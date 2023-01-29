Michael B. Jordan is Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Michael B. Jordan leaned all the way into his Hollywood heartthrob status while making his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut this weekend.

The “Black Panther” and “Creed” star hosted the latest episode of “SNL” with musical guest Lil Baby. During his opening monologue, Jordan humorously addressed his recent split with model Lori Harvey and confirmed he is still single and ready to mingle.

“My name is Michael B. Jordan, but tonight, Michael be hosting. Michael be joking. And honestly, Michael be nervous. Michael be vulnerable. But don’t worry — Michael be aight because Michael be in therapy,” the 35-year-old actor and filmmaker joked.

“I just directed my very first movie, ‘Creed III.’ Right after that, I went through my very first public breakup. Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape.’ But I was already in ‘Creed’ shape, so I had to be like, ‘I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya.”

In English, that last part translates to, “I’m on Raya,” an exclusive, membership-based dating app used by celebrities. After learning his relationship status — or lack thereof — a revolving door of thirsty female “SNL” cast members suddenly appeared onstage alongside Jordan.

“Hey, Michael,” repertory player Chloe Fineman said. “So I know you’re single, but did you know that I’m single?”

Before kicking off the rest of the show, Jordan politely rejected the scripted advances of Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson. When Jordan pointed out that Johnson is gay, the comedian replied, “I am, but you‘re Michael B. Jordan. And I’m Punkie be curious. I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?”

Saturday’s installment of the sketch comedy series also included a cold open about the classified documents recently uncovered at President Biden’s Delaware home, a sketch mocking Southwest Airlines and performances of “California Breeze” and “Forever” by Lil Baby.

Next week’s episode of “SNL” will be hosted by “The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal with musical guest Coldplay.