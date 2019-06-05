Which 'Game of Thrones' actors deserve Emmy nominations for its final season?

Odenkirk’s nomination is assured. The question moving forward is: Can he finally win? Odenkirk has earned Emmy nominations for each of “Saul’s” first three seasons. He also has three Golden Globe noms and a trio of Screen Actors Guild Awards nods for his work on the show. He has gone home empty-handed after every one of these ceremonies. That’s an oversight as Odenkirk has made Jimmy McGill’s journey toward corruption more heartbreaking than we could have ever imagined when the show started. Call his name already!