Can 'Veep' regain its comedy crown after missing a year?

The dearth of obvious choices will also provide voters with the opportunity to show how much they love Macy in light of his involvement with wife Felicity Huffman in the recent college admissions scandal. Macy has been nominated for the past five seasons of “Shameless,” and I’d imagine there are more than a few people who won’t need much prodding to find someone else to nominate. That could be Parsons for the final season of “The Big Bang Theory,” though that might be a sentimental stretch given that he hasn’t been nominated since winning this Emmy in 2014.