2019 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations: The full list

The nominations for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed today in Los Angeles for both film and television. Awkwafina and Laverne Cox were the presenters. The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards take place Jan. 27 in Los Angeles.
Check out the full list of nominees:
Film:
Performance by a male actor in a leading role:
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
John David Washington, “BlacKkKlansman”
Performance by a female actor in a leading role:
Emily Blunt, “Mary Poppins Returns”
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Performance by a male actor in a supporting role:
Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Performance by a female actor in a supporting role:
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Emily Blunt, “A Quiet Place”
Margot Robbie, “Mary Queen of Scots”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
Performance by a cast in a motion picture:
“Black Panther”
“BlacKkKlansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“Crazy Rich Asians”
“A Star Is Born”
TV:
Performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries:
Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"
Anthony Hopkins, “King Lear”
Bill Pullman, “The Sinner”
Performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries:
Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Penelope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Emma Stone, “Maniac”
Performance by a male actor in a drama series:
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Josef Fiennes, “Handmaid’s Tale”
John Krasinski, “Jack Ryan”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Performance by a female actor in a drama series:
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
Performance by a male actor in a comedy series:
Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Henry Winkler, “Barry”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Performance by a female actor in a comedy series:
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Alison Brie, “GLOW”
Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”
Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Performance by an ensemble in a drama series:
“The Americans”
“Better Call Saul”
“The Handmaid’s Tale”
“Ozark”
“This Is Us”
Performance by an ensemble in a comedy series:
“Atlanta”
“Barry”
“GLOW”
“The Kominsky Method”
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series:
“GLOW”
“Marvel’s Daredevil”
“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”
“The Walking Dead”
“Westworld”
Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture:
“Ant-Man and the Wasp”
“Avengers: Infinity War”
“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout”