Essential Arts: Whitewashing a mural, 'Mockingbird' on Broadway, Zubin Mehta hits L.A.s

Zoe Leonard made headlines earlier this year when a short text she wrote in 1992 about wanting an outsider for president was censored from Instagram. Now her mid-career retrospective is on view at the Museum of Contemporary of Art in Los Angeles, where she is presenting her quietly observant photographs and installations, as well as that controversial text. “I really grew up looking at space, thinking about space,” she tells me, “thinking about space and architecture as a forum for human interaction.” Los Angeles Times