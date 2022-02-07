What’s on TV Monday: ‘March’ on The CW; Winter Olympics on NBC and USA; ‘Twenties,’ Showtime
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
March Prairie View A&M University band members focus on their next big event, a game at Texas A&M University in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor Clayton and one woman head to Galveston, Texas, for a high-stakes date. Later, Clayton learns that tension in the house is caused by one woman and a group date takes some heat from comedian Russell Peters. 8 p.m. ABC
For the first time, a franchise rocked by charges of racism will have a Black lead, co-host and executive producer. And it could be a game changer.
9-1-1: Lone Star Owen’s (Rob Lowe) first date with the Texas governor’s beautiful and accomplished chief of staff (guest star Amy Acker) goes off the rails in this new episode. Also, at a house fire the team realizes a couple’s young daughter is missing. Jim Parrack, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein and Sierra McClain also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 9 p.m. CBS
4400 (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Cleaning Lady After a party bus cleanup takes a turn for the worse Garrett (Oliver Hudson) forces Thony (Elodie Yung) to choose between her loyalty to Arman (Adan Canto) and helping Fiona (Martha Millan) avoid deportation in this new episode. Navid Negahban and Eva De Dominici guest star. 9 p.m. Fox
American Experience The season premiere ”Riveted: The History of Jeans” documents the history of the popular garments with roots in slavery and the Wild West, and popularity with hippies and in high fashion. 9 p.m. KOCE
Secrets of Playboy The new episode “The Price of Loyalty” revisits a 1970s investigation into Hugh Hefner, his empire and illegal substances by the Drug Enforcement Agency through the lens of two women who were living and working at Playboy. 9 p.m. A&E
A&E’s docuseries promises to shatter the “fable” that fueled an empire. But creative failings mean its bombshells add up to less than they should.
The Gilded Age Marian (Louisa Jacobson) continues to see Mr. Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel) despite Agnes’ (Christine Baranski) warnings in this new episode. 9 p.m. HBO
Julian ‘Downton Abbey’ Fellowes fields an American period drama and turns a chaotic time in an exciting city into humorless historical bullet points.
Twenties This semi-autobiographical comedy from Lena Waithe opens its second season with back-to-back episodes. In the first, Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs) is working on her script, settling into a new place and trying to make things work with her boss (Sophina Brown). Gabrielle Graham, Christina Elmore and Jevon McFerrin also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Snowpiercer Layton and Wilford (Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean) vie for the upper hand in a dangerous game of cat and mouse in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT
Promised Land Margaret (Bellamy Young) has an offer for Carmen (Mariel Molino); Joe (John Ortiz) hires a new general manager. Christina Ochoa also stars in this new episode of the drama. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The new episode ”Owned: A Tale of Two Americas” explores the promise and disappointments of U.S. housing policies. 10 p.m. KOCE
Adults Adopting Adults (N) 10 p.m. A&E
SPECIALS
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship This new documentary explores the 2019 discovery of a shipwreck in the murky waters of Alabama’s Mobile River, identified as the Clotilda, the last known ship used to transport enslaved Africans into Mobile in 1860, after that practice was banned by Congress. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
College Basketball UNC-Wilmington visits Hofstra, 2 p.m. CBSSN; Pittsburgh visits Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ACC-TV; Lafayette visits Navy, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Virginia visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kansas visits Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN; Arizona visits Arizona State, 6 p.m. FS1
WINTER OLYMPICS
Biathlon (Tape) 6:40 a.m. USA; 4 p.m. USA; (Live) 1:35 a.m. USA
Ski Jumping (Tape) 8 a.m. USA
Mixed Doubles Curling, First semifinal: Teams TBA, (Tape) 9:30 a.m. USA; 2 p.m. CNBC; Second semifinal: Teams TBA, (Tape) 5 p.m. CNBC
Biathlon, Ski Jumping (Tape) 11 a.m. NBC
Luge (Tape) 11:30 a.m. USA; (Tape) 4:15 a.m. USA; (Live) 5:35 a.m. USA
Speed Skating 12:45 p.m. USA
Hockey Game of the Day, (Tape) 2 p.m. USA
Short Track, Speed Skating, Freestyle Skiing, Alpine Skiing, Figure Skating (Live) 5 p.m. NBC; 11:35 p.m. NBC; 4:05 a.m. NBC
Figure Skating (Live) 5:15 p.m. USA
Women’s Hockey U.S. vs. Canada, (Live) 8:10 p.m. USA; (Live) 9:30 p.m. NBC
Luge, Short Track (Tape) 10:05 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding (Live) 10:30 p.m. USA
Cross-Country Skiing (Live) Midnight USA; (Live) 2:30 a.m. USA
Additional coverage (Tape) 2:15 a.m. USA
A look at the different NBC platforms where you can find all the Winter Olympics sports and on what day.
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Cross-country skier Jessie Diggins; Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch; Julian Lennon. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laverne Cox (“Inventing Anna”); recipe from chef Dale Talde. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chefs Josh Capon and Ryan Scott; Brooklyn Beckham. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk JoAnna Garcia Swisher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Arcade”; Charlie Puth; Troy Aikman. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A man reunites with his estranged brother and daughter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Mona Scott-Young. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bradley Cooper; Robert Finley and Dan Auerbach perform. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Clueless (1995) 8:25 a.m. HBO
Shaun the Sheep Movie (2015) 8:45 a.m. Epix
Reign Over Me (2007) 9:05 a.m. TMC
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) 9:30 a.m. Encore
Ferdinand (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 10:10 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. Epix
Kajillionaire (2020) 10:49 a.m. Cinemax
Bullitt (1968) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Mighty Aphrodite (1995) 11:15 a.m. TMC
Thank You for Your Service (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Revenant (2015) 2 p.m. FX
Lucy (2014) 2 p.m. TNT
Baby Boy (2001) 2:30 p.m. VH1
Promising Young Woman (2020) 3:35 p.m. HBO
Cinderella Man (2005) 3:40 p.m. Cinemax
Rain Man (1988) 4 p.m. Ovation
Ant-Man (2015) 4 p.m. TNT
Judy (2019) 4:05 p.m. Epix
Targets (1968) 4:25 p.m. TMC
Space Cowboys (2000) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 6:30 p.m. TNT
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 7 p.m. Ovation
Gran Torino (2008) 8 p.m. AMC
Hidden Figures (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Taken (2008) 8 p.m. POP
The Professional (1994) 10 p.m. Ovation
The Matrix (1999) 10 p.m. Paramount
Fury (2014) 10:30 p.m. AMC
Midsommar (2019) 11 p.m. Showtime
What’s on TV This Week: The Winter Olympics, ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Inventing Anna’ and more
TV highlights for Feb. 6-12 include “The Tuck Rule” on ESPN’s “30 for 30,” the Winter Olympics and the true-crime series “Inventing Anna” on Netflix
Movies on TV this week: ‘12 Years a Slave’ HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Raging Bull’ on TCM
Movies on TV this week: February 6: ‘12 Years a Slave’ HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Raging Bull’ on TCM; ‘The French Connection’ on EPIX
Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 6 - 12 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Feb. 6 - 12 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.