What’s on TV Monday: ‘March’ on The CW; Winter Olympics on NBC and USA; ‘Twenties,’ Showtime

A drummer in a marching band
A Prairie View A&M University band member in “March” on the CW.
(Lee Morgan / The CW)
By Ed Stockly
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

March Prairie View A&M University band members focus on their next big event, a game at Texas A&M University in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor Clayton and one woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date. Later, Clayton learns that tension in the house is caused by one woman and a group date takes some heat from comedian Russell Peters. 8 p.m. ABC

Television

9-1-1: Lone Star Owen’s (Rob Lowe) first date with the Texas governor’s beautiful and accomplished chief of staff (guest star Amy Acker) goes off the rails in this new episode. Also, at a house fire the team realizes a couple’s young daughter is missing. Jim Parrack, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein and Sierra McClain also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 9 p.m. CBS

4400 (N) 9 p.m. The CW

The Cleaning Lady After a party bus cleanup takes a turn for the worse Garrett (Oliver Hudson) forces Thony (Elodie Yung) to choose between her loyalty to Arman (Adan Canto) and helping Fiona (Martha Millan) avoid deportation in this new episode. Navid Negahban and Eva De Dominici guest star. 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience The season premiere ”Riveted: The History of Jeans” documents the history of the popular garments with roots in slavery and the Wild West, and popularity with hippies and in high fashion. 9 p.m. KOCE

Secrets of Playboy The new episode “The Price of Loyalty” revisits a 1970s investigation into Hugh Hefner, his empire and illegal substances by the Drug Enforcement Agency through the lens of two women who were living and working at Playboy. 9 p.m. A&E

Television

The Gilded Age Marian (Louisa Jacobson) continues to see Mr. Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel) despite Agnes’ (Christine Baranski) warnings in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO

Television

Twenties This semi-autobiographical comedy from Lena Waithe opens its second season with back-to-back episodes. In the first, Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs) is working on her script, settling into a new place and trying to make things work with her boss (Sophina Brown). Gabrielle Graham, Christina Elmore and Jevon McFerrin also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Snowpiercer Layton and Wilford (Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean) vie for the upper hand in a dangerous game of cat and mouse in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT

Promised Land Margaret (Bellamy Young) has an offer for Carmen (Mariel Molino); Joe (John Ortiz) hires a new general manager. Christina Ochoa also stars in this new episode of the drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens The new episode ”Owned: A Tale of Two Americas” explores the promise and disappointments of U.S. housing policies. 10 p.m. KOCE

Adults Adopting Adults (N) 10 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship This new documentary explores the 2019 discovery of a shipwreck in the murky waters of Alabama’s Mobile River, identified as the Clotilda, the last known ship used to transport enslaved Africans into Mobile in 1860, after that practice was banned by Congress. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

College Basketball UNC-Wilmington visits Hofstra, 2 p.m. CBSSN; Pittsburgh visits Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Lafayette visits Navy, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Virginia visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kansas visits Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN; Arizona visits Arizona State, 6 p.m. FS1

WINTER OLYMPICS

Biathlon (Tape) 6:40 a.m. USA; 4 p.m. USA; (Live) 1:35 a.m. USA

Ski Jumping (Tape) 8 a.m. USA

Mixed Doubles Curling, First semifinal: Teams TBA, (Tape) 9:30 a.m. USA; 2 p.m. CNBC; Second semifinal: Teams TBA, (Tape) 5 p.m. CNBC

Biathlon, Ski Jumping (Tape) 11 a.m. NBC

Luge (Tape) 11:30 a.m. USA; (Tape) 4:15 a.m. USA; (Live) 5:35 a.m. USA

Speed Skating 12:45 p.m. USA

Hockey Game of the Day, (Tape) 2 p.m. USA

Short Track, Speed Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating (Live) 5 p.m. NBC; 11:35 p.m. NBC; 4:05 a.m. NBC

Figure Skating (Live) 5:15 p.m. USA

Women’s Hockey U.S. vs. Canada, (Live) 8:10 p.m. USA; (Live) 9:30 p.m. NBC

Luge, Short Track (Tape) 10:05 p.m. NBC

Snowboarding (Live) 10:30 p.m. USA

Cross-Country Skiing (Live) Midnight USA; (Live) 2:30 a.m. USA

Additional coverage (Tape) 2:15 a.m. USA

2022 Winter Olympics

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins; Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch; Julian Lennon. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Laverne Cox (“Inventing Anna”); recipe from chef Dale Talde. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chefs Josh Capon and Ryan Scott; Brooklyn Beckham. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk JoAnna Garcia Swisher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Arcade”; Charlie Puth; Troy Aikman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man reunites with his estranged brother and daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Mona Scott-Young. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bradley Cooper; Robert Finley and Dan Auerbach perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Clueless (1995) 8:25 a.m. HBO

Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) 8:45 a.m. Epix

Reign Over Me (2007) 9:05 a.m. TMC

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) 9:30 a.m. Encore

Ferdinand (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Epix

Kajillionaire (2020) 10:49 a.m. Cinemax

Bullitt (1968) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Mighty Aphrodite (1995) 11:15 a.m. TMC

Thank You for Your Service (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Revenant (2015) 2 p.m. FX

Lucy (2014) 2 p.m. TNT

Baby Boy (2001) 2:30 p.m. VH1

Promising Young Woman (2020) 3:35 p.m. HBO

Cinderella Man (2005) 3:40 p.m. Cinemax

Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. Ovation

Ant-Man (2015) 4 p.m. TNT

Judy (2019) 4:05 p.m. Epix

Targets (1968) 4:25 p.m. TMC

Space Cowboys (2000) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 6:30 p.m. TNT

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 7 p.m. Ovation

Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC

Hidden Figures (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Taken (2008) 8 p.m. POP

The Professional (1994) 10 p.m. Ovation

The Matrix (1999) 10 p.m. Paramount

Fury (2014) 10:30 p.m. AMC

Midsommar (2019) 11 p.m. Showtime

Entertainment & Arts

Television

Television

Television
