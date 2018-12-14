Review: The indomitable Zubin Mehta, back with the L.A. Phil with something to prove

When it comes to Brahms, this meant something special. His leaden recording of the First Piano Concerto with Artur Rubinstein and a messy Israel Philharmonic in 1976, when the legendary pianist was 89 and failing, is beyond painful to listen to. Mehta’s Brahms cycle with the New York Philharmonic — badly recorded, the orchestra recalcitrant, the conductor overcompensating — was not well received, although there are compensations from his soloists, violinist Itzhak Perlman and pianist Daniel Barenboim. (Fun fact: Both Mehta and Gustavo Dudamel have recorded the Brahms piano concertos with Barenboim.) On a dreary recent recording of the Brahms piano concertos with the Vienna Philharmonic, the orchestra is stuffy and Mehta’s soloist, Rudolf Buchbinder, might as well have been playing on a distant planet.