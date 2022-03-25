Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: José Andrés on ‘State of the Union’ on CNN; ‘60 Minutes’ on CBS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith; Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho); Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); chef José Andrés, World Central Kitchen. Panel: Karen Finney; Scott Jennings; Rebeccah Heinrichs, Hudson Institute; Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.). Ukranian ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova; Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.); Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas). Panel: James Clapper; Beth Sanner; Gen. Dana Pittard (U.S. Army, retired); Susan Glasser. (N) 6, 7 and 9 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo); Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.); Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey (R-W.Va.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Ca.); author Justin Gest (“Majority Minority”) ; Hanna Hopko, Ukraine’s Democracy in Action Conference; Jane Harman; Jim Kessler, Policy a Third Way; Jonatan Vseviov, Estonian Foreign Ministry. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.); former ambassador to Ukraine and author Marie Yovanovitch (“Lessons From the Edge, A Memoir”); former and author Rep. Will Hurd (R-Texas) (“American Reboot”); Robert Costa; Bob Woodward, Washington Post; Michael Morell; David Martin. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S. Ambassador Oksana Markarova; Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio); Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Panel: Yamiche Alcindor; Stephen Hayes; Jeh Johnson; Susan Page, USA Today. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC; 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); former CIA director David Petraeus. Panel: Donna Brazile; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.); Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont); ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith. Panel: Karl Rove; Gillian Turner; Chad Pergram; Marie Harf. John Roberts hosts. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Russian journalists working from outside their country: Ekaterina Kotrikadze, TV Rain; Tykhon Dzyadko, TV Rain. Reporting from both sides of the war in Ukraine: Frederik Pleitgen. Media coverage of the Supreme Court: Jane Mayer, the New Yorker; S.E. Cupp; Oliver Darcy. CNN’s new streaming service: Andrew Morse; Alex MacCallum. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Liz Claman; Ukrainian journalist Iuliia Mendel; Steve Harrigan; Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Times; Richard Fowler. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Ali Noorani (“Crossing Borders: The Reconciliation of a Nation of Immigrants”). 4:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
The Mehdi Hasan Show: The Global Fight for Democracy French ambassador to the U.S. Philippe Étienne; Kira Rudyk, people’s deputy, Ukraine; Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.); former ambassador to China Gary Locke; Kimberle Crenshaw, Columbia University; Ruth Ben-Ghiat, New York University. (N) 5 p.m. MSNBC
60 Minutes Using artificial intelligence technology to preserve the stories of Holocaust victims. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.