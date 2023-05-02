‘Dancing With the Stars’ returns to ABC from Disney+ amid Hollywood writers’ strike

Season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” will premiere on ABC once again, not Disney+.

“Dancing With the Stars” is sashaying back to its former home, ABC, after one season on Disney+.

Season 32 of the long-running competition program will premiere in the fall on the broadcast network instead of the streaming platform, the Los Angeles Times confirmed Tuesday. News of the switch comes shortly after the Writers Guild of America launched a strike over streaming pay in Hollywood.

Writers are seeking compensation and other improvements, including a higher minimum wage, residuals for streaming content and loftier contributions to the union’s health and pension plan.

In April 2022, Disney announced that “Dancing With the Stars” would be moving to its streaming service after airing on ABC for more than 15 years. The 31st season of the reality series premiered on Disney+ last fall with a fresh batch of celebrity contestants — including actor and MS advocate Selma Blair, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Shangela, “CODA” actor Daniel Durant, “Bachelor” alum Gabby Windey, singer Jordin Sparks and TikTok influencer Charli D’Amelio, who wound up taking the crown.

“The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” said Kareem Daniel, then-chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, in a statement at the time.

“DWTS” was the first TV program to stream live on the platform.

“DWTS” has undergone a series of changes in recent months. In March, Tyra Banks revealed that she was leaving the show after hosting for three years. A few days later, Disney announced that fan-favorite “DWTS” alum Julianne Hough had been tapped to replace Banks as co-host alongside returning emcee Alfonso Ribeiro.

“It’s time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship and also producing more TV but behind the scenes,” Banks said at the time.

“It’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor.”

Last month, recently retired “DWTS” judge Len Goodman died after a battle with bone cancer. He was 78.