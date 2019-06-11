‘Deadwood,’ ‘Documentary Now!’ return to the Emmys, classing up the joint

Analysis: “Black Mirror” episodes have won this category the last two years, leading the Television Academy to lay down a new rule, requiring TV movies to be at least 75 minutes in length to qualify. That would have precluded the 2017 winner, the “San Junipero” episode, though last year’s champ, “USS Callister," would have made it in with a minute to spare. The running time of the interactive “Bandersnatch” depends on viewers’ choices — I’m still sorting it out and I’ve had quite enough of your judgment, thank you — but the default path clocks in at 90 minutes, so it qualifies and has a shot at keeping “Black Mirror’s” Emmy streak going.