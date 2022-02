Movies on TV this week: ‘The Last Duel’ on HBO; ‘Casablanca’ on KCET; ‘Saving Private Ryan’

Movies on TV the week of Feb. 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, Feb. 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Feb 13 - 19, 2022

Aliens (1986) Showtime Sun. 6:50 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Brief Encounter (1945) TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Casablanca (1942) KCET Fri. 9:45 p.m.

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) TCM Fri. 3 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Sat. 1:15 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:35 p.m. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m.

Glory (1989) EPIX Sun. 7:10 a.m. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) Sundance Sat. 7:30 p.m.

In the Heat of the Night (1967) TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

The Lady Eve (1941) TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

The Maltese Falcon (1941) KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 12:30 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Ordinary People (1980) EPIX Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Queen Christina (1933) TCM Mon. 11 a.m.

Red River (1948) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) EPIX Wed. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) E! Fri. 6 p.m. E! Fri. 9:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) EPIX Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:15 p.m.

12 Years a Slave (2013) HBO Thur. 10:05 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) Cinemax Wed. 9:47 p.m.

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Feb 13 - 19, 2022

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:20 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Best Man (1999) ★★★ Bravo Tues. 1 a.m. E! Fri. 6 a.m. E! Fri. 1 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:20 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 a.m.

Dr. No (1962) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 5 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:35 p.m. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ IFC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) ★★★ AMC Sun. 6 a.m. IFC Fri. 4:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 9 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon BBC America Wed. 1:58 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Galaxy Quest (1999) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 10:45 p.m. BBC America Tues. 3:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:30 a.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Bravo Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Killer Elite (2011) ★★ IFC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:50 a.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) IFC Sun. 6:35 a.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ IFC Sat. 8 p.m.

Neighbors (2014) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 9 p.m. Bravo Sat. 1:35 a.m. E! Sat. 6 p.m.

The Outsiders (1983) ★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m. Sundance Mon. 1:10 a.m.

The Punisher (2004) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

Punisher: War Zone (2008) ★ AMC Wed. 9:30 a.m. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) ★★★★ E! Fri. 6 p.m. E! Fri. 9:15 p.m. Bravo Sat. 7 p.m. Bravo Sat. 10:05 p.m.

Super Troopers 2 (2018) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Superbad (2007) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 11 p.m. E! Sat. 1 p.m.

Trainwreck (2015) ★★★ E! Mon. 6 a.m. E! Mon. Noon Bravo Sat. 3:35 a.m.

2012 (2009) ★★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ IFC Fri. 2:30 p.m. IFC Fri. 6:45 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Feb 13 - 19, 2022

Air Force One (1997) ★★★ BBC America Wed. Noon

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 6:50 a.m.

Anger Management (2003) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Sun. 3:30 p.m. REELZ Sun. 8:30 p.m. REELZ Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Back to School (1986) ★★★ IFC Sun. 11:20 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Bad Boys II (2003) ★★ Syfy Sun. 5 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:04 a.m. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 8:50 p.m.

Beauty and the Beast (1991) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 7:45 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ VH1 Fri. 3:30 p.m.

The Birdcage (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 11:47 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Black Panther (2018) ★★★ TBS Fri. 7:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 6 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ VH1 Thur. 2 p.m. VH1 Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Broken Arrow (1996) ★★ EPIX Sat. 2:25 p.m.

Bruce Almighty (2003) ★★ TBS Sat. 12:40 p.m.

Bustin’ Loose (1981) ★★ Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 9 a.m.

Captain Marvel (2019) ★★ TBS Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Chicago (2002) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 1:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

Con Air (1997) ★★ AMC Sat. 10:45 p.m.

Crocodile Dundee II (1988) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:20 p.m. IFC Fri. 10 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ HBO Mon. Noon

Dave (1993) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 1:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m.

Days of Thunder (1990) ★★ HBO Fri. 7 a.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ FX Sun. 8 p.m. FX Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 2 (2013) ★★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 5 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 3 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Sundance Sat. 11 a.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ TNT Tues. 1:30 a.m.

Dirty Dancing (1987) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m.

Doctor Zhivago (1965) ★★★ TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) ★★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 10:35 p.m. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ BET Sun. 2:05 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 8:05 p.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ REELZ Sun. 1 p.m. REELZ Sun. 6 p.m. REELZ Sat. 7 a.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ HBO Sun. 9:20 a.m. HBO Fri. 3:25 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 4:11 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 5 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 6:15 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 3 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Sundance Sun. Noon BBC America Wed. 1:58 p.m. BBC America Thur. Noon

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Encore Tues. 10:28 a.m.

Footloose (1984) ★★ Showtime Tues. 11:30 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ EPIX Thur. 1:25 a.m.

From Here to Eternity (1953) ★★★ TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Ghost (1990) ★★★ AMC Mon. 11:45 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 5:25 p.m. TMC Thur. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★ Sundance Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ E! Sat. 8 p.m.

Grumpier Old Men (1995) ★★ Ovation Sun. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 9 p.m.

Grumpy Old Men (1993) ★★ Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ TBS Sat. 9 p.m. TBS Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 9:45 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Bravo Mon. 10:30 p.m.

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012) ★★ HBO Wed. 11:10 a.m.

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014) ★★ AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ POP Fri. 8 p.m. POP Sat. 3 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ POP Fri. 10:20 p.m. POP Sat. 5:15 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Wed. 3:45 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:54 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:05 a.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 5:35 p.m. EPIX Wed. 8:40 a.m.

The Hunt for Red October (1990) ★★★ AMC Fri. 10 a.m. BBC America Sat. 11:40 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ KCOP Sun. 5 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ HBO Mon. 7:35 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Jaws 2 (1978) ★★ AMC Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8:50 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ HBO Wed. 9:37 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 8:50 a.m. BBC America Wed. 3 a.m.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) ★★★★ TCM Mon. 8:45 p.m.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) ★★ AMC Wed. 11:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ MLB Sun. Noon MLB Tues. 5 p.m.

Legally Blonde (2001) ★★ E! Thur. 9 a.m. E! Fri. Noon

Legends of the Fall (1994) ★★ Starz Thur. 1:01 p.m. Starz Sat. 1:52 a.m. Starz Sat. 10:19 a.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ FX Mon. Noon

Look Who’s Talking (1989) ★★ POP Sat. 1 a.m. POP Sat. 1 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ HBO Wed. 5:20 a.m. HBO Fri. 11 a.m.

Love Story (1970) ★★★ TMC Mon. 11:45 p.m.

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) ★★ Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Syfy Wed. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

Michael (1996) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 12:23 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ AMC Mon. 2:03 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 10 a.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ E! Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 2 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Mulan (1998) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9:50 p.m.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) ★★★ POP Mon. 8 p.m. POP Tues. 1:30 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ CMT Sat. 2 p.m. CMT Sat. 8:30 p.m.

The Natural (1984) ★★★ TMC Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) ★★ Freeform Sat. 10 a.m.

Notting Hill (1999) ★★ BBC America Wed. 11 a.m. BBC America Thur. 3:02 a.m.

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Ordinary People (1980) ★★★★ EPIX Fri. 11:50 a.m.

Patriot Games (1992) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 3:35 p.m.

The Perfect Storm (2000) ★★★ AMC Tues. 10:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 5 p.m.

Philadelphia (1993) ★★★ Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Syfy Fri. 3 p.m. Syfy Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Lifetime Sun. Noon Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:59 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Showtime Thur. 1 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Showtime Sun. 9:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Paramount Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:03 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ TMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Seabiscuit (2003) ★★★ FS1 Sun. 3:30 p.m. FS1 Sun. 6 p.m.

Sergeant York (1941) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 5 a.m.

Shakespeare in Love (1998) ★★★ POP Mon. 10:35 p.m. LOGO Thur. 9 p.m.

Shrek Forever After (2010) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

The Sixth Sense (1999) ★★★ Syfy Thur. 6 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) ★★★ FX Sat. 8 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) ★★★ Starz Fri. 11:34 p.m. Starz Sat. 8:01 a.m. Starz Sat. 4:47 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ovation Fri. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1 p.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 6:15 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Comedy Central Sat. 4:30 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Tangled (2010) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 5:35 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:12 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 6:12 p.m.

Terms of Endearment (1983) ★★★★ EPIX Fri. 5:45 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3:45 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:15 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ BBC America Tues. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 7 p.m. Paramount Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Sun. 10 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Paramount Sun. 5 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Paramount Sun. 7:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Paramount Sun. 2 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Paramount Sun. 11 a.m. Paramount Mon. 12:50 p.m.

Twister (1996) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 9:15 p.m. Paramount Tues. 1:45 a.m. CMT Fri. 9 p.m. CMT Fri. 11:30 p.m.

The Untouchables (1987) ★★★★ Cinemax Wed. 9:47 p.m.

Up (2009) ★★★ Disney Sun. 7 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ Encore Sun. 3:19 a.m.

Wolf (1994) ★★ Showtime Wed. 12:50 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:05 a.m.

Working Girl (1988) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:42 p.m.

Yankee Doodle Dandy (1942) ★★★★ TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

