Feedback: Readers want ‘Non Sequitur’ comic strip back

Regarding “Their Voices Waiting to Be Heard” [Feb. 14]: Conductor Thomas Wilkins, one of my favorites, made some great points in the article about the L.A. Phil’s program (William Grant Still and the Harlem Renaissance). Maestro Wilkins had wonderful suggestions of how classical music performances can include more African American composers. I would add that we also need top orchestras to mirror the diversity in our society by having more African American members onstage. To that end, the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (icyola.org), conducted by the renowned maestro Charles Dickerson and featuring mostly African American young men and women, performs annually at Walt Disney Concert Hall with a program that is representative of the best music that we all enjoy, classical and other than classical.