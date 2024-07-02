Advertisement
Television

Nick Cannon explains why he insured his testicles for $10 million: ‘My most valuable assets’

Nick Cannon laughing in glasses and a burnt orange suit
A personal care company took out an insurance policy for Nick Cannon’s testicles.
(Andy Kropa / Invision / Associated Press)
By Angie Orellana HernandezStaff Writer 
Share via

Nick Cannon, television host and father of 12, said he intended to draw attention with the recent news of a $10-million insurance policy on his testicles. Plus, he’s preparing for the worst.

“We know how to make out noise out here, and that’s exactly what we did,” Cannon, who notably welcomed five children with five different women in 2022, told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend.

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” he said. “Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs ... so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.”

Advertisement

Fact check: Indeed, stars such as Heidi Klum have insurance policies for their physical attributes. And Klum previously clarified on “The Ellen Show” that it was a client who took out a $2-million policy for her legs. In Cannon’s case, the policy was taken out by personal-care company Dr. Squatch.

Studio City, CA - March 27: Nick Cannon poses for a portrait on Monday, March 27, 2023 in Studio City, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

Yes, Nick Cannon has 11 kids with six women. He also makes $100 million a year

Nick Cannon has as many business projects as he has children, and he wishes people would talk about that a bit more.

May 7, 2023

Cannon joked that he’s just “making sure nothing goes wrong” with his gonads, even though he doesn’t have plans to expand his family anytime soon.

Cannon’s procreation endeavors have been the subject of many memes and much discourse online. He has leaned into the jokes over the years, appearing in a 2022 commercial with Ryan Reynolds to whip up a cocktail called “the Vasectomy,” a.k.a. “the mother of all cocktails,” and comforting Elon Musk last year after the tech mogul welcomed twins.

Cannon told The Times last year that he never planned to have a big family. What happened, he said, is that he wanted to please the ladies in his life when they wanted children.

“I just wanted to give them what they desired,” he said. “I kept saying, ‘I can handle it.’”

More to Read

TelevisionEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Angie Orellana Hernandez

Angie Orellana Hernandez is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at The Times as an arts and entertainment intern. She graduated from USC, where she studied journalism and Spanish. Prior to joining The Times, she covered entertainment, as well as human interest, legal and crime stories at E! News. Her writing can also be found in USA Today, the Boston Globe, CNN and KCRA3.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement