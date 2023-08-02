Hunter Schafer grieves Angus Cloud, struggling to find words to describe ‘all of the big feelings’

Angus Cloud and Hunter Schafer starred together in the first two seasons of “Euphoria.”

Hunter Schafer joined her fellow “Euphoria” cast mates on Wednesday with her own tribute to co-star Angus Cloud, who died earlier this week at age 25.

However, finding the words to describe her feelings toward Cloud was not easy for the model and actor.

“Been trying to figure out what to say, but [I don’t know] if any combination of words can articulate all of the big feelings,” Schafer, 24, wrote in a post on Instagram, captioning what appears to be a Polaroid of Cloud smiling in a dark room.

“for now i just wanna say: Angus was a sunshine,” Schafer continued. “to have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. i’m so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much.”

She then expressed her love for Cloud and thanked him, adding that her “heart goes out to his family and all of his loved ones right now.”

On the critically acclaimed HBO drama, Cloud played Fez, a soft-spoken and reluctant drug dealer. Schafer plays Jules, the bubbly, ethereal counterpart to Zendaya’s depressed and addicted Rue. At one point in the show, Fez defended Jules and Rue, risking his own well-being.

Cloud, who was open about his mental health struggles and had just buried his father last week, was found dead in his family’s Oakland home Monday morning. Authorities have yet to determine the 25-year-old’s cause of death. “Euphoria” was Cloud’s first gig as an actor and he quickly established himself as a fan favorite and “moral backbone” of the show, The Times’ television critic Lorraine Ali wrote.

Dominic Fike, a pop singer and actor who often shared the screen with Schafer in Season 2 of “Euphoria,” also paid tribute to Cloud during a performance Tuesday in Houston, according to Rolling Stone.

“If you zoom out far enough, you see some people — probably not a lot of us at all — but I think if you zoomed out millions of miles, you would see this kid’s spark,” the “Die for You” singer said to concertgoers at 713 Music Hall. “You could see it from so far away, even if it was a short flash. He would light up a room, any room he walked in. He’s a f— good dude.”

Maude Apatow, whose character, Lexi, coupled up with Fez to become an unexpected but endearing pair, also eulogized Cloud on Wednesday, calling him “the funniest person ever.”

“I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard,” Apatow said in a statement Wednesday on Instagram.

“He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.”