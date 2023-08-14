Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged! Their ‘forever starts now’

Hey girl, whatcha’ doing? Getting married, apparently.

“New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel and Canadian HGTV personality Jonathan Scott are ready to take their relationship down the aisle after four years of dating. The couple announced their engagement Monday in a shared Instagram post.

“Forever starts now!!!,” the couple captioned a selfie. In the photo, Deschanel leans on her now-fiancé and shows off her multi-colored ring.

Advertisement

Deschanel, 43, and Scott, 45, met in 2019 filming a segment for Apple TV+’s “Carpool Karaoke” series. The “500 Days of Summer” star was joined by sister and “Bones” alum Emily Deschanel, and Scott was joined by his “Property Brothers” co-star and twin Drew Scott.

Months later, Deschanel made their romance Instagram official, sharing a photo of herself in Scott’s arms at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. More selfies and photos of the two followed.

“This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott,” she captioned an April 2020 post. “You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake.”

Over the course of their relationship, Deschanel and Scott celebrated the holidays together, bought a home in Los Angeles and remodeled that same house.

Deschanel was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service musician Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. She was also married to film producer Jacob Pechenik from 2015 to 2020. The She & Him artist shares two young children, Elise and Charlie, with Pechenik.

Scott was previously married to flight coordinator Kelsy Ully. They married in 2007, but split in 2010.

Looking at Monday’s Instagram comments, it’s clear that Deschanel and Scott were not the only ones feeling the love around their engagement. Actors Mindy Kaling, January Jones, Billy Eichner and Melanie Lynskey were among the stars congratulating the couple.

Advertisement

“Aaaaahhhhhhhh so happy for you both!!! This is wonderful! What a beautiful ring too,” said “Yellowjackets” star Lynskey.

In an Instagram post earlier this month, Deschanel celebrated four years of being with Scott, whom she called a “freaking dreamboat.”

“I love him more every day,” she said. “I’m forever grateful!”