What’s on TV Saturday: ‘A Royal Runaway Romance’ on Hallmark; ‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ on Nick

SERIES

Whose Line Is It Anyway? Kyle Richards and Jonathan Mangum are guests in the season premiere of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW

Saturday Night Live Jake Gyllenhaal hosts this new episode with musical guest Camila Cabello. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC



Masters of Illusion Host Dean Cain returns in the season premiere. Featured magicians include Ed Alonzo, Rob Lake, Shoot Ogawa, Clairvoyants, Stuart MacDonald and Eric Buss. 9 p.m. The CW

iCarly Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) must defend herself in court with help from Spencer and Freddie (Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress) when Lewbert (Jeremy Rowley) returns seeking damages from injuries sustained on her old web show in the season premiere. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Portals to Hell Jack Osbourne and Katrina Weidman return for a new season. 10 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards Miranda Cosgrove (“iCarly”) and Rob Gronkowski co-host this awards show from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The producers of this year’s event promise no fewer than 1,000 slimings of attendees, as well as dozens of pranks celebrating stars from the world of film, TV, music, sports and more. First-time nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Elizabeth Olsen, Saweetie, Awkwafina, the Kid Laroi and Doja Cat. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Southampton versus Chelsea, 7 a.m. USA; Aston Villa versus Tottenham Hotspur, 9:30 a.m. NBC

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m., 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Boston Red Sox visit the New York Yankees, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Houston Astros visit the Angels, 6 p.m. BSW

Track and Field Bermuda Games, 11:30 a.m. NBC

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, noon ABC; the Ducks visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. KCOP

MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Inter Miami CF, noon ESPN; LAFC visits the Galaxy, 4:30 p.m. Fox

Women’s Soccer International friendly: U.S. versus Uzbekistan, 2:30 p.m. Fox

College Hockey NCAA Division I Championship, (N) (Live) 5 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Sacramento Kings visit the Clippers, 6:30 p.m. BSSC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; personal finance expert Humphrey Yang; chef Jason Goldstein. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Frank Buckley interviews author and professor William Deverell. 11 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

The Ten Commandments A perennially popular Easter season TV event returns as Charlton Heston, Yul Brynner and Anne Baxter star in director Cecil B. DeMille’s final film, the 1956 biblical epic about the life of Moses. Yvonne De Carlo, Nina Foch, John Derek and Vincent Price co-star, with little Fraser Heston as the baby Moses. 8 p.m. ABC

A Royal Runaway Romance Princess Amelia (Philippa Northeast) of Bundbury is scheduled to ascend to the throne in one year, when her mother (Sarah Jane Redmond) steps down. Complications arise as Amelia is torn between a handsome American artist (Andre Anthony) who was commissioned to paint her royal portrait and her bodyguard. Brant Daugherty also stars in this made-for-TV romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons Toni Braxton returns as book lover, ex-con and amateur sleuth Hollis Morgan, who joins her fellow Fallen Angel Murder Club members in seeking answers to another member’s death in the newest installment of the mystery serial. Kelly Hu also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

She Went Missing After an investigative reporter learns her childhood best friend has vanished without a trace, she gets assigned to cover the case and returns to her hometown where she confronts old memories and rekindles past relationships. Corbin Reid (“How to Get Away With Murder”) and Jaime M. Callica (“Ruthless”) star in this new TV thriller. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

Hitch (2005) 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Bravo

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8 a.m. Syfy

Whiplash (2014) 8:10 a.m. Showtime

Ray (2004) 8:46 a.m. and 6:24 p.m. Encore

Shrek 2 (2004) 9 a.m. Nickelodeon

1917 (2019) 10 a.m. Showtime

First Cow (2019) 10 a.m. TMC

Ninotchka (1939) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Panic Room (2002) 10:20 a.m. Epix

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 10:23 a.m. and 5:41 p.m. Starz

Blazing Saddles (1974) 11 a.m. IFC

Ever After (1998) 11:22 a.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11:30 a.m. Syfy

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) Noon CMT

The Patriot (2000) Noon Ovation

Spider-Man (2002) Noon TNT

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Blue Ruin (2013) 1:02 p.m. Cinemax

Men in Black (1997) 1:05 p.m. POP

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1:10 p.m. Freeform

Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood (2019) 1:30 p.m. FX

Lethal Weapon (1987) 2 p.m. Paramount

Wonder Woman (2017) 2:30 p.m. TNT

Reservoir Dogs (1992) 2:34 p.m. Cinemax

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3 p.m. Syfy

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 3:05 p.m. Encore

Walk the Line (2005) 3:15 p.m. CMT

Blue Caprice (2013) 3:25 p.m. TMC

Die Hard 2 (1990) 3:30 p.m. KVEA

The Fighter (2010) 3:41 p.m. Starz

Holes (2003) 3:50 p.m. Freeform

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 4:05 p.m. Paramount

The Untouchables (1987) 4:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Other Guys (2010) 4:30 p.m. MTV

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 5 p.m. FX

High Plains Drifter (1973) 5 p.m. Ovation

Love in the Afternoon (1957) 5 p.m. TCM

Serpico (1973) 5 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me (2010) 5:13 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Wedding Singer (1998) 6 p.m. E!; 8 p.m. E!

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6 p.m. Syfy

Over the Hedge (2006) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

The Ten Commandments (1956) 8 p.m. ABC

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 8 p.m. KVCR

Predator (1987) 8 p.m. BBC America

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) 8 p.m. Epix

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 8 p.m. FX

A Royal Runaway Romance (2022) 8 p.m. Hallmark

King Richard (2021) 8 p.m. HBO

The Breakfast Club (1985) 8 p.m. IFC

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Heroes and Felons (2022) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Karate Kid (1984) 8 p.m. Sundance

Training Day (2001) 9 p.m. Paramount

Hereditary (2018) 9 p.m. TMC

About Last Night (2014) 9:03 p.m. Starz

And Then There Were None (1945) 9:10 p.m. KVCR

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Bob, le flambeur (1955) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Friday (1995) 10 p.m. VH1

She Went Missing (2022) 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

A Time to Kill (1996) 10:25 p.m. BET

