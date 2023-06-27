Noah Cyrus announces engagement to fashion designer Pinkus

Singer-songwriter Noah Cyrus announced her engagement to fashion designer Pinkus on Monday in an Instagram post. “i’ve never felt more loved or in love,” she wrote.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter revealed the engagement with an Instagram post, showing off photos with her beau as well as a shot of her engagement ring.

“The greatest moment of my entire life was saying ‘yes’ to spending the rest of ours together,” she wrote in the post. “[T]his past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and i wish i could never leave this time.”

In the Instagram post, she called her groom-to-be “the least judge mental human being i’ve ever met. the most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person” and said she has “never felt more loved or in love.”

“i’m so grateful for you,” she continued. “i don’t know how i got so lucky … i would say ‘yes’ to you every day for the rest of my life.. i love you Pinks. i love you i love you i love you.”

Little is known about the mysterious designer, but his public adoration of the “Make Me (Cry)” singer is apparent on his social media.

On Sunday, Pinkus said he was the “proudest fiancé” in an Instagram post showing Cyrus walking in the Marine Serre fashion show in Paris while wearing her engagement ring.

Following Cyrus’ post Monday, Pinkus posted another photo carousel with pictures of her on a bridge above the Seine River. She commented, “for allllll eternity” and “us us us us us us us us.”

Some light Instagram detective work shows a romance between the two budding from as early as January with Instagram comments becoming increasingly more romantic, from heart emojis to “i miss you” and “i love you.”

The couple became Instagram official in February, posting their first pictures together with Cyrus wearing a round black tiered puffer dress and accompanying headpiece from his brand. Cyrus had previously posted a photo of herself wearing his designs on Jan. 30, to which the designer replied with a blue heart emoji.

And they became TikTok official in April when she posted a video of them snuggling in the car with her latest heartfelt duet with Vance Joy, “Everyone Needs Someone,” played over it. The text on the video read, “for once .. my happiness is leaking into my music .. thank you” punctuated with an arrow-through-the-heart emoji.

Cyrus, a former Disney star, is singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus’ youngest sibling and Billy Ray Cyrus’ youngest daughter. Noah Cyrus has been previously linked to rapper Lil Xan, DJ Diablo, rapper Smokepurpp and social media personality Tana Mongeau.

She previously opened up in an interview with Rolling Stone about her past toxic relationships, which she says led to substance abuse, and her work to overcome it.

In her 2022 album, “The Hardest Part,” she touches on her recovery and her feelings around her parents’ divorce last year.

“I’m not trying to be, like, any spokesperson for recovery or anything like that,” she says. “I, myself, am just going through it and figuring it out. ... I wake up in the mornings, and I’m able to look in a mirror and go on about my day without hating myself. I’m able to comfort myself and nurture myself.”