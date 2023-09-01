Khloé Kardashian officially changes her son’s name a year after his birth

Bye-bye, Baby Kardashian!

Khloé Kardashian has officially changed her son’s name after originally listing it as “Baby Kardashian” on his birth certificate.

The reality star’s son is now legally Tatum Thompson, according to People, which cited court documents granting the 13-month-old’s name change.

“The Kardashians” star and Good American co-founder delayed naming her son because she couldn’t decide what to call him. In June, she took steps to change the baby’s last name to Thompson, giving him the same surname as his older sister and their father, NBA star Tristan Thompson. Kardashian and her ex also share a 5-year-old daughter, True.

People reported that a Los Angeles County judge signed off on the name change Thursday. A representative for Kardashian did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ request for confirmation.

The “Revenge Body” host, 39, welcomed the baby boy via surrogate in July 2022, just as Thompson was enveloped in another cheating scandal that tested their turbulent relationship.

However, the child’s name was shrouded in mystery for eight months until Kardashian disclosed it in May during the Season 3 premiere of her family’s Hulu reality show. On the show, she also opened up about her struggles with bonding with Tatum following surrogacy.

Kardashian and the Lakers center-forward welcomed their first child together in 2018 after two years of dating. The couple split in 2021 amid reports of his alleged infidelity but have remained in contact to discuss “co-parenting matters,” People reported in July 2022.

Earlier this week, Kardashian got emotional as she sent True off to her first day of kindergarten.