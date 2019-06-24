Mueller report as theater: Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus among celebs to star in new play

Former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's investigation of President Donald Trump is coming to the stage with an all-star cast.
Mark Hamill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sigourney Weaver, Alyssa Milano, Annette Bening, Kevin Kline and Michael Shannon are among those who will participate in a live reading of the new play “The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts.”
Pulitzer-winning playwright Robert Schenkkan adapted the script from Mueller’s report on whether Trump obstructed justice during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Zachary Quinto, Alfre Woodard, Kyra Sedgwick, John Lithgow, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Piper Perabo, Justin Long, Frederick Weller, Ben McKenzie, Noah Emmerich, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey and Aidan Quinn are also part of the cast of the reading.
The one-night-only event will be performed in front of a live audience in New York and simultaneously livestreamed, beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific.
The staging is executive produced by Susan Disney Lord, Abigail Disney and Timothy Disney and presented by LawWorks, an organization that engages bipartisan voices and educates the public on the importance of the rule of law, so that Congress and the American people can ensure no one is above the law.