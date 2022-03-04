Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Oksana Markarova on ‘Fox News Sunday’
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen; Michèle Flournoy; Rep. Mike McCaul (R-Texas); former CIA Director David Petraeus; Nadya Tolokonnikova, Pussy Riot. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine: Lesia Vasylenko, member of Parliament, Ukraine. Putin’s information war: Ekaterina Kotrikadze, TV Rain (Russian independent television network). Sanctions: Lawrence Summers. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; Rep. August Pfluger (R-Texas); Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas); Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.); Stephen Miller. (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia/Ukraine/Eurasia Evelyn N. Farkas. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S.; Kristalina Georgieva, International Monetary Fund. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley; former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis; author Fiona Hill (“There Is Nothing for You Here: Finding Opportunity in the 21st Century”). Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine and Kelly Cobiella reporting from Poland. Eddie Glaude Jr.; Stephen Hayes; Hallie Jackson; Robin Wright, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). Panel: Jonathan Karl; Donna Brazile; Chris Christie; Julie Pace, Associated Press. A preview of Hulu’s “Two Men At War.” (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.); Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian ambassador to the U.S. Panel: Katie Pavlich; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Catherine Lucey, Wall Street Journal; Mo Elleithee. Anchored by Shannon Bream, (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Ukrainian TV network is staying on the air amid the Russian invasion: Kateryna Fedotenko, Ukraine 24. Facebook helping Ukrainians: Emily Dalton Smith, Meta. Social media’s crackdown on Russian propaganda; Yael Eisenstat, the Berggruen Institute; Oliver Darcy, Julia Ioffe, Puck; Perspective on Russa’s war in Ukraine: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Will Cain; Julie Banderas; Hogan Gidley, former Trump 2020 press secretary; Gillian Turner. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Writer Patrick Somerville (“Station Eleven”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes People fleeing from Ukraine after the Russian invasion; the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic; blind skier Jacob Smith. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth President Biden’s State of the Union address; Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: U.S. Ambassador to Poland Mark Brzezinski; White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki; Nina Khrushcheva, granddaughter of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev; former National Security Advisor John Bolton. Hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner, Jennifer Palmieri and Mark McKinnon. (N) 8 and 8:30 p.m. Showtime
