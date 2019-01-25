Review: Why Dudamel conducting John Williams' music in Disney Hall is unlike any Williams music you've heard before

Williams has a magical sense of writing music that sends a message — a message of hope and glory and wonder and joy. This resounds especially well in children and makes them identify with Luke Skywalker, with Harry Potter, with the children in “E.T.” and “Close Encounters,” with a world that is wide and full of possibilities. As Dudamel noted on Hollywood Boulevard on Tuesday morning at the unveiling of his star on the Walk of Fame, he was one of those kids growing up in Barquisimeto who was besotted by the movies, particularly the Steven Spielberg and George Lucas epics with Williams soundtracks.