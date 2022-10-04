Advertisement
‘Not without sadness,’ actor Tia Mowry announces divorce from Cory Hardrict

A woman in a red dress and a man in a gray suit stand and pose together
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict attend a movie screening in Los Angeles in 2015.
(Eric Charbonneau / Invision / Associated Press)
By Nardine SaadStaff Writer 
“Sister, Sister” star Tia Mowry and “All American: Homecoming” actor Cory Hardrict are divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness,” Mowry, 44, wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

“We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives,” she added.

Her caption, which accompanied an emotional photo of her and Hardrict, received positive comments of support from actors Ashley Blaine and Taraji P. Henson, TV host Daphne Oz and thousands of fans.

Mowry, using famed divorce attorney Laura Wasser, filed a divorce petition in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, according to court documents reviewed by The Times.

“The Game” and “Mistresses” alum cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split but did not specify a date for their separation. Mowry requested joint physical and legal custody of their two children — Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4 — and requested that spousal support be terminated for both her and Hardrict. She noted that they have a prenuptial agreement and have kept their property separate.

The couple met while filming the 2005 slasher film “Hollywood Horror” with Mowry’s twin sister and frequent co-star, Tamera Mowry. The host of the cooking show “Tia Mowry at Home” and Hardrict got engaged on Christmas Day in 2006 and wed two years later at the Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore Santa Barbara, according to People.

Mowry listed their marriage date as April 20, 2008, but did not specify a day for their separation in her filing.

Hardrict, 42, whose notable projects include “American Sniper,” “The Chi” and “S.W.A.T.,” has not yet responded to the petition or to the announcement on social media. However, he did share an Instagram post bearing the cryptic message: “Acting off of emotions will cost you every time.”

Mowry shared a similar thought on her Instagram Story, reposting a quote: “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much holding on to an illusion.”

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers breaking entertainment news, trending culture topics, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times. She joined The Times in 2010 as a MetPro trainee and has reported from homicide scenes, flooded canyons, red carpet premieres and award shows.

