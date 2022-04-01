Advertisement
Guests on Sunday talk shows: Hillary Clinton on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press”

Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks during the New York State Democratic Convention in 2022.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be a guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
(Seth Wenig / Associated Press)
By Ed Stockly
CBS News Sunday Morning Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Panel: David Urban; Jane Harman; Amanda Carpenter; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Sanctions against Russia: Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Open Russia. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Author Adm. James Stavridis (U.S. Navy, retired) (“To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision”). The Grammys: Musician Jon Batiste. (N) 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Petro Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine; Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.); Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey (R-W.Va.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News

The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Former deputy commander of the U.S. European Command Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty (U.S. Army, retired); Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.); Jonathan Capehart’s aunt Gloria Avent-Kindred; Nina Totenberg, NPR; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC

Face the Nation Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.); Fiona Hill. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3:05 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Panel: Cornell Belcher; Leigh Ann Caldwell; Brad Todd; Amy Walter. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain; Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Astead Herndon, New York Times; Ruth Marcus, Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.); Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. Panel: Ben Domenech; Susan Page; Juan Williams. Martha MacCallum hosts. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Journalists ambushed while covering war in Ukraine: Stuart Ramsay and Dominique van Heerden, Sky News. Coverage of the war in Ukraine: Julia Ioffe, Puck; Ivan Kolpakov, Meduza. Media stories: Natasha Alford; David Zurawik. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Harold Ford Jr.; Griff Jenkins; Kat Timpf; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Times; Laura Fink, Rebelle Communications. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News

60 Minutes The International Medical Corps delivers supplies, training and resources into Ukraine; Russian billionaires and Great Britain; artist Laurie Anderson. (N) 4 p.m. KCBS

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Peter S. Goodman (“Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World”). 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA

The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth The Home Front. The Jan. 6 Select Committee investigation: Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). President Trump’s Jan. 6 phone logs: Bob Woodward, Washington Post; Robert Costa, CBS. The evolution of the Jan. 6 investigations: Conservative attorney George Conway. (N) 8 p.m. Showtime

Ed Stockly

Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.

