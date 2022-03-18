Guests on Sunday talk shows: Jens Stoltenberg will be a guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Polish Ambassador to the U.S. Marek Magierowski; former CIA Director David Petraeus. Panel: David Remnick, the New Yorker; Masha Gessen, the New Yorker. Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Russian invasion of Ukraine; refugee crisis: author Eliot Cohen (“The Big Stick: The Limits of Soft Power and the Necessity of Military Force”); author David Miliband (“Rescue: Refugees and the Political Crisis of Our Time”). Placing blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: author John Mearsheimer (“The Great Delusion: Liberal Dreams and International Realities”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv, Ukraine; Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio); Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.); author Peter Schweizer (“Red-Handed”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda-Thomas-Greenfield; Karen Pierce; Zhan Belenuik; Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.); Damon Wilson; Jane Harman. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin; Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.); Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and author Marie Yovanovitch (“Lessons From the Edge: A Memoir”); former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.); Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); Richard Engel, reporting from Ukraine. Panel: Shane Harris, Washington Post; David Ignatius, Washington Post; Andrea Mitchell; Amna Nawaz. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.); Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Panel: Jonathan Karl; Rachel Scott; Chris Christie; Donna Brazile. (N) 8 and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Panel: Guy Benson; Juan Williams; Jacqui Heinrich; Howard Kurtz. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter How news outlets are operating in Ukraine: Julie Pace, the Associated Press; Olga Rudenko, Kyiv Independent; Kimberly Dozier. Putin’s information war: Anne Applebaum, the Atlantic; author Peter Pomerantsev (“This Is Not Propaganda”). How TikTok is feeding users Russian propaganda: Matt Skibinski, NewsGuard Technologies. Top media news stories: Mara Schiavocampo; Philip Bump, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Leslie Marshall; Griff Jenkins; Trey Yingst; Amy Kellogg; former Atty. Gen. and author Bill Barr (“One Damn Thing After Another”). (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Brad Meltzer (“The Lightning Rod”). 4:30 p.m. KTLA
60 Minutes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; the rental crisis impacting millions of Americans; professional basketball player Sue Bird. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
