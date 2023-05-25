Advertisement
Entertainment & Arts

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby boy has a name. Yes, there’s alliteration

Tristan Thompson in a black patterned jacket and Khloe Kardashian in a black dress pose for a photo at a glitzy party
Khloé Kardashian revealed the name of her son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
(Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Remy Martin)
By Alexandra Del RosarioStaff Writer 
Khloé Kardashian has finally revealed her son’s name, more than eight months after she and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their baby boy last year.

During the Season 3 premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” the Good American co-founder shared the baby’s name after recently departed “Late Late Show” host James Corden asked about her second child while attending a party for Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila brand.

“His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True,” she said. Siblings who share the first letter of their names? What a concept.

“Naming a human is really hard,” she added.

The name Tatum wasn’t a total surprise, considering the star teased while appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that her son’s name starts with a T. Kardashian also told Hudson that she was waiting until “The Kardashians” premiere for the grand reveal.

On Aug. 8, 2022, the reality TV star and the NBA player welcomed their second child via surrogate. The former couple also shares 5-year-old daughter True, who was born in April of 2018. Tatum is Thompson’s fourth child and Kardashian’s second. The basketball star has two other boys, one with Maralee Nichols and another with Jordan Craig.

Thompson and Kardashian started dating in 2016. They split in 2021 after allegations of infidelity against Thompson.

In July 2022, People reported that Kardashian and Thompson have not spoken since December 2021 “outside of co-parenting matters.”

Earlier this year, Kardashian reunited with Thompson amid his mother Andrea’s death in January. TMZ spotted the exes leaving a private jet in Thompson’s hometown of Toronto. Days later Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner reportedly attended Andrea Thompson’s funeral.

Earlier this week, fans speculated that the exes were moving to get back together after Kim and her daughter North were seen rooting for Thompson at a recent Lakers game. On Instagram, Kardashian pushed back at the “tiring” rumors.

“It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel,” she replied to an Instagram fan account’s recent post. “Have fun...some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time.”

