrome (1979) 10:45 p.m. TCM

The Avengers (2012) 11:05 p.m. Epix

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 16 - 22 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 16 - 22 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 16 - 22 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Television What’s on TV: Television listings Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

TV NEXT WEEK

Movies on TV the week of Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Jan. 23 - 29 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of Jan. 23 - 29 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of Jan. 23 - 29 in downloadable and printable PDF files