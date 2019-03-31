WonderCon 2019: New ‘Annabelle’ trailer, ‘Godzilla’ footage and ‘Shazam!’ wow for Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. had plenty to showcase during its WonderCon 2019 panel, which included brand-new footage from “Annabelle Comes Home,” “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and, of course, “Shazam!”
The studio had kept the plans for its presentation under wraps so most fans who packed the Arena at the Anaheim Convention Center on Saturday attended on blind faith (and educated guesses) that their upcoming film of choice would be among the ones spotlighted.
Kicking off the event was the new trailer for “Annabelle Comes Home.” The Gary Dauberman-helmed horror is the third film in the “Annabelle” series and part of the “Conjuring” universe.
Previously teased as basically “A Night at the Museum” with Annabelle, the trailer was jam-packed with the terrors Annabelle helps awaken in the Warrens’ artifact room.
“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” writer-director Michael Dougherty and his co-writer Zach Shields took the stage to hype up their upcoming giant monster movie with “not quite a trailer, but something special.”
The footage showed King Ghidorah — the giant three-headed creature from classic Toho kaiju movies — rising up from under frozen terrain, ready to unleash destruction upon the humans in and around a nearby base. But then, Godzilla appears for an all-out battle to prove that a “King” is no match for a “God.”
The extended look beautifully teased the scale of the battles between the various Titans that will appear in the film, which will also include Mothra and Rodan.
“Mothra was great to work with, but Rodan was a [jerk],” joked Dougherty.
If the reaction of the audience is any indication, “Godzilla” fans should be looking forward to the film’s May 31 release.
Closing out the show was the “Shazam!” team, which included director David F. Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel and Jack Dylan Grazer.
In addition to fielding questions from fans about everything including their favorite Shazam powers and any on-set pranks, the cast and director shared over five minutes of footage from the upcoming DC superhero film.
A majority of the edited clip focused on the scene where main character Billy learns that he has “bullet immunity” while he is superhero Shazam.
“Shazam!” hits theaters April 5.