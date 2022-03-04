Advertisement
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Oksana Markarova on ‘Fox News Sunday’

Ukraine Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova raises a fist.
Ukraine Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova will be a guest on “Fox News Sunday” on Fox and Fox News. She’ll also appear on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; Michèle Flournoy; Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas); former CIA Director David Petraeus; Nadya Tolokonnikova, Pussy Riot. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine: Lesia Vasylenko, member of Parliament, Ukraine. Putin’s information war: Ekaterina Kotrikadze, TV Rain (Russian independent television network). Sanctions: Lawrence Summers. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas); Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas); Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.); Stephen Miller. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia Evelyn N. Farkas. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Kristalina Georgieva, International Monetary Fund. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis; author Fiona Hill (“There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 21st Century”). Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine and Kelly Cobiella reporting from Poland. Eddie Glaude Jr.; Stephen Hayes; Hallie Jackson; Robin Wright, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Donna Brazile; Chris Christie; Julie Pace, Associated Press. A preview of Hulu’s “Two Men At War.” (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.); Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Panel: Katie Pavlich; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Catherine Lucey, Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. Anchored by Shannon Bream, (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Ukrainian TV network is staying on the air amid the Russian invasion: Kateryna Fedotenko, Ukraine 24. Facebook helping Ukrainians: Emily Dalton Smith, Meta. Social media’s crackdown on Russian propaganda; Yael Eisenstat, the Berggruen Institute; Oliver Darcy, Julia Ioffe, Puck; Perspective on Russa’s war in Ukraine: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Will Cain; Julie Banderas; Hogan Gidley, former Trump 2020 press secretary; Gillian Turner. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Writer Patrick Somerville (“Station Eleven”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA

60 Minutes People fleeing from Ukraine after the Russian invasion; the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic; blind skier Jacob Smith. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth President Biden’s State of the Union address; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski; White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki; Nina Khrushcheva, granddaughter of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev; former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, Jennifer Palmieri and Mark McKinnon. (N) 8 and 8:30 p.m. Showtime

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

