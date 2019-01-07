The actress famously used her 2015 Oscars acceptance speech (she won for “Boyhood”) as a moment to push for wage parity. Sunday night, following her Golden Globe win for best actress in a limited series for her role in Showtime’s “Escape at Dannemora,” Arquette addressed the topic, pointing to a recent report by USC Annenberg.

“It wasn’t that great — the result of it,” Arquette told reporters. “However, I’m glad to see some of these films have been given these opportunities. Hollywood always responds when they see so much revenue coming from it. I think diversity is definitely starting to paying off for Hollywood — and it probably always would have, so I’m hoping to see more of a trend toward that. But it’s not just Hollywood. When I was talking about equal pay, I was talking about 98% of all industries. We have a lot of moms out here that are sole breadwinners, or primary breadwinners, so we have to look at equal pay and opportunity.”