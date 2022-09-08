Foy earned acclaim and two Emmy wins with her portrayal of the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of “The Crown,” in which Elizabeth’s long and storied reign is covered at a rate of approximately one decade per season — with an emphasis on the push and pull of her private and public roles.

“All the people who are closest to her would never speak to anyone. You’re sort of doomed in that there is no way in,” she told The Times in 2016. “So you just have to do the thing where you go, ‘OK, I’m a girl of a certain age, of a certain background, these are my interests, this is the person I want to marry,’ and then just flesh it out.”

Foy said the role forced her to consider the circumstances surrounding the queen’s rise to power.

“I’d never really registered the fact that in order for her to become queen, her dad had to die,” she says. “The one person who could tell you how to do the job is dead, and everyone is looking to you to know what to do, and you’re terrified. But she just keeps calm and carries on, and that’s it, really. That’s the story of her life.”

The queen’s stoicism was something Foy found illuminating.

“Bloody hell, she’s reigned longer than any other monarch in the history of the country,” she says. “It’s always the shy ones.”