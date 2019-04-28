Sunday Calendar Letters: ‘Ramy’s’ hookup culture too seductive

“All My Sons” is currently playing on Broadway and was reviewed by the Times’ Charles McNulty [“Reckoning With a Shady Past,” April 23]. Another version of “All My Sons” is currently playing at the Lounge Theatre in Hollywood and was not reviewed by The Times. The question is obvious: Why do you review Broadway productions that few Angelenos will see and refuse to review a local production that potentially large numbers of Angelenos would see if given adequate attention? And who are you serving, elite Angelenos who can fly to New York City to see a Broadway production or the rest of us who must be content with local (oftentimes excellent) productions?