Guests on Sunday talk shows: Hillary Clinton on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press”
CBS News Sunday Morning Jon Batiste and Suleika Jaouad. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS; 10 a.m. KCAL
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Secretary of State Antony Blinken; NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg; Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.). Panel: David Urban; Jane Harman; Amanda Carpenter; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Fremont). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
Fareed Zakaria GPS Sanctions against Russia: Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Open Russia. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Author Adm. James Stavridis (U.S. Navy, retired) (“To Risk It All: Nine Conflicts and the Crucible of Decision”). The Grammys: Musician Jon Batiste. (N) 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Petro Poroshenko, former president of Ukraine; Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.); Atty. Gen. Patrick Morrisey (R-W.Va.). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Former deputy commander of the U.S. European Command Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty (U.S. Army, retired); Rep. Charlie Crist (D-Fla.); Jonathan Capehart’s aunt Gloria Avent-Kindred; Nina Totenberg, NPR; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Face the Nation Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. New York City Mayor Eric Adams; Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.); Fiona Hill. (N) 7:30 a.m. and Monday, 3:05 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Panel: Cornell Belcher; Leigh Ann Caldwell; Brad Todd; Amy Walter. (N) 8 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. KNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain; Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.). Panel: Chris Christie; Donna Brazile; Astead Herndon, New York Times; Ruth Marcus, Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas); Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.); Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby. Panel: Ben Domenech; Susan Page; Juan Williams. Martha MacCallum hosts. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Journalists ambushed while covering war in Ukraine: Stuart Ramsay and Dominique van Heerden, Sky News. Coverage of the war in Ukraine: Julia Ioffe, Puck; Ivan Kolpakov, Meduza. Media stories: Natasha Alford; David Zurawik. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Jason Chaffetz; Harold Ford Jr.; Griff Jenkins; Kat Timpf; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Times; Laura Fink, Rebelle Communications. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
60 Minutes The International Medical Corps delivers supplies, training and resources into Ukraine; Russian billionaires and Great Britain; artist Laurie Anderson. (N) 4 p.m. KCBS
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Peter S. Goodman (“Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World”). 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA
The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth The Home Front. The Jan. 6 Select Committee investigation: Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.); Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). President Trump’s Jan. 6 phone logs: Bob Woodward, Washington Post; Robert Costa, CBS. The evolution of the Jan. 6 investigations: Conservative attorney George Conway. (N) 8 p.m. Showtime
Movies on TV this week: ‘Planet of the Apes’ on TCM; ‘Unforgiven’ on AMC; ‘17 Again,’ Bravo
Movies on TV this week: April 3: ‘Planet of the Apes’ on TCM; ‘Unforgiven’ on AMC; ‘17 Again’ on Bravo; ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ on Encore
Movies on TV for the entire week, April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of April 3 - 9 as PDF files you can download and print
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on HBO Max. And yes, your disagreement is duly noted.
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.