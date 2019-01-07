The Golden Globes ceremony is still in progress, but that didn’t stop some red-carpet controversy from spilling into the ballroom.
Social media was abuzz Sunday when a hot mike picked up a comment from “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz in which it sounded a lot like the actress called “Glow” star Alison Brie “such a bitch.”
You can hear for yourself in the audio below.
After "The Americans’ " Golden Globe win for TV drama, executive producer Joel Fields noted similarities between the FX show, about a couple of Cold War-era undercover KGB spies, and the political climate today.
"It's funny, when the show began, part of the strength to us was the ability to write about the Russians with the sense that people couldn't imagine that they were our adversaries because it had been so long ago," he said. "It's unfortunate that the Cold War seems to have heated up again. But our hope is that … maybe we'll find a way quickly to get back to a warmer place where we can see each other as human beings and less as adversaries."
Despite the Cold War tension, series creator and executive producer Joe Weisberg said that the series, which stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, was always intended as a portrait of a complex marriage.
Darren Criss wins the 2019 Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television for ”The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
The other nominees were:
Hugh Grant for "A Very English Scandal"
Patricia Arquette spent time backstage following her Golden Globe win to talk about whether pay equality and inclusion has improved since her call for action four years ago.
The actress famously used her 2015 Oscars acceptance speech (she won for “Boyhood”) as a moment to push for wage parity. Sunday night, following her Golden Globe win for best actress in a limited series for her role in Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora,” Arquette addressed the topic, pointing to a recent report by USC Annenberg.
“It wasn’t that great — the result of it,” Arquette told reporters. “However, I’m glad to see some of these films have been given these opportunities. Hollywood always responds when they see so much revenue coming from it. I think diversity is definitely starting to paying off for Hollywood — and it probably always would have, so I’m hoping to see more of a trend toward that. But it’s not just Hollywood. When I was talking about equal pay, I was talking about 98% of all industries. We have a lot of moms out here that are sole breadwinners, or primary breadwinners, so we have to look at equal pay and opportunity.”
Patrica Clarkson wins the 2019 Golden Globe for best performance by a supporting actress in a television series, limited series or movie for “Sharp Objects”
The other nominees were:
“Roma” wins the 2019 Golden Globe for best motion picture - foreign language.
The other nominees were:
Fresh off their Golden Globes win for best animated motion picture, the filmmakers behind Sony's "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" may have had their comments about diversity cut short onstage, but they picked right back up backstage in the press room.
Director Peter Ramsey, speaking about the diversity inherent in the story of an Afro-Latino Spider-Man, struggled to jog his memory backstage.
"I'm trying to remember what I was saying because I'm still so stunned that we won," he said. "It was basically just the idea that anyone can have this kind of experience, anyone can share in this myth, be this kind of hero. And the story of Miles Morales was a way to crystallize all those feelings into one character.”
Christian Bale wins the 2019 Golden Globe for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for “Vice.”
The other nominees included:
On the Golden Globes red carpet, green proved a popular color not only for celebrities’ couture but also for their lustrous jewels.
“Mom” star Allison Janney arrived at the 76th awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in a heraldic thorn link necklace and mughal ring crafted from emeralds, diamonds, rubies, 18-karat gold and platinum by David Webb.
For “Killing Eve” lead Jodie Comer, green teardrop earrings provided a fresh pop of color atop her black frothy dress that combined layers of tulle, paillettes and feathers.
Even after winning a Golden Globe award, Richard Madden can’t escape the rumors that he’s in the running to play James Bond.
Following his win for actor in a TV drama with his performance in “Bodyguard,” Madden was quickly asked (yet again) to address tabloid reports he could be next to take on the big-screen icon: “They are just rumors,” he said.
For now, Madden is seeing his golden statuette as enough of a career confirmation.