Nick Cannon explains why he insured his testicles for $10 million: ‘My most valuable assets’

Nick Cannon, television host and father of 12, said he intended to draw attention with the recent news of a $10-million insurance policy on his testicles. Plus, he’s preparing for the worst.

“We know how to make out noise out here, and that’s exactly what we did,” Cannon, who notably welcomed five children with five different women in 2022, told Entertainment Tonight over the weekend.

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” he said. “Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs ... so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.”

Fact check: Indeed, stars such as Heidi Klum have insurance policies for their physical attributes. And Klum previously clarified on “The Ellen Show” that it was a client who took out a $2-million policy for her legs. In Cannon’s case, the policy was taken out by personal-care company Dr. Squatch.

Cannon joked that he’s just “making sure nothing goes wrong” with his gonads, even though he doesn’t have plans to expand his family anytime soon.

Cannon’s procreation endeavors have been the subject of many memes and much discourse online. He has leaned into the jokes over the years, appearing in a 2022 commercial with Ryan Reynolds to whip up a cocktail called “the Vasectomy,” a.k.a. “the mother of all cocktails,” and comforting Elon Musk last year after the tech mogul welcomed twins.

Cannon told The Times last year that he never planned to have a big family. What happened, he said, is that he wanted to please the ladies in his life when they wanted children.

“I just wanted to give them what they desired,” he said. “I kept saying, ‘I can handle it.’”