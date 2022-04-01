Guests on Sunday talk shows: Hillary Clinton on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press”

CBS News Sunday Morning Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Panel: David Urban; Jane Harman; Amanda Carpenter; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Sanctions against Russia: Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Open Russia. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Author Adm. James Stavridis (U.S. Navy, retired) (“To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision”). The Grammys: Musician Jon Batiste. (N) 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Petro Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine; Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.); Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey (R-W.Va.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Former deputy commander of the U.S. European Command Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty (U.S. Army, retired); Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.); Jonathan Capehart’s aunt Gloria Avent-Kindred; Nina Totenberg, NPR; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.); Fiona Hill. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3:05 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Panel: Cornell Belcher; Leigh Ann Caldwell; Brad Todd; Amy Walter. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain; Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Astead Herndon, New York Times; Ruth Marcus, Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.); Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. Panel: Ben Domenech; Susan Page; Juan Williams. Martha MacCallum hosts. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Journalists ambushed while covering war in Ukraine: Stuart Ramsay and Dominique van Heerden, Sky News. Coverage of the war in Ukraine: Julia Ioffe, Puck; Ivan Kolpakov, Meduza. Media stories: Natasha Alford; David Zurawik. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Harold Ford Jr.; Griff Jenkins; Kat Timpf; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Times; Laura Fink, Rebelle Communications. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes The International Medical Corps delivers supplies, training and resources into Ukraine; Russian billionaires and Great Britain; artist Laurie Anderson. (N) 4 p.m. KCBS

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Peter S. Goodman (“Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World”). 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth The Home Front. The Jan. 6 Select Committee investigation: Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). President Trump’s Jan. 6 phone logs: Bob Woodward, Washington Post; Robert Costa, CBS. The evolution of the Jan. 6 investigations: Conservative attorney George Conway. (N) 8 p.m. Showtime

