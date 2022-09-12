Advertisement
Share
Television

Quinta Brunson wasn’t bothered, but Jimmy Kimmel’s dead-body gag bombed at the Emmys

VIDEO | 00:22
Quinta Brunson accepts the Emmy with Jimmy Kimmel lying on the floor

On what was supposed to be a memorable moment for Quinta Brunson, Jimmy Kimmel steals some attention away from the “Abbott Elementary” star.

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Ashley Lee
Share

Jimmy Kimmel might have thought playing dead at the 74th Emmy Awards was funny, but Twitter is not laughing.

On Monday, the late-night TV host pretended to be a dead body, dragged onstage by actor Will Arnett, to present the Emmy Award for comedy writing. But when “Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson went up to accept her first-ever Emmy, she had unexpected — and unwelcome — company lying at her feet.

Brunson played along with the gag, saying, “Jimmy, wake up, I won.” She even asked him to hold her phone, and he obliged with a thumbs-up — but then stayed on the floor. Brunson thanked him at the end of her speech.

Speaking to press backstage, Brunson elaborated on the situation, not yet realizing the moment had gone viral.

“I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” she said. “I don’t know what the internet thinks!

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Jesse Armstrrong and the cast accept the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series for ÒSuccessionÓ during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Television

2022 Emmy winners: ‘Ted Lasso’, ‘The White Lotus’ lead with wins

The 2022 Emmy winners were led by “Ted Lasso,” “The White Lotus,” “Succession” and “Abbott Elementary.”

“Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first late-night spot and was one of the first people to see ‘Abbott,’ and he Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC,” she added.

Advertisement

“So I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there! I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment.”

Brunson said she might get back at Kimmel for the Emmys farce.

“I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face,” she quipped. “I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 12, 2022 - Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for "Abbott Elementary" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Television

Forget the Emmys speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph explains why she sang that powerful song

Sheryl Lee Ralph won an Emmy for her turn on ‘Abbott Elementary’ and nearly brought the house down with her rendition of this Dianne Reeves song.

Twitter, however, was less forgiving of Kimmel’s shenanigans.

“jimmy kimmel laying on the floor while quinta has her moment is extremely irritating,” tweeted editor Connor Perrett.

Another user said that Brunson “deserved better than” having Kimmel’s “dead” body at her feet. Another tweeted that Kimmel — who has hosted the Emmys several times, most recently in 2020 — “deserves” the online backlash he sparked.

Lizzo, with a bun and a red poofy ball gown, accepts an Emmy behind a skinny microphone

Television

2022 Emmys: Singing, dancing and everything that happened at the ceremony

Join the Los Angeles Times for news and analysis as we follow the 74th Emmys live from in front of our televisions, inside the theater and backstage.

“Jimmy Kimmel should have left the stage during Quinta’s speech,” tweeted journalist Philip Lewis. “Highly disrespectful.”

Another Twitter user noted that Kimmel’s actions will have lasting consequences.

“Jimmy Kimmel owes Quinta an apology but the messed up part is every image of her accepting her award has his a— in it,” tweeted theologian and author Candice Marie Benbow.

See more reactions to Kimmel’s joke below.

TelevisionAwards
Alexandra Del Rosario

Alexandra Del Rosario is an entertainment reporter on the Los Angeles Times Fast Break Desk. Before The Times, she was a television reporter at Deadline Hollywood, where she first served as an associate editor. She has written about a wide range of topics including TV ratings, casting and development, video games and AAPI representation. Del Rosario is a UCLA graduate and also worked at the Hollywood Reporter and TheWrap.

Ashley Lee

Ashley Lee is a staff reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where she writes about theater, movies, television and the bustling intersection of the stage and the screen. An alum of the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s National Critics Institute and Poynter’s Power of Diverse Voices, she leads workshops on arts journalism at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival. She was previously a New York-based editor at the Hollywood Reporter and has written for the Washington Post, Backstage and American Theatre, among others. She is currently working remotely alongside her dog, Oliver.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement