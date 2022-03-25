Advertisement
Television

Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: José Andrés on ‘State of the Union’ on CNN; ‘60 Minutes’ on CBS

Chef and restaurant owner Jose Andres speaks at the Library of Congress National Book Festival.
Chef José Andrés of World Central Kitchen will be a guest on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
(Cliff Owen / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith; Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho); Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen. Panel: Karen Finney; Scott Jennings; Rebeccah Heinrichs, Hudson Institute; Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.). Ukranian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Panel: James Clapper; Beth Sanner; Gen. Dana Pittard (U.S. Army, retired); Susan Glasser. (N) 6, 7 and 9 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo); Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.); Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey (R-W.Va.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Ca.); author Justin Gest (“Majority Minority”) ; Hanna Hopko, Ukraine’s Democracy in Action Conference; Jane Harman; Jim Kessler, Policy a Third Way; Jonatan Vseviov, Estonian Foreign Ministry. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); former ambassador to Ukraine and author Marie Yovanovitch (“Lessons From the Edge, A Memoir”); former and author Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) (“American Reboot”); Robert Costa; Bob Woodward, Washington Post; Michael Morell; David Martin. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Ambassador Oksana Markarova; Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Stephen Hayes; Jeh Johnson; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); former CIA director David Petraeus. Panel: Donna Brazile; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.); Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont); ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith. Panel: Karl Rove; Gillian Turner; Chad Pergram; Marie Harf. John Roberts hosts. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Russian journalists working from outside their country: Ekaterina Kotrikadze, TV Rain; Tykhon Dzyadko, TV Rain. Reporting from both sides of the war in Ukraine: Frederik Pleitgen. Media coverage of the Supreme Court: Jane Mayer, the New Yorker; S.E. Cupp; Oliver Darcy. CNN’s new streaming service: Andrew Morse; Alex MacCallum. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Liz Claman; Ukrainian journalist Iuliia Mendel; Steve Harrigan; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Times; Richard Fowler. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Ali Noorani (“Crossing Borders: The Reconciliation of a Nation of Immigrants”). 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA

The Mehdi Hasan Show: The Global Fight for Democracy French ambassador to the U.S. Philippe Étienne; Kira Rudyk, people’s deputy, Ukraine; Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.); former ambassador to China Gary Locke; Kimberle Crenshaw, Columbia University; Ruth Ben-Ghiat, New York University. (N) 5 p.m. MSNBC

60 Minutes Using artificial intelligence technology to preserve the stories of Holocaust victims. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

