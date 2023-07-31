Angus Cloud mourned by ‘Euphoria’ creator Sam Levinson: ‘way too young to leave us so soon’

Angus Cloud, the actor who died Monday at 25, was mourned publicly by members of the “Euphoria” family.

After the unexpected death of “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud on Monday at age 25, Sam Levinson, the writer and director of the HBO drama, shared a tribute to the actor.

“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” Levinson said in a statement to The Times. “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Tributes from other “Euphoria” folks and fellow celebrities hit social media as well.

“rest easy brother,” wrote Javon Walton, who played Ashtray to Cloud’s Fez on “Euphoria.” Walton captioned a photo on Instagram that showed him hugging Cloud. He posted another image of the two posing for a picture mid-handshake to his Instagram Story with the text “forever family” at the bottom.

“Euphoria” executive producer and rap superstar Drake uploaded a picture of Cloud in an Instagram Story, with the message “Good soul 😥🕊️.”

“Euphoria” co-star Kathrine Narducci, who played Cloud’s grandma in the show, wrote of the actor, “you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to[o] soon.”

Rapper Denzel Curry recalled the moment he met Cloud.

“Not the news I wanted to hear this morning Rest in Power Angus Cloud,” Curry wrote in a series of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I met homie on my flight to Dublin last year and turns out we were fans of each other’s work.” He added, “Angus was just a regular dude from Oakland he really didn’t give a f— about being famous at all he just wanted to do him and do the things he liked man was chill.”

Kerry Washington honored Cloud in an X post, writing, “You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud.”

“wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel,” singer Chlöe Bailey wrote.

In a statement shared to The Times, Cloud’s family said it was with “the heaviest heart” that they had to say goodbye to an “incredible human” on Monday.

“As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss,” the statement said. “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Cloud was best known for his role as the unassuming drug dealer Fezco in HBO’s “Euphoria.” His credits also include movies “North Hollywood” and “The Line,” and he also appeared in music videos for the late rapper Juice Wrld, Becky G and Karol G.

An HBO spokesperson described Cloud as a “talented and a beloved part of the HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family.”

"We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud," the spokesperson said in a statement to The Times. "He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

Times staff writer Alexandra Del Rosario contributed to this report.