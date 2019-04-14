Feedback: Readers react to LACMA’s shrinking footprint in Zumthor museum plan

Regarding “A Family’s Love Put to the Test” [April 9]: It would have been helpful if Charles McNulty had reviewed the play “Poor Yella Rednecks,” rather than just provide a synopsis of the plot line. In 27 seasons as subscribers to South Coast Repertory’s Segerstrom Stage, we have never walked out on a production. We left this one at intermission. The performances and production values were of high quality, as always, but the writing was very poor. It felt like an assault of F-bombs (dozens of them in the first act). A production of this type should have appeared on the smaller Argyros Stage.