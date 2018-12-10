When the first trailer for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” was released in July, it delved deep into the lives of its human characters — which was fine — and was accompanied by Debussy’s “Clair de Lune” — which was awesome — and everyone seemed happy to see that the titular titan seemed to be doing OK for himself. It was arty and magnificent.
But there wasn’t any fighting. And there was barely any destruction.
And if you’re coming in here to sell me a Godzilla film, then by gosh, it had better be apocalyptic.
It’s summer 1985 and things are still pretty strange in Hawkins, Ind.
Netflix on Sunday unveiled a teaser for Season 3 of “Stranger Things,” giving fans a list of eight episode titles to mine for clues about the sci-fi series’ new season.
The new season will reunite viewers with Chief Hopper (David Harbour), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Holfhard) and their gang of middle-school outcasts, who find themselves at the center of the peculiar happenings in their small town.
The Broadcast Film Critics Assn. clearly has a thing for crime, with Monday’s announcement of the TV nominees for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards revealing lots of love for shows about skirting the law.
The Broadcast Film Critics Assn. announced its film nominees for the 24th Critics' Choice Awards on Monday, with period black comedy "The Favourite" earning 14 nominations, just ahead of box office blockbuster “Black Panther,” which scored 12.
Actress-turned-duchess Meghan Markle and “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler joined Donald Trump, separated families, Robert S. Mueller III and Christine Blasey Ford on Time magazine’s shortlist for the 2018 Person of the Year.
Selected by the magazine’s editors since 1927, the title is bestowed on a person — or people — who most influenced the news and the world, for better or for worse, during the last year. On Monday, the magazine revealed the top 10 candidates on NBC’s “Today” show, which will also name the titleholder on Tuesday’s show. Markle and Coogler were the only entertainment figures represented during another contentious news year.
Last year, the “Silence Breakers” who spoke out against sexual assault and misconduct earned the magazine’s cover spot.
After a week full of new revelations from the Robert Mueller investigation, it was probably no surprise that Robert De Niro got the call to reprise his role as the special counsel for this week’s Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by Jason Mamoa with the musical guest Mumford and Sons.
With the always-on news cycle of 2018, the cold open is typically a feast-or-famine affair that benefits from standout, vaguely surreal moments — Kanye West in the White House, for example.
With so much news this week surrounding the legal affairs of the president’s inner circle, “SNL” imagined the FBI’s special counsel as the boogeyman in Eric Trump’s closet.
Approaching the one-year anniversary of the movement’s birth, Time’s Up congratulated the women who earned 2019 Golden Globe nominations, including “Crazy Rich Asians” star and activist Constance Wu.
“We celebrate all of our sisters who were nominated for Golden Globe awards this year, including Constance Wu who became the first Asian woman to be nominated for best actress in more than 40 years,” the organization said in a statement to The Times.
(While few women of Asian descent been nominated for best actress in the awards’ 75-year history, Hailee Steinfeld, who is part Filipino, was nominated in 2017 for “Edge of Seventeen.”)
A world full of people, and an awful lot of people are lonely. I identify with those people.
GLAAD would rather Kevin Hart hadn’t quit as Oscars host, with its leader expressing disappointment Friday morning on social media and on CNN.
“Kevin Hart shouldn’t have stepped down; he should have stepped up,” tweeted Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of the LGBTQ advocacy group. “Hart’s apology to LGBTQ people is an important step forward, but he missed a real opportunity to use his platform and the Oscars stage to build unity and awareness.”
Ellis said the group “would still welcome that conversation” with the 39-year-old comic.
I quite like feeling [crappy] sometimes and then putting on a record and wallowing in self-pity for the day. You've got to have the lows to have the highs.