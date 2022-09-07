‘Sexy glasses?’ Tucker Carlson speculates about starring in Jennifer Lawrence’s nightmares

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday again mocked Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence, who recently revealed that she talks to her therapist about nightmares she has about the divisive TV personality.

Those nightmares, she said in the October issue of Vogue, are spurred by Carlson’s influence on her estranged family members, who are conservative and live in her hometown of Louisville, Ky., because the “information they are getting is different” and “their life is different” from that of the 32-year-old actor.

The “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host, 53, latched on to the mention of his name by one of Hollywood’s biggest stars and addressed it on the air.

“When you decide to work in television, you lose control of a lot of things. Foremost, the way other people perceive you,” Carlson said. “So can it really be your fault, are you really responsible, if major Hollywood starlets dream about you?

“Maybe it’s the sexy glasses,” he deadpanned, pausing to don a pair of eyeglasses. “Who knows? We can only speculate.”

“The Hunger Games” and “X-Men” actor, who is a former Republican, said that the 2016 election of Donald Trump divided her family. And the familial wounds she’s tried to repair since were ripped anew in June by the Supreme Court’s reversal of the historic abortion rights case Roe vs. Wade. The pregnant star was among the many who took to the streets to protest the decision and said her disappointment was directed at certain relatives, with whom she’s tried to reconcile since the arrival of her son, Cy.

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,” she said in the emotional Vogue interview.

“I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f— with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people,” she added.

The “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Hustle” star also told Vogue that she will still “unleash text messages” about politics to her family: “Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don’t respond. And then I’ll feel bad and send a picture of the baby.”

Carlson didn’t delve into those topics beyond his initial quip (though he did say he’s “flattered”), he instead threw to correspondent Trace Gallagher for his “hard-hitting reporting about the subject” and to highlight the “dichotomy” of Lawrence’s remarks for their nightly viewers.

“It’s important to note that while Jennifer Lawrence sees you in her head at night... she’s likely not watching you now,” Gallagher told Carlson. “But her parents are probably watching you because they’re fans.”

Gallagher then piled on and dredged up a 2017 segment in which Carlson joked that Lawrence has “Trump derangement syndrome” and how she made headlines for blaming the former president for a series of 2017 hurricanes.

Indeed, Lawrence has been an outspoken critic of conservatives and Trump, whom she repeatedly refers to as a “jar of mayonnaise,” and doubled down on those views in her Vogue interview, which also discussed abortion rights and gun laws. (The star notably took a break from her busy acting career in 2018 to work on advocacy and “fix our democracy.”)

“I’m raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA. It blows my mind,” she said. “I mean if Sandy Hook didn’t change anything? We as a nation just went, OK! We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a 2nd Amendment that was written over 200 years ago.”

The “Causeway” star also shared that she had two miscarriages before having Cy. First, she got pregnant in her early 20s and resolved to terminate the pregnancy but “had a miscarriage alone in Montreal” before she took any action. Then, she got pregnant again after marrying art gallerist Cooke Maroney and while shooting “Don’t Look Up” a few years back, but that pregnancy ended in miscarriage too and required a surgical procedure known as a D&C.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?” she said, referring to pregnant people who wouldn’t be allowed to make choices without government oversight.