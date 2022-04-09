What’s on TV Saturday: ‘A Royal Runaway Romance’ on Hallmark; ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ on Nick
SERIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Kyle Richards and Jonathan Mangum are guests in the season premiere of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW
Saturday Night Live Jake Gyllenhaal hosts this new episode with musical guest Camila Cabello. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Masters of Illusion Host Dean Cain returns in the season premiere. Featured magicians include Ed Alonzo, Rob Lake, Shoot Ogawa, Clairvoyants, Stuart MacDonald and Eric Buss. 9 p.m. The CW
iCarly Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) must defend herself in court with help from Spencer and Freddie (Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress) when Lewbert (Jeremy Rowley) returns seeking damages from injuries sustained on her old web show in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Portals to Hell Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman return for a new season. 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) and Rob Gronkowski co-host this awards show from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The producers of this year’s event promise no fewer than 1,000 slimings of attendees, as well as dozens of pranks celebrating stars from the world of film, TV, music, sports and more. First-time nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Elizabeth Olsen, Saweetie, Awkwafina, the Kid Laroi and Doja Cat. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Southampton versus Chelsea, 7 a.m. USA; Aston Villa versus Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m. NBC
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m., 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW
Track and Field Bermuda Games, 11:30 a.m. NBC
NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, noon ABC; the Ducks visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. KCOP
MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Inter Miami CF, noon ESPN; LAFC visits the Galaxy, 4:30 p.m. Fox
Women’s Soccer International friendly: U.S. versus Uzbekistan, 2:30 p.m. Fox
College Hockey NCAA Division I Championship, (N) (Live) 5 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Sacramento Kings visit the Clippers, 6:30 p.m. BSSC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; personal finance expert Humphrey Yang; chef Jason Goldstein. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Frank Buckley interviews author and professor William Deverell. 11 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA
MOVIES
The Ten Commandments A perennially popular Easter season TV event returns as Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter star in director Cecil B. DeMille’s final film, the 1956 biblical epic about the life of Moses. Yvonne De Carlo, Nina Foch, John Derek and Vincent Price co-star, with little Fraser Heston as the baby Moses. 8 p.m. ABC
A Royal Runaway Romance Princess Amelia (Philippa Northeast) of Bundbury is scheduled to ascend to the throne in one year, when her mother (Sarah Jane Redmond) steps down. Complications arise as Amelia is torn between a handsome American artist (Andre Anthony) who was commissioned to paint her royal portrait and her bodyguard. Brant Daugherty also stars in this made-for-TV romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons Toni Braxton returns as book lover, ex-con and amateur sleuth Hollis Morgan, who joins her fellow Fallen Angel Murder Club members in seeking answers to another member’s death in the newest installment of the mystery serial. Kelly Hu also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime
She Went Missing After an investigative reporter learns her childhood best friend has vanished without a trace, she gets assigned to cover the case and returns to her hometown where she confronts old memories and rekindles past relationships. Corbin Reid (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Jaime M. Callica (“Ruthless”) star in this new TV thriller. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
Hitch (2005) 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Bravo
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8 a.m. Syfy
Whiplash (2014) 8:10 a.m. Showtime
Ray (2004) 8:46 a.m. and 6:24 p.m. Encore
Shrek 2 (2004) 9 a.m. Nickelodeon
1917 (2019) 10 a.m. Showtime
First Cow (2019) 10 a.m. TMC
Ninotchka (1939) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Panic Room (2002) 10:20 a.m. Epix
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 10:23 a.m. and 5:41 p.m. Starz
Blazing Saddles (1974) 11 a.m. IFC
Ever After (1998) 11:22 a.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) Noon CMT
The Patriot (2000) Noon Ovation
Spider-Man (2002) Noon TNT
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Blue Ruin (2013) 1:02 p.m. Cinemax
Men in Black (1997) 1:05 p.m. POP
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1:10 p.m. Freeform
Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 1:30 p.m. FX
Lethal Weapon (1987) 2 p.m. Paramount
Wonder Woman (2017) 2:30 p.m. TNT
Reservoir Dogs (1992) 2:34 p.m. Cinemax
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3 p.m. Syfy
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 3:05 p.m. Encore
Walk the Line (2005) 3:15 p.m. CMT
Blue Caprice (2013) 3:25 p.m. TMC
Die Hard 2 (1990) 3:30 p.m. KVEA
The Fighter (2010) 3:41 p.m. Starz
Holes (2003) 3:50 p.m. Freeform
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 4:05 p.m. Paramount
The Untouchables (1987) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Other Guys (2010) 4:30 p.m. MTV
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5 p.m. FX
High Plains Drifter (1973) 5 p.m. Ovation
Love in the Afternoon (1957) 5 p.m. TCM
Serpico (1973) 5 p.m. TMC
Despicable Me (2010) 5:13 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Wedding Singer (1998) 6 p.m. E!; 8 p.m. E!
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6 p.m. Syfy
Over the Hedge (2006) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
The Ten Commandments (1956) 8 p.m. ABC
The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 8 p.m. KVCR
Predator (1987) 8 p.m. BBC America
Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 8 p.m. Epix
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8 p.m. FX
A Royal Runaway Romance (2022) 8 p.m. Hallmark
King Richard (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
The Breakfast Club (1985) 8 p.m. IFC
Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons (2022) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. Sundance
Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. Paramount
Hereditary (2018) 9 p.m. TMC
About Last Night (2014) 9:03 p.m. Starz
And Then There Were None (1945) 9:10 p.m. KVCR
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 9:30 p.m. Syfy
Bob, le flambeur (1955) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Friday (1995) 10 p.m. VH1
She Went Missing (2022) 10:03 p.m. Lifetime
A Time to Kill (1996) 10:25 p.m. BET
